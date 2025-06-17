Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We didn’t think the original could get any better – until now
Clinique’s best-selling black honey almost lipstick generated a lot of hype when it first made the rounds on TikTok in 2021. Four years since the formula became a cult classic, the brand has now dropped a new shade – and it’s perfect for summer.
For those that don’t know, Clinique’s almost lipstick collection previously spanned two shades, the original black honey (£24.50, Clinique.co.uk) and a lighter pink honey hue (£24.50, Clinique.co.uk). As of today, 17 June, the range has officially expanded to include a third product: Clinique’s nude honey almost lipstick (£24.50, Clinique.co.uk).
Our IndyBest testers got their hands on the new formula just hours before its market release, so we quickly reviewed it, wondering whether the rusty-red take on our everyday lip could possibly compare. Scroll on for our first impressions from a trio of beauty experts.
With the new shade landing on our desks just hours before its product launch, we pulled together IndyBest’s experienced testers to swiftly put the product through its paces. We applied the nude honey lipstick to clean, unlined lips and paid attention to the difference in shade when compared to the original black honey, as well as between our three complexions. We noted how moisturising (or drying), pigmented and easy to apply the lipstick was, and each decided whether it justified its £24.50 price tag. Here’s how we got on.
Lucy Smith is The Independent’s resident beauty writer and has not only covered black honey products previously, but is currently undergoing testing for the best lipsticks of all time.
Daisy Lester is the team’s senior shopping writer, having written for IndyBest since 2020. She’s written about everything from lip oils to lip liners and is well-versed in the best formulas for easy application and long-lasting colour.
Lastly, Sabrina Sahota joined our expert testers recently as consumer editor, but she has tested plenty of trending beauty products for other publishers, including the best red lipsticks.
Lucy Smith:
As someone obsessed with the original black honey tint, I couldn’t imagine another product capable of the same natural, effortless definition, but it would seem Clinique has done it again. When I first applied it, I instantly recognised the familiar moisturising feel, something I rely on as my lips tend to chap. The colour is notably more orange-hued than black honey, but don’t be fooled by the dark appearance of the formula in its packaging; it applies just as sheer as the original.
After I’d adequately covered the entirety of my lips (an easy process, thanks to the lipstick’s precise, narrow makeup), I’d describe the finish as a brown-toned nude. Where the product in its first iteration gave your pout a ‘just bitten’ kind of flush, nude honey accentuates what’s already there. In this way, it’s perfect for day-to-day wear and will be accompanying me here, there and everywhere through summer. Consider me converted.
Sabrina Sahota:
Clinique Black Honey is a reliable go-to in my line-up of tinted lip balms, especially when I want a berry tone, so I was intrigued to see how nude honey showed up on my warm skin tone.
Upon application, I was pleasantly surprised to see a slightly coral, orange tint, which feels perfect for this time of year. A few swipes gave decent colour pay off but on my lips (which don’t have much natural pigment to them), it’s not particularly opaque. However, this makes it easy to apply without a mirror. It’s definitely one I’ll be adding to my holiday make-up bag.
Daisy Lester:
Clinique’s OG black honey lipstick and lip oil are among my go-tos for a healthy flush on my lips, so I was intrigued to see if the new nude formula offered a more everyday, understated alternative. Described as universally flattering, just like its predecessor, it seemed the formula adapted slightly differently on each of our lips. In short, don’t be put off by the dark burgundy pigment of the lipstick. My natural pigmentation meant it left a sheer, deep rose tint – it’s like your natural lips but better.
The formula is just as nourishing as the original black cherry, working to smooth over creases and soften your lips for a pillowy finish. It sits nicely over lip liner with no pilling, and the sheer finish could work well to enhance a more pigmented lipstick underneath. Quite a lot of swipes are needed for noticeable coverage, which is something to bear in mind if you like high-impact make-up with minimal effort. I prefer an understated lip day-to-day, so Clinique’s nude honey formula is set to be a new staple in my on-the-go make-up bag. If it’s anything like the original black honey, it should last you a good while, too.
Our testers were impressed across the board with the easy application and seasonal feel of Clinique’s latest addition: the nude honey almost lipstick. While Lucy praised the product’s natural finish, Daisy enjoyed how the moisture-rich formula worked to improve the lips’ natural texture. For Sabrina, the product could have offered a touch more opacity to suit darker skin tones, but she enjoyed that you don’t need a mirror when swiping on in a hurry. You’d better snap this up quick before it joins black honey on the TikTok hype train.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in