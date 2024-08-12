Why a skincare fridge should be top of your wishlist this summer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If, like me, you’re a serial TikTok scroller then you’ll likely be familiar with the beauty influencer phenomenon that is skincare fridges and, if you’re not, I think you should be; specifically, with the StylPro beauty fridge (£54.99, Lookfantastic.com).

While it’s widely acknowledged that you don’t *need* a skincare fridge in order to preserve your products, when the heat rolls in, you wouldn’t believe what a godsend it can be to apply all your potions and lotions at an icy cold temperature. What sounds more appealing: A runny, tepid face cream or a refreshing burst of skincare sorbet? I certainly know which camp I’m in.

As a beauty writer, I became so enamoured by the social media craze that I decided to put StylPro’s beauty fridge to the test in my own home. In went the moisturisers, serums and eye creams for a full, refreshing face of chilled beauty. Keep reading to find out my in depth thoughts.

How we tested

open image in gallery I put my full routine in the beauty fridge to see if I’d be converted ( Lucy Smith )

Placing everything from my face masks to retinols in the skincare fridge, my review began three weeks ago around the first announcement of the “hottest day of the year”. I continued testing through subsequent “hottest days” as temperatures soared to more than 30 degrees, paying attention to the new chilled consistencies of my skincare favourites. I also kept a close eye on the feel of the products on my skin and whether the lower temperature upon application affected the product’s performance. Other factors I considered were the aesthetic appeal of the fridge itself, how cold it had the capability to get and whether I felt it was worth its £55 price point.