Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665577819

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Live updates on the best deals in the Early Access Sale from Air Fryers to TVs

Today’s the final day to bag a bargain on big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Bose and more

Eva Waite-Taylor,Dominique Boulan
Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:30
<p>Yesterday we saw some fantastic discounts on top products </p>

Yesterday we saw some fantastic discounts on top products

(The Independent)

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing – meaning you’ve only got until midnight tonight to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.

The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – kicked off yesterday, when we saw some great discounts across everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials, mattresses and so much more.

Time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, because some of the best and biggest deals are still up for grabs, and we’ll be working around the clock to find them for you. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog will provide you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go shopping.

Read more:

1665577819

This Samsung Galaxy watch bundle is a dream deal for Android users

Samsung Galaxy watch 4 bundle: Was £368.99, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Samsung smartwatch bundle includes the Galaxy watch 4 from 2021 and Samsung’s Duo wireless charger, which charges the watch and a smartphone at the same time. At 35 per cent off the regular retail price, it’s an amazing deal for Android users. While the watch in this deal is the smaller 40mm model of Galaxy watch 4, with 4G connectivity, it still comes with all the health and fitness tracking capabilities. When we reviewed this model our writer described it as “the best smartwatch you can buy”, adding that it is “elegantly designed, powerful, and marks a revival of the Android wearable scene”.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 13:30
1665577219

Get your Christmas presents sorted early with these Disney Lego deals

If you want to get your Christmas presents sorted early, we have a suggestion. Have a look at Disney’s Lego range in Amazon’s Early Access Sale and you’ll find plenty of options that would make any child very happy on Christmas Day. From Rapunzel’s tower to Antonio’s magical treehouse from the recent Encanto film, or how about a 20 per cent saving on this Frozen set?

Lego Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s jewellery box set: Was £34.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Is there anything more magical than Disney? This set includes a princess Elsa figure and the water spirit (spoiler alert, it’s a horse). It also lets little ones make their own jewellery which they can then store away safely in the box drawer.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 13:20
1665576636

This Tile pro deal helps Android and Apple users track any item

Find any item with this Bluetooth tracker, whether it’s your keys or bag, as long as this device is attached to it, it will never really be lost. This model from Tile is lower in price than Apple’s AirTag and it essentially does the same thing, but unlike the AirTag it will work for both Android and Apple users.

Tile pro (2022) Bluetooth item finder: Was £29.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tile)

The battery is now replaceable, so you can keep using it forever, the range has been improved so it can reach lost items up to 120m away, and if your stuff is further away than that, you can either see its last known location or be notified when another Tile user passes within range of it. Our tester rated it highly in our Tile pro review, saying “All Tile devices are very easy to set up, and it really is a set-it-and-forget-it product; one that quietly gets on with its job in the background, ready to spring into action should you ever need it.”

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 13:10
1665576036

This Ring doorbell bundle deal has £69 slashed off its price

Usually retailing for at least £160, this piece of home security kit certainly comes at a cost. But, as our tester argued in their review of the product, the peace of mind it gave them is worth it. In Amazon’s Early Access Sale you can now save almost 40 per cent upon purchasing.

Ring video doorbell 3 plus: Was £188, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

This bundle sees £69 knocked off the price of a Ring video doorbell 3+ and wireless chime unit. The former is a wifi-connected doorbell that notifies your smartphone and establishes a video call between the Ring app and who’s at the door. The latter, called Chime, plugs into a wall outlet and rings when the doorbell button is pressed, so those without the Ring app can also be alerted to a visitor at the door. You’ll never miss a visitor or – more importantly, if you’re ordering a few more things in the Amazon Prime Day sales – a parcel again.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 13:00
1665575448

Save 32% on this retro Bluetooth speaker from Amazon

With the holiday season around the corner, our head is already at the many dinner parties we’ll be hosting and attending. And nothing quite creates the ambience like the right background music. If you’re on the lookout for a Bluetooth speaker to help you set the vibe, look no further than this Marshall deal in Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

Marshall acton II wireless Bluetooth speaker: Was £239.99, now £164, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This one is instantly recognisable thanks to the brand’s classic design. The Marshall wireless speaker is now reduced by £75. Dinky in size while promising to deliver on sound, the Bluetooth subwoofer boasts a wireless range of up to 10m and looks perfect for smaller spaces, with a choice of analogue controls or control via the Marshall Bluetooth app. While we haven’t tested this exact Marshall speaker, our review of a smaller model, the Marshal emberton, described the speaker’s sound as “punchy and more than enough to fill your workspace with sound or give a day outside a proper soundtrack”.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 12:50
1665574848

This Dyson airwrap dupe is only £40 in Amazon’s Early Access Sale

Our writer Daisy Lester was seriously impressed by this dupe that took over the internet. It went viral on TikTok last year as an alternative to Dyson’s £449.99 airwrap, which is usually out of stock almost everywhere, despite its heavy price tag. This Revlon hair dryer and volumiser retails at around £60, but today it costs even less in Amazon’s Prime Day sale...

