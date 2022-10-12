Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally here, and you’ve got until midnight tonight to bag a bargain on products such as TVs, laptops, tech, home appliances and household essentials. The sale is officially known as Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and here at IndyBest we’ve been keeping a keen eye on the exciting extravaganza.

Top deals spotted so far cover reductions on big-name brands such as Shark, Ninja, Tefal, Fitbit, Apple and, of course, Amazon devices too.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

With this being an optimum time to make the most of serious savings ahead of Christmas, shopping for investment items and daily staples is a savvy approach.

Speaking of the upcoming festive season, our beauty interest has been piqued by a super ghd ultimate styling gift set offer. It’s currently available with a whopping £80 discount, making this an unmissable bargain.

Picking up a new pair of ghd’s is a sure-fire way of securing sleek locks, and this gift set would be an excellent Christmas present for a loved one.

With soirées just around the corner, we love the idea of saving cash on hairdresser trips by styling our hair at home. Read on for everything we know about this hair-raising saving from an IndyBest tried-and-tested brand.

Read more:

ghd ultimate styling gift set: Was £297.95, now £215, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Exclusive to Amazon, this gorgeous gift set features a ghd gold styler (was £169, now £126.75, Amazon.co.uk), a ghd air professional hair dryer (was £119, now £95.20, Amazon.co.uk), ghd heat protect spray (was £20.13, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk), and a ghd paddle brush (£20, Amazon.co.uk). The full line-up for prepping hair ahead of party plans, these tools will dry and style your hair, while the slick design makes a chic dressing-table addition.

The air professional hairdryer has a salon strength motor and there’s two heat sensors within the gold styler, while both the brush and heat protection spray are daily haircare staples.

We featured the ghd gold styler in our guide to the best ghd straighteners for every hair type, where our reviewer praised its versatility, and said: “Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

This multi-tasking styling set is an impressive deal worth taking advantage of in the Prime Early Access Sale and will take your barnet into the New Year and beyond with expert ease. Or, earn you extra Santa bonus points when popping it under the tree. You’d better be quick to shop this offer before midnight strikes.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more