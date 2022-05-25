Here’s where you can buy a PS5 right now (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Very, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Asda, Game and Scan. The PS5 is set to restock at BT Shop and EE next. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, and a year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

While you still can’t reliably buy a PS5 in-store, the situation has massively improved online in recent weeks, and it has led to a nice uplift in restocks in the past few weeks. has

Game has had PS5 bundles in stock for several days now, with some still available as of 24 May. Scan also still has consoles to buy, but The Game Collection has now sold out, and so too has Smyths Toys, which last had a restock on 23 May. Buying a console on its own is more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the bink of an eye.

Still hunting down the elusive PS5 console? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: