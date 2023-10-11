Best fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Save on Birkenstocks, JW Pei and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Retail giant Amazon’s latest Prime Day is well underway, with the Big Deal Days sale event having seen sizeable discounts dropping since yesterday (10 October), and they’ll continue to do so until midnight tonight.

The sale is an ideal chance to snap up a bargain, especially if you missed out on a savvy saving across Prime Day in July. It also gives us a taste of what could be coming up in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in November.

With this being a bargain bonanza not to be missed, our team of IndyBest shopping experts is here to keep you updated on all the latest discounts as they land.

Read more: Sign up to The Independent’s money-saving newsletters

Similar to other sale periods, there are huge discounts to be snapped up on everything from Amazon devices, TVs and laptops to home appliances, household essentials and more.

While these flash sale events provide an ideal opportunity to purchase investment items such as mattresses and vacuum cleaners, you can also scoop up a good deal when it comes to beauty bargains, by topping up any make-up bag essentials or trying completely new products while their prices are reduced.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Plus, of course, there are plenty of fashion favourites to choose from. So, whether you’re looking for a new pair of jeans, want to upgrade your Birkenstocks or have always wondered if Crocs are really that comfortable, these are all the best fashion bargains to bag right now.

Best fashion deals in the Prime Day sale

Levi’s women’s ribcage straight ankle jeans: Was £103.05, now £53.77, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

These covetable jeans are among the fashion offerings in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Available in a chic black wash or a classic indigo colour, these regular fit jeans are versatile, with a flattering high-rise design. Made of 99 per cent cotton and one per cent elastane, they’re machine-washable and fasten smartly with a zipper. Now, as per usual with fashion sales on Amazon, not all sizes tend to be discounted by the same amount but we’ve found a few reduced options, with savings up to 48 per cent.

Buy now

JW Pei women’s Gabbi ruched handbag: Was £89, now £71.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon is fast making a name for itself as a one-stop fashion stop, and that includes cult-favourite bag brand JW Pei. The popular Gabbi handbag (in all its ruched glory) is currently reduced by 20 per cent on the retailer’s website – allowing you to save more than if you bought direct from the brand. Made from faux leather and suede, with a magnetic closure, it’s not hard to see why this bag is so trendy. Although not all of the colourways are included in the sale, the gorgeous green and chic ivory options are both discounted, so now’s the time to add one to your basket.

Buy now

Birkenstock women’s Arizona sandal: Was £69.95, now £44.77, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The classic Arizona Birkenstock sandals have been reduced by 36 per cent this Amazon Prime Day. Made from leather and natural cork, with a synthetic sole, these slip-on sandals are known for being extra comfortable and ideal for anyone with orthopedic issues. These popular shoes have sold out in most sizes but there are some still available and discounted, so, if these take your fancy, snap them up fast.

Buy now

Sloggi women’s zero feel ultra bra: Was £38, now £26.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Underwear is one of those things you can forget to stock up on in favour of a fashionable dress or the It-bag of the moment. This zero feel ultra bra from Sloggi is wireless and seam-free, providing the ultimate level of comfort. With 360-degree stretch fabric and a hook-and-eye fastening, it is made from 70 per cent polyamide and 30 per cent elastane. It’s machine-washable, too. Once again, the various colourways and sizes are priced differently but you can find a classic nude shade for £26 and this sophisticated purple for £26.60.

Buy now

Crocs unisex women’s classic clog platform shoe: Was £54.99, now £36, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

These shoes have divided opinion around the world but whether you’re buying your umpteenth pair or you have always been curious to find out exactly how comfortable they are, the Prime Day sale could be the time to invest. With a variety of colours and sizes available, we’re quite keen on this pair of classic white ones, which are currently reduced by 35 per cent online. Mind that the brand uses US sizing worldwide, so take a look at the size chart before purchasing.

Buy now

Tommy Hilfiger women’s cable all over V-neck sweater: Was £150, now £84.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere, so, if you’re still missing some serious pink from your wardrobe, perhaps this rosy cable knit jumper from Tommy Hilfiger can solve the problem. A classic design, this jumper is sure to add an elegant feel to any outfit, and it’s perfect for transitioning into the cooler months. Made from a mix of cotton, ployamide and wool, there’s zero fastenings and it’s machine-washable. Oh, and the ecru version is discounted too.

Buy now

Radley London cookie cutter medium bifold purse: Was £79, now £50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy 37 per cent off this mahogany leather bifold purse from Radley this Prime Day. Made from grained leather with smooth contrast trims and the brand’s classic Scottie dog logo in reverse appliqué, this purse is secured with a press-stud fastening. Featuring nine interior card slots, one clear photo/ID slot, a notes section, two slip pockets and a zipped coin pocket, it’s a stylish and sensible sale purchase.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day fashion deals?

This is the one catch about Amazon Prime Day: you do need to have an active Amazon Prime membership to bag the bargains across Prime Big Deal Days. Costing £8.99 a month, your membership also offers free next-day deliveries, Prime Video access and other perks, such as savings that aren’t always available for other shoppers. If you’re considering joining, head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page to start making the most of the benefits.

If you’re not completely convinced, it’s worth knowing Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for if you haven’t had an Amazon Prime membership during the past 12 months.

Voucher codes

For the latest deals and discounts on fashion, try the links below:

Want more inspiration? Here are the fashion brands you never knew were on Amazon