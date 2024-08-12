Jump to content
Why a skincare fridge should be top of your wishlist this summer

These cool gadgets have been the popular pick with TikTokers this summer

Sponsored by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 12 August 2024 17:37 BST
The fridge has made summer skincare a welcome respite from the heat
The fridge has made summer skincare a welcome respite from the heat (Lookfantastic/The Independent)

If, like me, you’re a serial TikTok scroller then you’ll likely be familiar with the beauty influencer phenomenon that is skincare fridges and, if you’re not, I think you should be; specifically, with the StylPro beauty fridge (£54.99, Lookfantastic.com).

While it’s widely acknowledged that you don’t *need* a skincare fridge in order to preserve your products, when the heat rolls in, you wouldn’t believe what a godsend it can be to apply all your potions and lotions at an icy cold temperature. What sounds more appealing: A runny, tepid face cream or a refreshing burst of skincare sorbet? I certainly know which camp I’m in.

As a beauty writer, I became so enamoured by the social media craze that I decided to put StylPro’s beauty fridge to the test in my own home. In went the moisturisers, serums and eye creams for a full, refreshing face of chilled beauty. Keep reading to find out my in depth thoughts.

How we tested

I put my full routine in the beauty fridge to see if I’d be converted
I put my full routine in the beauty fridge to see if I’d be converted (Lucy Smith)

Placing everything from my face masks to retinols in the skincare fridge, my review began three weeks ago around the first announcement of the “hottest day of the year”. I continued testing through subsequent “hottest days” as temperatures soared to more than 30 degrees, paying attention to the new chilled consistencies of my skincare favourites. I also kept a close eye on the feel of the products on my skin and whether the lower temperature upon application affected the product’s performance. Other factors I considered were the aesthetic appeal of the fridge itself, how cold it had the capability to get and whether I felt it was worth its £55 price point.

StylPro beauty fridge

Stylpro beauty fridge review Indybest
  • Size: 4L inner capacity, 27.5 x 19 x 27cm outer dimensions
  • Temperature: Down to 20°C lower than room temperature, but never below 2°C to prevent freezing
  • Settings: 2 - heating and cooling
  • Cruelty-free: Yes, the brand is cruelty-free
  • Why we love it
    • Fits lots of products
    • Effectively makes formulas cooling to apply
  • Take note
    • The design isa bit cheap looking
  1.  £54 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: StylPro beauty fridge

Overall, I felt that the StylPro beauty fridge was a welcome addition to my summer skincare arsenal. I found that it became an almost wellness-type practice in my morning and evening routine, with the added coolness of the formulas making what’s usually a rushed pre-work process, feel like something akin to a luxury spa. While (as mentioned) I didn’t love the aesthetics of the product, I did love having all my lip balms and cleansers tidied away and not cluttering my bathroom shelves for once. Ultimately, I’ll be keeping it to store my beauty stash for the forseeable.

