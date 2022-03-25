The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Which is the best Samsung phone in 2022? We compare the Galaxy models side by side
The companies range of mobiles are designed to suit different needs – here’s what sets the Galaxies apart
Our list of the best Samsung phones had a shake-up earlier this year when the brand launched its trio of S22 models. The newest phones in the Samsung Galaxy family replace the S21 lineup and are, unsurprisingly, the best smartphones the company has ever made.
When it comes to choosing the right Samsung phone for you though, it isn’t as straightforward as you might think.
The most powerful Samsung phone with the best camera is indisputably the S22 ultra, which merges the now-defunct Galaxy note phone with the existing S-series styling to create a best-of-both-worlds hybrid equipped with a removable, miniature S Pen stylus. But the stylus is still a specialist accessory, and not for everybody.
For mainstream users who prefer to prod at their phones with the meat stylus God gave them – we’re talking about fingers, please – its the S22 and S22 plus that have the most appeal.
In recent weeks Samsung also launched an impressive mid-range showstopper in the form of the Samsung Galaxy A53, which is pitched to rival the latest iPhone SE. This 5G enabled phone is kinder on the bank balance and built to last years, but doesn’t skimp on luxury features such as smooth 120Hz scrolling and a waterproof design.
How we tested:
We’ve been testing Samsung’s entire range since these phones first launched. For some, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra, we have larger reviews you can read for more in-depth information. Generally speaking, we tested these phones by using them as we would our regular mobile over a number of weeks. This allows us to see which features of the phone are actually useful to the average person, as well as spot any small issues and weird quirks that only crop up outside of a straightforward testing scenario.
Camera testing is also carried out, both in daylight as well as at night time. Our subjects are our pets, our surrounds, our family and friends, and our own face – you know, things people normally takes pictures of. And, where appropriate, we’ve dug into any special camera features th phone might have, such as the S22 ultra’s extreme telephoto zoom mode.
Of course, a phone is also about personal preference, but to help you decide which model to purchase should you be in the market, here’s what we thought of the Samsung handsets available to buy right now.
The best Samsung phones in 2022 are:
- Best overall – Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra: £1,149, Samsung.com
- Best affordable Galaxy S – Samsung Galaxy S22: £769, Samsung.com
- Best mid-sized Galaxy S – Samsung Galaxy S22 plus: £949, Samsung.com
- Best cheap Samsung phone – Samsung Galaxy A53: £399, Samsung.com
- Best folding Samsung phone – Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3: £1,599, Samsung.com
- Best for style – Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3: £899, Amazon.co.uk
Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra
Best: Overall
Rating: 9/10
- Weight: 210g
- Dimensions: 163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm
- Display: 6.8in QHD+ Super AMOLED
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Camera (rear): 12MP ultra-wide, 108MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom
- Camera (front): 40MP
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
- Memory: 8GB/12GB
Samsung’s flagship device is also its second most expensive, and shows what the brand is capable of when it pulls out all of the stops to create a truly next-generation Android device. The Galaxy S22 ultra takes cues from the now-retired Galaxy Note series, and introduces full S-Pen support by adding a dedicated slot for the miniature stylus.
Note-taking abilities aside, this is a supremely powerful device with the best screen of any phone we’ve tested. The 120Hz display is the brightest on the market, while the improvements to the processor, larger sensor, better lens array and upgraded camera software enables impressive portrait and low-light photography.
The Galaxy S22 ultra is the best Samsung phone, but shoppers in search of a more affordable alternative might be better suited to the similarly impressive Galaxy S22 (£769, Samsung.com) or S22 plus (£949, Samsung.com).
Samsung Galaxy S22
Best: Mid-sized Galaxy S phone
Rating: 8/10
- Weight: 167g
- Dimensions: 146mm x 70.6mm x 7.6mm
- Display: 6.1in, 120Hz, QHD+ Super AMOLED
- Battery: 3,700mAh
- Camera (rear): 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
- Camera (front): 10MP
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Memory: 8GB
If you’re more budget-savvy we’d recommend the regular Galaxy S22, which features the same build quality and many of the next-generation improvements as the more expensive Galaxy S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com) in a device costing a few hundred quid less.
It has no stylus and isn’t as fast charging as the plus and ultra models, but make no mistake, this is a premium phone on par with the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 in the flagship category. It features a bright and colourful AMOLED display and a dynamic refresh rate that reaches a butter smooth 120Hz. The S22 has a camera that effectively matches the S22 ultra in the quality stakes when it comes to daytime and portrait photography too, albeit with a shorter range telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.
