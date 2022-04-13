The restocks have finally started rolling in (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is still available at Currys and may also still be in stock at Argos. Game is predicted to restock later this week. Read on for more information.

Easter is almost upon us. The birds are singing, the bunnies are hopping, and it’s still terribly difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Things started to look up in March, after a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February, and there have been several restocks in April too. We’re only half-way through the month, but already there have been PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct and ShopTo, plus more restocks at Currys, Argos and Smyths Toys so far this week alone. Let’s hope the drops continue.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

