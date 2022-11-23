Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion trends come and go, and this is one that has been making one heck of a comeback over the last few years. They’re big, colourful and clumpy: Crocs. Some who couldn’t stand them when they were last popular back in the late 1990s and 2000s have caved for comfort, but it’s mostly the younger generations bringing them back.

We’ve come to the realisation that you either love or hate Crocs, there really is no in between. And we love them. This spring, we purchased our first pair – papaya-coloured platforms – and we’ve been wearing them everywhere throughout summer.

When we say ‘everywhere’, we really do mean it. They’ve seen us through Jubilee park hangouts, a holiday in Italy, post-hockey pints, trips to the grocery shop and even a night of clubbing – after which they were impressively easy to clean. But when we encountered our first proper downpour in them come October, we realised it was time to retire them until next spring.

Then we were introduced to lined Crocs. It’s the same clog we know and love – though with a regular sole instead of the platform one – but they’re lined with a warm layer of fuzz. Some would say it’s more of an indoor shoe because of its visual resemblance to slippers, yet we’d argue a chunky shoe like this is clearly made to be seen.

The only question we were left with, is whether a pair of lined Crocs would see us through winter in the way its sibling saw us through summer? Its furry inside layer definitely seemed cosy enough to add extra warmth, but would it hold up outside once the temperature drops? We got our hands on a pair to find out.

How we tested

While for regular crocs it’s usually recommended you size down, we found for our summer ones we preferred our usual size 6 over a snugger size 5. So, for the lined Crocs, we went for the same. The fuzzy layer is thick enough to make it a tighter fit than the regular ones, so we’d argue you don’t really need to size down for these anyway.

We took these babies out and about to test whether they’d hold up on a winter day. Temperatures were still fairly mild during the testing period though, so the coldest we’ve tried them in has probably been between 6-10C (the warmest being 17C). However, it has been very wet, so we’ve had the opportunity to step in puddles and find out if the extra layer stops some of the water from leaking through when raining.

Crocs classic lined clogs: £44.99, Zalando.co.uk

The comfy clog comes in a range of colours (Dominique Boulan)

Buy now

Rating: 4/5

Size: M3/W4 to M8/W9

First of all, we’d like to point out that while we love a bright, funky colour, we know it’s not for everyone. So, some might be happy to find out there are more winter-appropriate colours, such as black, aloe, evergreen and espresso, available too (from £28, Zalando.co.uk). We loved pairing ours with jeans and finding a matching sweater to go on top.

We thought the holes in this pair would not be completely open, but they’re the same as in the regular classic Crocs, meaning, while there’s an extra layer of warm fuzz lining the Crocs, they’re not fully waterproof (unless you manage to fill every hole with a charm, perhaps).

While we have walked in them after a proper downpour and during a drizzle, we don’t recommend wearing them in heavy rain. The extra layer does mean it takes a little longer for your feet to get wet, but trust us, they will. As the water comes in through the holes on top, it basically absorbs it like a sponge and, sooner or later, that will be uncomfortable.

We love wearing them indoors too (Dominique Boulan)

But as long as it’s dry, we’re still big fans of the shoe. As the back is open, it can get a little drafty when wearing in strong winds but, overall, our feet were warm and snug when walking outside. We were a little disappointed to find the fuzz was attached to the Croc, as we hoped it would be removable for easy cleaning. However, it’s still a fairly straightforward process: using a wet cloth rather than just washing them under the tap.

For comfort, we can’t recommend Crocs enough. Especially for a quick shop or if you know you’ll be in a situation where you’re going to have to remove your shoes (a physio appointment in our case). Although, if you need extra support around the ankles for walking we don’t recommend this shoe, especially for longer distances.

We think these are basically sliders for winter, and we’re here for it. But if temperatures continue to drop further, you might want to wear a thick pair of socks in them. Potentially an unpopular opinion, but we’ll take these over Uggs any day.

The verdict: Lined Crocs

This fuzzy pair is even more comfortable than its summery counterpart. The layer is warm and makes it feel like we’re wearing our slippers (normally reserved for hanging around the house) outside. We loved wearing them around indoors where they kept our feet warm and cosy, and they’re the perfect slip-ons for a trip to the grocery store or to wear to a sports game before changing into your kit. While we could walk around in them all day like we did in summer, we think this is what most people will probably use them for.