Samsung Galaxy S22 plus
Best: Affordable Galaxy S phone
Rating: 8/10
- Weight: 195g
- Dimensions: 157.4mm x 75.8mm x 7.6mm
- Display: 6.6in, 120Hz, QHD+ Super AMOLED
- Battery: 4,500mAh
- Camera (rear): 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
- Camera (front): 10MP
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Memory: 8GB
As the name implies, the S22 plus has a larger 6.6in screen than that found on the standard S22 (£769, Samsung.com). Neither S-series phone could be considered small, but the S22 plus gives you that extra half inch of screen real estate to work with and feels all the more impressive for it.
But it’s not just a size difference between the pair. The S22 plus also has the same powerful processor and fast-charging capabilities as the top-end S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com). This helps mitigate the relatively paltry battery life of S22 phones, while the faster processor enables some of the best features of the more premium ultra phone, such as improved camera performance in low light and at night.
If you’re looking for the best of the top-three Galaxy phones but don’t fancy going all out on the borderline ridiculous S22 ultra, the S22 plus is the ideal phone for you.
Samsung Galaxy A53
Best: Cheap Samsung phone
Rating: 7/10
- Weight: 189g
- Dimensions: 74.8mm x 159.6mm x 8.1mm
- Display: 6.5in, Full HD, AMOLED, 120Hz
- Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
- Camera (rear): 12MP ultra-wide, 64MP main, 5MP macro, 5MP depth
- Camera (front): 32MP
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Memory: 4GB/6GB/8GB
Samsung’s newest mid-range smartphone launched recently, and is one of the most impressive budget phones we’ve tested. It packs in premium features – such as a smooth-scrolling 120Hz AMOLED display, waterproof design and decent sounding stereo – and all on a handset that costs less than £400.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is also guaranteed to receive five years of security patches and four years of Android system updates, meaning it will remain a viable handset until – let us double check the calendar, surely this isn’t right – two years and nine months shy of the year 2030.
If you’re not the sort who likes to spend too much on a flashy phone, but who wants a smart all-round 5G device with a great battery life that can do it all, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is your guy.
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3
Best: Folding Samsung phone
Rating: 8/10
- Weight: 271g
- Dimensions: 158.2mm x 128.1mm x 6.4mm (unfolded), 158.2mm x 67.1mm x ~15mm (folded)
- Display: 7.6in, AMOLED, 120Hz (unfolded), 6.2in AMOLED, 120Hz (folded)
- Battery: 4,400mAh with 25W fast charging
- Camera (rear): 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom
- Camera (front): 4MP (unfolded), 10MP (folded)
- Storage: 256GB/512GB
- Memory: 12GB
Samsung paved the way for the folding phone with its pioneering Galaxy Z Fold, and while the unique form factor hasn’t ousted traditional glass-and-metal rectangles, the foldable design is eye-catching and enables a giant, tablet-sized screen to fit snugly in your pocket.
The Galaxy Z fold 3 is the most powerful folding phone Samsung makes, and improves on previous iterations with better water- and dust-proofing, more durable materials and more scratch-resistant glass. While some apps have been updated to make use of the folding format, most simply allow you to pin an app to one side of the handset to enable desktop-style multitasking. There’s also support for the S Pen, but unlike the S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com) there’s nowhere to stow it on the device itself, so you’re expected to carry it around, place it behind your ear or something.
Despite the iterative improvements to the build quality and the premium performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 still feels like a showcase device for shoppers looking for a phone that stands out from the crowd.
Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3
Best: For style
Rating: 7/10
- Weight: 183g
- Dimensions: 166mm x 72.2mm x 6.9mm (unfolded), 86.4mm x 72.2mm x ~16mm (folded)
- Display: 6.7in, AMOLED, 120Hz (unfolded), 1.9in notification screen, AMOLED, 120Hz (folded)
- Battery: 3,300mAh with 15W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Camera (rear): 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide
- Camera (front): 10MP
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Memory: 8GB
The Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3 isn’t as powerful or as fully featured as the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 (£1,599, Samsung.com), but we actually prefer it
Why? Because it’s more affordable, and if you’re wowed by the novel folding form factor of both devices we believe it’s better demonstrated in the vertical clamshell design of the flip 3. It reminds us of the old GameBoy Advance SP, or a not-so-compact makeup compact. And while the specifications aren’t as impressive as some other phones in Samsung’s portfolio, there’s more than enough performance here to keep your apps loading speedily.
A fashion-first phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3 can also be customised with dual colourways on the top and bottom of the handset to create a truly bespoke design to suit your tastes.
The verdict: Samsung phones
So which Samsung phone is best? We have two answers.
Answer one is the phone that suits your needs and your budget. Answer two is the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra. Whichever phone you decide on however, the great thing about Samsung’s range is that no matter how much you want to spend on your next phone, there’s a device somewhere in the brand’s lineup that will meet your needs without compromising on quality.
