Our list of the best Samsung phones had a shake-up earlier this year when the brand launched its trio of S22 models. The newest phones in the Samsung Galaxy family replace the S21 lineup and are, unsurprisingly, the best smartphones the company has ever made.

When it comes to choosing the right Samsung phone for you though, it isn’t as straightforward as you might think.

The most powerful Samsung phone with the best camera is indisputably the S22 ultra, which merges the now-defunct Galaxy note phone with the existing S-series styling to create a best-of-both-worlds hybrid equipped with a removable, miniature S Pen stylus. But the stylus is still a specialist accessory, and not for everybody.

For mainstream users who prefer to prod at their phones with the meat stylus God gave them – we’re talking about fingers, please – its the S22 and S22 plus that have the most appeal.

In recent weeks Samsung also launched an impressive mid-range showstopper in the form of the Samsung Galaxy A53, which is pitched to rival the latest iPhone SE. This 5G enabled phone is kinder on the bank balance and built to last years, but doesn’t skimp on luxury features such as smooth 120Hz scrolling and a waterproof design.

Read more:

How we tested:

We’ve been testing Samsung’s entire range since these phones first launched. For some, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra, we have larger reviews you can read for more in-depth information. Generally speaking, we tested these phones by using them as we would our regular mobile over a number of weeks. This allows us to see which features of the phone are actually useful to the average person, as well as spot any small issues and weird quirks that only crop up outside of a straightforward testing scenario.

Camera testing is also carried out, both in daylight as well as at night time. Our subjects are our pets, our surrounds, our family and friends, and our own face – you know, things people normally takes pictures of. And, where appropriate, we’ve dug into any special camera features th phone might have, such as the S22 ultra’s extreme telephoto zoom mode.

Of course, a phone is also about personal preference, but to help you decide which model to purchase should you be in the market, here’s what we thought of the Samsung handsets available to buy right now.

The best Samsung phones in 2022 are:

Best overall – Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra: £1,149, Samsung.com

– Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra: £1,149, Samsung.com Best affordable Galaxy S – Samsung Galaxy S22: £769, Samsung.com

– Samsung Galaxy S22: £769, Samsung.com Best mid-sized Galaxy S – Samsung Galaxy S22 plus: £949, Samsung.com

– Samsung Galaxy S22 plus: £949, Samsung.com Best cheap Samsung phone – Samsung Galaxy A53: £399, Samsung.com

– Samsung Galaxy A53: £399, Samsung.com Best folding Samsung phone – Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3: £1,599, Samsung.com

– Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3: £1,599, Samsung.com Best for style – Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3: £899, Amazon.co.uk