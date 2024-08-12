Why a skincare fridge should be top of your wishlist this summer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
If, like me, you’re a serial TikTok scroller then you’ll likely be familiar with the beauty influencer phenomenon that is skincare fridges and, if you’re not, I think you should be; specifically, with the StylPro beauty fridge (£54.99, Lookfantastic.com).
While it’s widely acknowledged that you don’t *need* a skincare fridge in order to preserve your products, when the heat rolls in, you wouldn’t believe what a godsend it can be to apply all your potions and lotions at an icy cold temperature. What sounds more appealing: A runny, tepid face cream or a refreshing burst of skincare sorbet? I certainly know which camp I’m in.
As a beauty writer, I became so enamoured by the social media craze that I decided to put StylPro’s beauty fridge to the test in my own home. In went the moisturisers, serums and eye creams for a full, refreshing face of chilled beauty. Keep reading to find out my in depth thoughts.
Placing everything from my face masks to retinols in the skincare fridge, my review began three weeks ago around the first announcement of the “hottest day of the year”. I continued testing through subsequent “hottest days” as temperatures soared to more than 30 degrees, paying attention to the new chilled consistencies of my skincare favourites. I also kept a close eye on the feel of the products on my skin and whether the lower temperature upon application affected the product’s performance. Other factors I considered were the aesthetic appeal of the fridge itself, how cold it had the capability to get and whether I felt it was worth its £55 price point.
StylPro beauty fridge
Size: 4L inner capacity, 27.5 x 19 x 27cm outer dimensions
Temperature: Down to 20°C lower than room temperature, but never below 2°C to prevent freezing
Settings: 2 - heating and cooling
Cruelty-free: Yes, the brand is cruelty-free
Why we love it
Fits lots of products
Effectively makes formulas cooling to apply
Take note
The design isa bit cheap looking
While using the StylPro fridge over the course of several scorching hot weeks, I enjoyed applying my skincare even more than usual (which is saying something) with the added benefit of it cooling my products down in the heat of my own home.
I appreciated how the formulas were not negatively impacted (none of them froze or solidified) and felt that, with eye creams especially, the fridge led to a wakening and brightening effect upon application. I was pleased with how much the fridge could hold as well, allowing me to store around 10 products, and I also thought it was an added bonus to have all my skincare clutter neatly tucked away in one place.
My one gripe? I didn’t enjoy the look of the rose gold handles and felt that they lowered my overall bathroom aesthetic. However, it’s fair to say that this is a subjective point of view and sure to be a hit with fans of the pinky hue.
Overall, I felt that the StylPro beauty fridge was a welcome addition to my summer skincare arsenal. I found that it became an almost wellness-type practice in my morning and evening routine, with the added coolness of the formulas making what’s usually a rushed pre-work process, feel like something akin to a luxury spa. While (as mentioned) I didn’t love the aesthetics of the product, I did love having all my lip balms and cleansers tidied away and not cluttering my bathroom shelves for once. Ultimately, I’ll be keeping it to store my beauty stash for the forseeable.
