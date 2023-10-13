Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Jones Road’s affordable perfume is my new favourite

The fragrance costs less than £40 and features notes of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 13 October 2023 17:38
The new launch is the first scent from the US-born beauty brand

The new launch is the first scent from the US-born beauty brand

(iStock/The Independent)

Minimalist beauty brand Jones Road combines multi-tasking products with simple yet chic packaging, and, since launching in the UK two years ago, it’s steadily gained a loyal fanbase.

Founded by make-up artist Bobbi Brown, the collection helps you to achieve a natural look in line with the fresh, dewy finish often seen on social media. This rising skincare and make-up movement is also mirrored by beauty names such as Trinny London, rhode, Merit and Refy.

Popular products in the mid-price line-up include the lip and cheek stick (£34, Jonesroadbeauty.com), the mascara (£24, Jonesroadbeauty.com) and miracle cream (£38, Jonesroadbeauty.com). While the range has a streamlined appeal, staples are still being added to it, and September saw the launch of a lip pencil in eight shades (£21, Jonesroadbeauty.com).

So, I was very excited to hear the biggest product gap at Jones Road has been filled – in the form of a brand-new fragrance: shower. Launched on 10 October, this eau de parfum, which features a blend of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray, costs less than £40, making it a relatively affordable pick, too.

But can the fresh Jones Road drop stand up to IndyBest testing? I’ve been sporting the scent over the past week to find out.

How we tested

I was pleased to find out this is an eau de parfum

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

I spent a few days wearing Jones Road’s brand-new perfume, taking in its scent notes, as well as how long the fragrance lingered. During this time, I spritzed ahead of work days, weekend trips and nights out, to assess the scent’s versatility. Finally, as always, value for money was taken into account, too.

Jones Road fragrance, shower

  • Size: 30ml
  • Scent notes: Neroli, orange blossom and sea spray
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Long-lasting
    • Versatile scent

The new scent is presented in a sleek white bottle with contrasting branding, and I particularly like the square shape and sturdy yet stylish design. Plus, the 30ml size is compact enough to keep in a handbag for when you’re on the go. After pulling off the cap and spraying the fragrance, I noted the efficient nozzle applicator dispersed an even mist of perfume.

The blend comprises notes of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray, creating a refreshingly unique combination. There’s a powdery, almost soapy undercurrent, thanks to the neroli and orange blossom, but it also has a citrus and floral scent to it. Meanwhile, the sea spray element creates a bracing salty warmth and adds an extra layer of texture. After the perfume had settled on my skin, I’d describe the scent as heady and joyful, but not in any way overpowering.

Although the bottle is on the small side, I was pleased to find out this product is an eau de parfum, rather than an eau de toilette. This means there’s a more concentrated amount of perfume in the fragrance, which usually makes sure it has a long-lasting scent, making the £39 price point seem even more reasonable.

When wearing the fragrance, I could detect a fresh, tangy crisp aroma underpinned by subtle sweetness throughout the day and well into the evening. Plus, I liked the scent even more as time went on, catching whiffs of it when socialising with friends, running errands or dressing up for an evening out.

The perfume is called shower because it’s meant to be a quick revitalising pick-me-up – after adding it into my daily routine, I’d have to agree with this sentiment. It’s versatile, long-lasting, distinctive and suits those of us who like an array of scents. So, for those reasons, the fragrance has fast become my favourite go-to.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Jones Road fragrance, shower

This brand-new perfume is a stylish beauty offering that boasts a unique long-lasting scent and a usefully compact bottle. I particularly love the Jones Road fragrance’s distinctive notes that create a multi-layered scent. And I also appreciated the ongoing aroma hours after first spritzing it onto my skin. If you’re looking for an eau de parfum with a fresh, invigorating scent, without breaking the bank, I think this could be the new launch to try.

