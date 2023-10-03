FaceGym’s new cleansing balm melts away make-up and softens skin

FaceGym wonder cleansing balm
- Size: 75g
- Key ingredients: Biotech vegan collagen, ylang-ylang stem cells and buriti oil
- Suitable for: All skin types
The cleansing balm is presented in a recyclable glass pot with a twist-off lid, which we opened to find the buttery yellow product inside. It has a gentle floral fragrance, thanks to the inclusion of ylang-ylang stem cells, which are in there to help promote skin cell turnover and in turn offer restorative benefits. Additional key ingredients include biotech (lab-generated) vegan collagen and buriti oil, to help prevent free radical damage from environmental stressors.
We applied the balm in the evening to remove our make-up and wash our skin, but it can also be applied as part of a double-cleansing routine. As instructed, we massaged the cleansing balm onto our dry skin and added water to rinse it off (helped by the cloth included). We were pleased to see a QR code is included on the box too, and this takes you to a tutorial about specific massage techniques for use with the cleanser.
The main thing we appreciated about this product is that, although it transforms into an oil and then milky consistency, there’s no greasiness to note whatsoever. Instead, the balm is comforting and nourishing and left our skin feeling supremely supple. FaceGym says the balm leaves a layer of collagen on the surface to protect the skin’s natural barrier and we could really feel this lingering softness.
The product easily removes eye make-up, including mascara and heavy eyeshadow, without stinging or causing excess residue in our peepers. Plus, even though our eyes can be easily irritated, they felt soothed by the balm. While we noticed the product is excellent at removing make-up, it also has a moisturising finish that offers a similar effect to a hydrating face mask.
We enjoyed using the cleansing balm and found a small amount goes a long way. So, although the £45 price tag makes it a treat buy, we think the pot would last a while. Since adding the cleanser into our routine, we’ve looked forward to massaging it in at night and our skin has seemed more rejuvenated in the mornings, too. We’ll definitely keep cleansing our face and neck with the balm, and we’re keen to see the long-term results after continued use.