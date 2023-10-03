FaceGym’s new cleansing balm melts away make-up and softens skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to skincare brands incorporating a holistic approach with facial tools and innovative products, FaceGym is consistently ahead of the curve. As the name suggests, its range focuses on giving skin a workout, and you can do that with micro needling rollers, sculpting devices, facial massage balls and muscle-stimulation masks, alongside moisturiser, serum and other buys.

Boosting the production of collagen, and therefore improving skin’s elasticity, is a huge part of the brand’s USP, and much of the range reflects this.

So, we’re happy to report we were suitably impressed by FaceGym’s recent relaunch of its active blast vegan collagen, which offers a 28-day supply of skin-plumping hydration. Our interest was also piqued by the brand’s latest product: an active collagen wonder cleansing balm.

Just like active blast, this new launch includes a lab-generated vegan collagen and is billed as leaving a layer on the skin to support its natural barrier. The cleanser also includes antioxidant ingredients to soothe and nourish skin, while it’s described as effectively removing make-up, too.

But can it stand up to IndyBest testing? To find out, we incorporated the collagen cleansing balm into our evening routine for a fortnight.

How we tested

We spent two weeks testing the cleansing balm and looked at its texture, ability to remove make-up and the skin’s condition after application. We also considered how our skin felt after continued use and whether we’d be likely to keep the balm in our beauty line-up long term. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.