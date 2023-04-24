Police launch search as girl, 10, goes missing from home
Missing girl described as white female, under 5ft tall, of a slim build with shoulder-length brown hair
Police have launched a search after a schoolgirl went missing from her home this morning.
Layla McLoughlin, 10, was last seen at around 6am on Monday on Honiton Road, Exeter.
Devon and Cornwall Police described the missing girl as a white female, under 5ft tall, of a slim build with shoulder-length brown hair.
Layla is believed to be wearing a dark blue Fat Face hoodie with flowers on the back, grey patterned leggings and black trainers.
Her clothing is the same as that shown in the photograph police have provided of her.
Posting to Twitter this morning, the force said: “Have you seen 10-year-old Layla McLoughlin? She has been reported missing this morning from Exeter and searches are ongoing to locate her.”
Anyone who sees Layla is asked to contact police immediately on 999 quoting log 115 24 April.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies