Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Havaianas Amazon Prime Day deals: The OG, crystal and glitter flip-flops have just entered the sale

A saving just in time for summer

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:50
<p>There’s something for all the family</p>

There’s something for all the family

(The Independent)

Havaianas have long been a summer sandal favourite, and whether yours are so well-loved they’re ground down to almost nothing – guilty as charged – or you just fancy treating yourself to one of the newer glitter or Swarovski crystal models, Amazon Prime Day 2022 has just made them even more tempting.

We’ve spent weeks building up to the big 48-hour flash sale, bringing you the best deals across TVs, gaming, home appliances, laptops and many more areas to save you hours of scrolling through the countless deals. And if you’ve been following along with us, you’ll know that we’re now in the final stretch.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

So, if you’ve saved on your big ticket items including coffee machines, robot vacuum cleaners and air fryers, then why not take a look at the smaller buys to treat yourself with some of that leftover cash?

With options for men, women and kids, you can now deck the whole family in summer-ready footwear for better than half the price on some models. Keep reading below to see our best picks.

Read more:

Havaianas women’s slim crystal glamour Swarovski flip flops: From £18.15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Adding a bit of glamour to the regular flip-flip, the Swarovski crystal version is fairly new for the Brazilian brand. But we are obsessed.

As with many of the clothing and footwear Prime Day deals, the discount on these do vary depending on colour and size, annoyingly. But the best offer available is a very impressive 59 per cent, and although Amazon regularly changes which sizes receive this saving, it currently looks like sizes three to four, five and eight are the lucky ones – although all sizes do have a discount of 20 per cent or more applied.

For anyone looking for a brighter colour, the rose gold, steel grey and ballet rose colourways also have discounts available too. And the original version without the crystal also has an impressive saving (from £9.56, Havaiana.com).

Buy now

Havaianas girl’s slim palette glow flip-flop: From £9.47, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

For little ones who love a bit of sparkle, the glow flip-flips are now up to 40 per cent off. Again, this is size-dependent, though. White, candy pink, sand grey golden and sand grey colourways are all up for grabs though, so we’re sure you’ll find something that suits. And, for those into their logos, the logomania model is now starting from a very impressive £7.39 depending on size and colour (Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on bedding and other homeware buys, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – For all the very best deals, across Apple AirPods to Simba mattresses, this is your one stop shop guide

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals – We’re seeing huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to shop, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals to shop

Best Amazon device deals this Prime Day – The tech giant is offering huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the best deals rounded up

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share the top deals for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to snap up this Prime Day– From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings, update your sports wardrobe for less

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re seeing some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts for Prime Day 2022 – We’ve spotted some unmissable savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in