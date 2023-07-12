Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The annual sales extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day continues to serve up deals and with the event ending at midnight, we’d suggest bagging those bargains while you can.

Here at IndyBest, our expert shopping team is on hand to help you navigate the reductions, whether you fancy shopping for home appliances, mattresses, laptops, vacuum cleaners, or anything else.

You should also keep an eye on our live blog to see the best deals as they land, so you won’t miss a thing over the next few hours.

We’ve spotted some amazing savings from big-name tech brands like Apple and Sony, while as expected, there are massive deals to shop on Amazon devices like Echo dots and Fire sticks.

Speaking of which, Amazon Fire TVs are a sought-after buy and we’ve kept a keen eye on savings popping up. And we were excited to find a £100 saving on an Amazon Fire series 2 32in TV, taking its price down to less than £150. Here’s everything we know about this mega saving.

Amazon Fire series 2 smart 720p HD TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

If you’re in the market for a new smart screen, this 32in model currently comes with a generous 40 per cent discount. As it’s an Amazon Fire TV, you can stream thousands of films and shows with a subscription to services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, as well as watch live programmes and use free apps such as YouTube.

Key features include Bluetooth connectivity, while the Alexa voice remote offers hands-free control. There are two HDMI ports to connect games consoles and satellite cables, while you can also sync up your viewing preferences with other Fire TVs in the same house.

If you’re looking to buy a bigger sized screen, there’s also 40 per cent off a 50in Amazon Fire TV (was £499.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk) and 35 per cent off a 65in model (was £999.99, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk) right now.

