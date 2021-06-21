Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us and it’s shaping up to be one of the best years yet – with impressive savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more over the two-day bonanza.

Taking place between 21 June and 22 June, the shopping event is being held earlier than its usual July slot, which was pushed back to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, you can save on sought-after products from brands including Apple, Samsung, Shark, Ninja and Dyson.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods, a Shark vacuum cleaner or an Emma mattress, you’re certainly in the right place to find a stellar saving.

With more than 2 million deals available across the site, we’re on hand to bring you some of the best. And if you’re looking to improve your home entertainment setup, Amazon’s popular Fire stick streaming device is currently reduced by an impressive 50 per cent.

Read more:

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For just £26.99, elevate your watching experience with Amazon’s plug-in gadget that earned a spot in our round-up of the best streaming sticks.

“The Fire TV stick is a tiny gizmo that plugs into the HDMI socket on the TV,” our reviewer said, allowing you “access to a huge library of movies and TV shows you can rent and buy – including some in 4K.”

With apps including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Apple TV and Now TV available, you’ll never be at a loss of what to watch.

There’s also Prime Video where, if you’re a Prime member, you can access an array of original programming as part of the streaming service, as well as enjoying Prime perks like free delivery on products.

“It’s easy to use,” our tester said, “including a remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do. It’s a Bluetooth remote so you don’t need line of sight to the stick – that is, it can hide away round the back of your TV.”

Buy now

