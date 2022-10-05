Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Picking up a new perfume is an undisputed shopping treat, whether you fancy trying something new or have a go-to scent favourite. With options spanning everything from floral and citrus notes to creamy, woody and musk blends, choosing fragrance depends on your personal olfactory preference.

This time of year is also ideal for exploring perfume picks, with Christmas presents sitting right at the top of our shopping list. Plus, if you’re like us, that means spoiling yourself as well as gifting a loved one (why not?).

So, we were very excited to hear about the timely launch of Chloé’s new rose naturelle intense perfume, which is available to buy nationwide from today. An eau de parfum billed as being made from 100 per cent natural-origin ingredients, scent notes include bergamot, neroli, rose, cedar and sandalwood.

What’s also interesting about the fragrance is, as well as coming in 30ml, 50ml and 150ml bottle sizes, there’s a 150ml refill to purchase too. Made from 100 per cent recycled material, its contents are designed to be poured directly into an empty Chloé rose naturelle intense perfume bottle after removing the pump and lid. While we’ve not tried that part ourselves yet, we have been testing the newly launched scent itself.

After spritzing on this fresh perfume as part of our daily routine, we’ve got the full tried-and-tested low-down.

How we tested

We sampled the new Chloé rose naturelle intense perfume over the course of a week, wearing it during the day and the evening. We looked at the scent notes, packaging and how long this perfume lingered on skin, as well as its overall price point. Read on for our comprehensive Chloé perfume verdict.