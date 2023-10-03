Jump to content

FaceGym’s new cleansing balm melts away make-up and softens skin

You can use facial massaging techniques with the balm, too

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 03 October 2023 14:57
The recent launch includes vegan collagen to support the skin's natural barrier

The recent launch includes vegan collagen to support the skin’s natural barrier

(The Independent)

When it comes to skincare brands incorporating a holistic approach with facial tools and innovative products, FaceGym is consistently ahead of the curve. As the name suggests, its range focuses on giving skin a workout, and you can do that with micro needling rollers, sculpting devices, facial massage balls and muscle-stimulation masks, alongside moisturiser, serum and other buys.

Boosting the production of collagen, and therefore improving skin’s elasticity, is a huge part of the brand’s USP, and much of the range reflects this.

So, we’re happy to report we were suitably impressed by FaceGym’s recent relaunch of its active blast vegan collagen, which offers a 28-day supply of skin-plumping hydration. Our interest was also piqued by the brand’s latest product: an active collagen wonder cleansing balm.

Just like active blast, this new launch includes a lab-generated vegan collagen and is billed as leaving a layer on the skin to support its natural barrier. The cleanser also includes antioxidant ingredients to soothe and nourish skin, while it’s described as effectively removing make-up, too.

But can it stand up to IndyBest testing? To find out, we incorporated the collagen cleansing balm into our evening routine for a fortnight.

How we tested

We spent two weeks testing the cleansing balm and looked at its texture, ability to remove make-up and the skin’s condition after application. We also considered how our skin felt after continued use and whether we’d be likely to keep the balm in our beauty line-up long term. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.

FaceGym wonder cleansing balm

  • Size: 75g
  • Key ingredients: Biotech vegan collagen, ylang-ylang stem cells and buriti oil
  • Suitable for: All skin types

The cleansing balm is presented in a recyclable glass pot with a twist-off lid, which we opened to find the buttery yellow product inside. It has a gentle floral fragrance, thanks to the inclusion of ylang-ylang stem cells, which are in there to help promote skin cell turnover and in turn offer restorative benefits. Additional key ingredients include biotech (lab-generated) vegan collagen and buriti oil, to help prevent free radical damage from environmental stressors.

We applied the balm in the evening to remove our make-up and wash our skin, but it can also be applied as part of a double-cleansing routine. As instructed, we massaged the cleansing balm onto our dry skin and added water to rinse it off (helped by the cloth included). We were pleased to see a QR code is included on the box too, and this takes you to a tutorial about specific massage techniques for use with the cleanser.

The main thing we appreciated about this product is that, although it transforms into an oil and then milky consistency, there’s no greasiness to note whatsoever. Instead, the balm is comforting and nourishing and left our skin feeling supremely supple. FaceGym says the balm leaves a layer of collagen on the surface to protect the skin’s natural barrier and we could really feel this lingering softness.

The product easily removes eye make-up, including mascara and heavy eyeshadow, without stinging or causing excess residue in our peepers. Plus, even though our eyes can be easily irritated, they felt soothed by the balm. While we noticed the product is excellent at removing make-up, it also has a moisturising finish that offers a similar effect to a hydrating face mask.

We enjoyed using the cleansing balm and found a small amount goes a long way. So, although the £45 price tag makes it a treat buy, we think the pot would last a while. Since adding the cleanser into our routine, we’ve looked forward to massaging it in at night and our skin has seemed more rejuvenated in the mornings, too. We’ll definitely keep cleansing our face and neck with the balm, and we’re keen to see the long-term results after continued use.

The verdict: FaceGym wonder cleansing balm

We’ve really enjoyed using FaceGym’s wonder cleansing balm and have particularly appreciated its ability to completely melt away all traces of make-up, soothe our skin and create a moisturising effect. It’s suitable for sensitive skin, can be applied using massage techniques and has a lovely light floral scent, too. Whether you’re a cleansing balm fan or you’re looking to try a new skincare treat, we’re big fans after just two weeks’ use and can highly recommend this buy.

