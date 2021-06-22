Prime Day is finally here and the annual sales event is bigger than ever. More than a million deals can be found across Amazon’s site, encompassing everything from technology and children’s toys to fashion.

Amazon’s own devices are among the most generously discounted products again this year, with enticing offers on the latest Kindle ereaders, Fire tablets and Ring video doorbells.

Keen bookworms have spied a Prime Day discount on the Kindle paperwhite. Amazon’s waterproof ereader currently has £40 off, and comes highly recommended for anyone looking to pick up a cheap but excellent ebook device before their summer holidays.

Read on to learn more about the deal and how the Kindle paperwhite compares to other ereaders in the range.

Amazon will be hoping to smash its sales record again in 2021. For two years running Prime Day has eclipsed every other sales event in the bargain hunting calendar, with more products sold in two days than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

With great deals on popular electronics, including TVs and laptops, Prime Day 2021 looks set to raise the bar again.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s mid-range Kindle has everything you need from an ereader: battery life to last the entire trip, a pin-sharp display that looks like paper even in direct sunlight, and waterproofing to survive an accidental dunk in the bath or swimming pool. The frame is elegant and easy to grip in either hand, and the touchscreen display removes the need for physical buttons on the side of the device. The cover options are lush too, with waterproof fabric and pleather cases to choose from.

Read more: 7 best ereaders to fuel your inner bookworm with a Kindle or Kobo device

How does it compare to the more expensive Kindle oasis? Amazon’s top-of-the-range ereader sports a more ergonomic metal body, subtler backlighting to suit the environment you’re reading in, and physical buttons. For most readers (including us) that’s not enough to justify the cost difference. The paperwhite is our recommended ereader, especially at this new price.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.