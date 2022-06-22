Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Best early UK deals on gaming, tech, beauty and more
From headphones to beauty tools, follow along for the best discounts as they drop
Deal hunters, assemble: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.
Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more. Confirmed to be returning on Tuesday 12 through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.
With early deals starting to drop (a full three weeks before Prime Day officially starts), the 2022 sale is already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so you’re in for a treat.
Whether you’re after a pair of Levi’s jeans, headphones, a stand mixer, laptop or hair tool, as always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout to keep you afloat during the sale.
As well as our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage is here to save you endlessly scrolling. From now to the sale itself, make sure to follow along for the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the mammoth event. So, it’s time to finalise your wish list and get shopping.
Read more:
The creme de la creme of early Prime Day deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, with the mammoth sale confirmed to be taking place in its usual slot of July. The 48-hour event will kick off at midnight on 12 July and running through to 23.59pm on 13th July, while early deals started yesterday.
Last year’s event was its biggest yet, so it’s all to play for in 2022. From Apple AirPods pro (was £239, now £184, Amazon.co.uk) to a Huawei Watch 3 (was £349.99, now £214.60, Amazon.co.uk), we’ve found all the deals worth snapping up in our main guide below.
Amazon Prime Day early deals are here
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
Your official guides to Amazon Prime Day 2022
Whether you’re looking to save on a pricey bit of tech, invest in a vacuum that you’ve had your eye on, a new book for your reading pile or pair of jeans, consider our Prime Day guides as your dedicated cheat sheets.
From home appliances, TVs and fashion to Amazon’s own devices, gaming or alcohol, we’ve got every base covered. Discover all our guides and early deals below:
Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022
Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates
The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips
Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones
The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers
Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight
Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event
The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details
The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to kow
Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department
The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more
The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect– The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly
Welcome back bargain hunters
In case you hadn’t heard, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and the early deals have already started to drop. Confirmed to be taking place between Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July, the 48-hour sale is one of the best times of the year to nab a bargain.
Amazon Prime Day early deals are here
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
As always, we’ll be on hand throughout the sale with the best deals across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more.
Earlier than ever before, the sale’s first early deals are heating up – and we’ll be handpicking the créme de la créme for our liveblog. Ready? Let’s go.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.