Havaianas have long been a summer sandal favourite, and whether yours are so well-loved they’re ground down to almost nothing – guilty as charged – or you just fancy treating yourself to one of the newer glitter or Swarovski crystal models, Amazon Prime Day 2022 has just made them even more tempting.

We’ve spent weeks building up to the big 48-hour flash sale, bringing you the best deals across TVs, gaming, home appliances, laptops and many more areas to save you hours of scrolling through the countless deals. And if you’ve been following along with us, you’ll know that we’re now in the final stretch.

So, if you’ve saved on your big ticket items including coffee machines, robot vacuum cleaners and air fryers, then why not take a look at the smaller buys to treat yourself with some of that leftover cash?

With options for men, women and kids, you can now deck the whole family in summer-ready footwear for better than half the price on some models. Keep reading below to see our best picks.

Havaianas women’s slim crystal glamour Swarovski flip flops: From £18.15, Amazon.co.uk

Adding a bit of glamour to the regular flip-flip, the Swarovski crystal version is fairly new for the Brazilian brand. But we are obsessed.

As with many of the clothing and footwear Prime Day deals, the discount on these do vary depending on colour and size, annoyingly. But the best offer available is a very impressive 59 per cent, and although Amazon regularly changes which sizes receive this saving, it currently looks like sizes three to four, five and eight are the lucky ones – although all sizes do have a discount of 20 per cent or more applied.

For anyone looking for a brighter colour, the rose gold, steel grey and ballet rose colourways also have discounts available too. And the original version without the crystal also has an impressive saving (from £9.56, Havaiana.com).

Havaianas girl’s slim palette glow flip-flop: From £9.47, Amazon.co.uk

For little ones who love a bit of sparkle, the glow flip-flips are now up to 40 per cent off. Again, this is size-dependent, though. White, candy pink, sand grey golden and sand grey colourways are all up for grabs though, so we’re sure you’ll find something that suits. And, for those into their logos, the logomania model is now starting from a very impressive £7.39 depending on size and colour (Amazon.co.uk).

