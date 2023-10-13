Jones Road’s affordable perfume is my new favourite

Jones Road fragrance, shower
- Size: 30ml
- Scent notes: Neroli, orange blossom and sea spray
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Long-lasting
- Versatile scent
The new scent is presented in a sleek white bottle with contrasting branding, and I particularly like the square shape and sturdy yet stylish design. Plus, the 30ml size is compact enough to keep in a handbag for when you’re on the go. After pulling off the cap and spraying the fragrance, I noted the efficient nozzle applicator dispersed an even mist of perfume.
The blend comprises notes of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray, creating a refreshingly unique combination. There’s a powdery, almost soapy undercurrent, thanks to the neroli and orange blossom, but it also has a citrus and floral scent to it. Meanwhile, the sea spray element creates a bracing salty warmth and adds an extra layer of texture. After the perfume had settled on my skin, I’d describe the scent as heady and joyful, but not in any way overpowering.
Although the bottle is on the small side, I was pleased to find out this product is an eau de parfum, rather than an eau de toilette. This means there’s a more concentrated amount of perfume in the fragrance, which usually makes sure it has a long-lasting scent, making the £39 price point seem even more reasonable.
When wearing the fragrance, I could detect a fresh, tangy crisp aroma underpinned by subtle sweetness throughout the day and well into the evening. Plus, I liked the scent even more as time went on, catching whiffs of it when socialising with friends, running errands or dressing up for an evening out.
The perfume is called shower because it’s meant to be a quick revitalising pick-me-up – after adding it into my daily routine, I’d have to agree with this sentiment. It’s versatile, long-lasting, distinctive and suits those of us who like an array of scents. So, for those reasons, the fragrance has fast become my favourite go-to.