The biggest sale of the year is in full swing, and now, its finale is here. Samsung’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale sees discounts on everything from gadgets and TVs to phones and kitchen appliances.

Samsung’s official site is offering deals on the latest Galaxy phones, OLED and QLED televisions, Samsung fridges, cordless vacuum cleaners, ovens, microwaves and gaming monitors.

As well as the official deals, you’ll also find discounts on Samsung devices across most UK retailers. Over on Samsung’s Amazon page you’ll find voucher savings of up to £200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23.

Every year, our expert team of IndyBest shoppers are on hand to help you navigate the Cyber Monday discounts, filtering out the rubbish to bring you the best offers and deals on products we know and love.

In this guide, we’re rounding up the best Cyber Monday 2023 deals on Samsung products, including offers featured in Samsung’s official sale and discounts to shop at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Currys.

Best Samsung Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Was £1,249, now £999, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The most powerful and versatile Android phone around, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is half-tablet, half-smartphone, and comes with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus included. For Cyber Monday, you can get a giant £250 off when you use the code S23ULTRA250 at checkout.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Was £129, now £99, Johnlewis.com

(Samsung)

Not everyone needs a flagship smartphone. That’s why we’re pleased to see John Lewis offer a useful £30 off the Samsung Galaxy A04s, a 4G Android phone with a 6.5in display and 32GB of storage. Available in black or white, the phone has a 50MP rear camera, a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls, a fingerprint reader for easy unlocking and up to 54 hours of battery life.

Buy now

Samsung 43in smart 4K ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV: Was £1,399, now £789, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

There’s a serious saving of more than £600 to be made on this smart 4K TV from Samsung. Billed for boasting an ultra-slim silhouette, the discounted model will come with Dolby Atmos for a supercharged surround sound experience, and there’s even more realistic audio to expect too, in addition to the 43in display boasting rich colours and deep contrast.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch 6, 40mm: Was £289, now £219, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

Currys has £70 off Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Galaxy watch6. This discount is specifically for the smaller, 40mm model in the cream colourway. It’s a fully-fledged smartwatch with activity, sport, exercise and sleep tracking, plus a heart rate monitor with ECG function, temperature reading and a blood oxygen indicator. It also boasts up to 40 hours of battery life, has GPS, and is water resistant to 50 metres.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch 5 pro: Was £429, now £329, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Samsung’s online store has £100 off the Galaxy watch 5 pro for Cyber Monday. This 45mm smartwatch is Samsung’s flagship wearable and it’s packed with tech, from step counting and exercising tracking, to detailed sleep monitoring and body composition data. The water-resistant case is made from tough titanium and the touchscreen is protected by a sapphire crystal.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Was £139, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live make the ideal earbud companions to Galaxy phones. Featuring a compact charging case, active noise cancelling and excellent audio quality all-round, they’re now less than half-price at Amazon.

Buy now

Samsung BRB26615EWW/EU fridge freezer: Was £899, now £699, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung’s dropped the price of one of its most popular fridge freezers by £200. This model uses “SpaceMax” technology, a fancy way of saying it has thinner walls than other models, so you can fit more food inside.

Buy now

Samsung M5 smart monitor with speakers and remote: Was £239, now £169, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Designed to work double shifts as a monitor and a smart TV, the M5 is a 27in, full HD screen with decent built-in speakers and a remote with access to streaming apps, helping you enjoy your downtime.

Buy now

Samsung Jet 90 pet cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549, now £279, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The pro edition of this model appears in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners. This non-pro option is almost identical but doesn’t come with the spinning sweeper brush attachment. It has a 60-minute run-time, 200W suction power and a removable battery for recharging.

Buy now

Samsung series 7 spacemax RS67A8810S9/EU American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,379, now £899, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

With a £480 saving, this fridge freezer is sure to be a welcome addition to many homes this festive season. With a 409l capacity, water and ice dispenser, fan cooling system and frost-free function (plus a five-year guarantee), it’s definitely best for those with bigger kitchens.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday kicked off on 24 November this year. The annual shopping bonanza traditionally takes place the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving – which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November – though, in recent years, the sale has expanded to include the entire weekend, ending in Cyber Monday.

