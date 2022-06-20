Liveupdated1655715421

PS5 stock – live: Game and Argos have sold out – here’s who could restock next

Keep up to date with the latest PlayStation restock news from AO, Very, Currys and more

Steve Hogarty
Monday 20 June 2022 09:57
Which PS5 bundle is best value for money? We’ve found the top deals

Update 20 June: The PS5 is in stock at some branches of Argos, and for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is sold out at AmazonEE, Game, Scan, Studio, The Game Collection.

Since launching 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game,  EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

When will Amazon restock the PS5?

Amazon reliably drops fresh PS5 consoles once a month, usually on a Wednesday morning.

If you’re hoping to see more stock arrive later this week, then keep dreaming, buster. We’ve already had this month’s PS5 shipment from Amazon. If more stock appears there before July, we’ll eat our own shoes, right here on the liveblog.

We’d recommend adding the console to your wish list now so that you can check out easily when it comes in stock. Amazon stocks the basic console, plus the official Horizon Forbidden West bundle.

Steve Hogarty20 June 2022 09:57
Where can you buy the PS5 right now?

The PS5 has now sold out at at Game, and you can only find it in a handful of branches of Argos stores dotted about the country.

We’ve also found it in stock as part of a spenny bundle at Hughes, where the console comes with another controller, a charging dock and remote controle, plus a copy of FIFA 22 or Resident Evil Village for £639.94.

Buy now at Hughes

Steve Hogarty20 June 2022 09:40
Good morning PlayStation 5 trackers

Good weekend? Lovely, let’s get back to it.

Last week was a better than average one for restocks, with drops from Amazon, Game, Currys and Argos. Since Friday, almost everywhere has sold out of the PlayStation 5 – but we’re prediction more drops shortly.

If you’re on the hunt for Sony’s latest console this morning, stick with our liveblog to learn about the best deals and the freshest stock availability as soon as it appears.

Steve Hogarty20 June 2022 09:26

