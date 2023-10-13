Jones Road’s affordable perfume is my new favourite

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Minimalist beauty brand Jones Road combines multi-tasking products with simple yet chic packaging, and, since launching in the UK two years ago, it’s steadily gained a loyal fanbase.

Founded by make-up artist Bobbi Brown, the collection helps you to achieve a natural look in line with the fresh, dewy finish often seen on social media. This rising skincare and make-up movement is also mirrored by beauty names such as Trinny London, rhode, Merit and Refy.

Popular products in the mid-price line-up include the lip and cheek stick (£34, Jonesroadbeauty.com), the mascara (£24, Jonesroadbeauty.com) and miracle cream (£38, Jonesroadbeauty.com). While the range has a streamlined appeal, staples are still being added to it, and September saw the launch of a lip pencil in eight shades (£21, Jonesroadbeauty.com).

So, I was very excited to hear the biggest product gap at Jones Road has been filled – in the form of a brand-new fragrance: shower. Launched on 10 October, this eau de parfum, which features a blend of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray, costs less than £40, making it a relatively affordable pick, too.

But can the fresh Jones Road drop stand up to IndyBest testing? I’ve been sporting the scent over the past week to find out.

How we tested

I was pleased to find out this is an eau de parfum (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

I spent a few days wearing Jones Road’s brand-new perfume, taking in its scent notes, as well as how long the fragrance lingered. During this time, I spritzed ahead of work days, weekend trips and nights out, to assess the scent’s versatility. Finally, as always, value for money was taken into account, too.