Shopping can be pretty overwhelming this time of year, with Black Friday and beauty advent calendars dominating the sales sphere. But in the midst of those beauty deals, sometimes the best ones can fall by the wayside – and the Boots beauty showstopper is one bundle you’ll want to know about.

Boots’ annual showcase of best-sellers, viral products and the brands you need to know. This year, it costs £90 (Boots.com), but is worth nearly £450. I can say with confidence that the bundle rivals plenty of beauty advent calendars.

It features products from Neom, K-beauty brand Biodance and much more. The question is, is the beauty bundle worth your money? I unboxed the showstopper to find out.

How I tested

I got my hands on Boots vat of beauty treats ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

As a well-versed cosmetics tester, I’ve used a vast number of beauty brands and products. I can distinguish between the standout formulas and the flops. When using the products in the Boots showstopper, it was easy for me to grasp how desirable its contents were.

I applied the skincare to a freshly cleansed face, wore the makeup for a full day and used the haircare and body care in the mornings and evenings. I paid attention to factors, including staying power, scent longevity and skin benefits. You can read my in-depth testing criteria at the end of the review.

Looking for more beauty savings? I’ve pulled together the best perfume deals for Black Friday 2025