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(iStock/The Independent)

The tool has two heat settings and a cool shot option and it took about 10 minutes of our tester’s regular styling time. Daisy said: “Giving me a quick volume boost without the accompanying frizz, Revlon’s styler delivers just the right amount of oomph.” And with a saving of 41 per cent up for grabs right now, there’s no better time to purchase.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 12:40
1665574248

Swan’s deep fat fryer costs less than £30 this Prime Day

Air fryers are all the rage nowadays, but sometimes nothing can beat a good old deep fat fryer. Whether you’re after crispy chips, onion rings or fried chicken, this appliance might just fulfil your culinary needs. On top of that, we have to admit that on a late Saturday night or rough Sunday we kind of wish we had this in our kitchen ourselves...

Swan stainless steel deep fat fryer: Was £44.99, now £29.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by more than 30 per cent in Amazon’s second Prime Day sale, Swan’s stainless steel appliance not only looks sleek, but has a generous 3l capacity fit for feeding the entire family. With seven temperature settings, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to meal time, while owing to its compact size, it’s easy to store away when not in use.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 12:30
1665573648

Save time and money this Prime Day with a robot vacuum deal

We don’t know about you, but any appliance that makes light work of household tasks is probably worthy of our attention, and this £80 saving on Eufy’s robot vacuum most definitely is...

Eufy robovac 30C robot vacuum cleaner: Was £209.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While we have not yet tested this model for ourselves, this is a brand we love. The Eufy robovac G20 featured in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners where our tester shared that the autodetection between surfaces is second-to-none, and the slim shape fits under most sofas, beds and cabinets to really reach those easy to miss spots.

Buy now

Want to find out more about this deal? Read on below

Save 33% on this robot vacuum in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale is here with discounts on home, tech, gaming and more and this Eufy robovac 30C robot vacuum is now a third off

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 12:20
1665573048

This washing powder has a refreshing 40% off in Amazon’s sale

Confession time: doing laundry is by far our least favourite household task and on top of that, detergents and washing powders usually don’t come cheap. That is unless there’s an offer to snap up. This one from Amazon lets you stock up on a four pack for less than £20.

Persil non bio fabric cleaning washing powder, pack of four: Was £29.20, now £17.38, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has certainly not left us out in the cold with its cleaning product discounts. Made with biodegradable ingredients and packaged in a recyclable box, this fabric cleaning powder from Persil sets to work with a non-bio formula, which should be kind to even sensitive skin.

Buy now

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 12:10
1665572448

Apple devices are seeing some rare discounts this Prime Day 2

As savvy shoppers will know, deals on Apple products are hard to come by. Whether it’s an iPhone, Apple Watch or Macbook you’re after, the tech giant rarely reduces its prices. We don’t know if it’s Amazon’s second Prime Day event that did the trick or the fact the brand has just launched its new range of iPhone 14 devices and Watches, but today we’re actually seeing some offers pop up...

Apple iMac 2020: Was £2,299, now £1,914.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking to upgrade your home office, gaming setup, or simply want to do your Christmas shopping in high resolution, you can now cop the 2020 iMac for only £1,914.99 – that’s almost £400 off. Packed with 8GB of RAM and Apple’s speedy 10-core Intel Core i9 processor, the sleek 27in screen lends itself well to running multiple apps with high graphics for intensive work or gaming sessions. So, say goodbye to glitchy graphics and upgrade your desktop display this Prime Day.

Buy now

Bookmark our Apple devices guide to stay on top of the best deals in Amazon’s Early Access Sale:

The best Apple deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: iPhone to Apple Watch

Amazon Prime Day is finally here. Find out what Apple deals we’ve found during the Prime Early Access Sale, including, AirPods, iPhone, Mac, Watch and iPad

Dominique Boulan12 October 2022 12:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in