Prime Day 2021 – live: Best early deals and shopping tips as Amazon confirms earliest date yet
With more than two million deals to snap up globally, the sale is set to be the biggest yet
Calling all bargain-hunters, one of the biggest shopping events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is nearly here. This may come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year, or July like previous years, but the retailer has confirmed the sale event will be going ahead this month, so it’s time to get your shopping lists in order.
For the uninitiated, Prime Day is an online, Amazon-only shopping event that’s best known for hugely competitive deals on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best offers come in the form of tech, home appliances, gaming, laptops and even fashion.
The official date has finally been confirmed by the retailer, with a press release stating that Prime Day 2021 will run from 21 to 22 June, meaning there are just weeks to go.
To really stay in the know, follow our live coverage here where you’ll find top tips for securing the absolute best deals, advice on preparing for the big event and everything to expect, including the best deals from last year for comparison.
And as the discerning deal-hunters we are, we’ll also make sure you’re in the know by sharing all the unmissable deals here across the shopping event – keeping an eye out for the cheapest price for AirPods Pro or a new TV.
Plus, Amazon is renowned for dropping pre-Prime Day deals ahead of the big day, so stay tuned for any early bird discounts. Happy shopping!
Read more on Amazon Prime Day:
Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
That’s all from us today but make sure to check back tomorrow for all the latest news and tips on how to secure the best deals, the early offers to snap up now and our predictions for the big day. In the meantime, take a look at our extensive Amazon Prime Day 2021 guide for everything you need to know about the big event.
Predicted Prime Day deals on home appliances
We’re expecting plenty of great discounts on home appliances, including vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more during the shopping event – making it an ideal time to pick up that gadget you’ve been keeping on your wishlist.
Even though Prime Day has yet to kick off, Amazon already has some deals up for grabs, including this Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner (was £479.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk).
Shark is a reputable brand for vacuum cleaners and has appeared in our best pet vacuum cleaners guide as well as our review of the best cordless vacuums, so we can attest to its quality.
This model has a flexible head and is free from cables, so it won’t get tangled, and also allows you to clean those harder-to-reach nooks and crannies. Not only that, it has a 80-minute running time on a full charge, and is made with Shark’s anti-hair-wrap technology, so it will clean the brush head as it sucks up dirt from your carpet and hardwood floors.
Looking for more details on home appliance deals? Bookmark the guide below:
The best home appliance deals to expect this Prime Day
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021 and what deals to expect on home appliances, from Shark vacuum cleaners to Nespresso coffee machines
How to sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day trial
Amazon Prime Day offers are available exclusively to those with an Amazon Prime subscription – so we’d recommend signing up ahead of the shopping extravaganza so you can access the very best deals.
The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery. If you don’t want to pay the fee but still want to access the discounts, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial any time before the sale begins. Win win.
Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?
If you’ve been keeping up with the ongoing PS5 restock fiasco, you’ll know how difficult it is to secure one of Sony’s elusive consoles. And, while we’re expecting lots of gaming peripherals to go on sale this Prime Day, many people have been asking whether we’ll see a restock of the PS5 across the two-day event as well?
For our predictions on a restock and whether the PS5 will be discounted on Prime Day 2021, check out our comprehensive guide below:
Will there be a PS5 restock on Prime Day 2021?
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, but will the retailer have a PS5 restock, and will it be on sale?
The best deals to expect on Amazon devices
Amazon’s own range of devices typically enjoy some of the very best discounts on Prime Day.
Last year, there were huge savings across some of our favourite and most highly recommended tech, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Kindle eReaders. And, we expect 2021 to be just as impressive.
If you want to find out more about early deals on Amazon devices, as well as what you can expect from the big day itself, we’d suggest reading our guide, which is full of all the latest news and information:
Here are the deals we expect to see on Amazon devices this Prime Day
What deals to expect on Amazon devices for Prime Day 2021. From discounts on Echo smart speakers to cheap Kindle and Ring doorbell offers
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
Welcome back to IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog, where we’ll be keeping you up to date on all the latest news and offers ahead of the big event. Yesterday, Amazon announced that this year’s event will run from 21 June to 22 June, meaning the countdown is officially on. With Prime Day quickly approaching, keep checking back here for everything you need to know to make the most of the annual sale.
A recap of today's Prime Day news
And that’s a wrap! It’s been a big day for Prime Day announcements, as Amazon revealed the official dates for this year’s event (21 to 22 June, in case you missed it). Plus, the online giant gave us details on early deals to shop now, including offers on its coveted own-brand devices. We’ll be back tomorrow for all the latest guidance on how to secure the best deals, the early offers to snap up now and our predictions for the big day. For now, visit our extensive Amazon Prime Day 2021 guide for more insight:
Amazon has officially confirmed the Prime Day 2021 start date
As Amazon confirms Prime Day 2021 will take place on 21-22 June, here's everything you need to know, including how to get the best deals
Can students take part in Amazon Prime Day?
Students can also take advantage of Amazon Prime Day by signing up for Amazon Student.
Perks of the student subscription, which costs £3.99 a month, include unlimited premium delivery, unlimited reading on any device (ie, on an iPad or Kindle, access to Prime Video and unlimited photo storage.
There are exclusive discounts too, one of which is 10 per cent off selected fashion products.
If you have a valid email address from a recognised institution to qualify, you can sign up here for a lengthy six-month trial.
Ways to shop small this Prime Day
This year, Amazon is doing more to connect its customers with local small businesses selling in its store.
To make it easy for customers to shop small this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.co.uk/supportsmall.
Echo device owners in the UK can also say “Alexa, shop small business” to discover products eligible for the “spend £10, get £10 promotion”, which sees customers given a £10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend £10 on items sold by UK small businesses.
More than 300,000 sellers globally are eligible for the promotion – more than twice as many as last year – giving customers more opportunities to support small.
Nintendo Switch deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2021
While Xbox and Playstation are often popular choices, the hottest console during last year’s sale was the Nintendo Switch.
Owing to supply shortages in 2020, securing the best deal on one of the consoles was intense. But, thanks to the steadier supply of devices this year, we predict it’ll be much less chaotic, so you’re in luck if you’re looking to get your hands on one.
Last year, we noticed that the biggest discounts were on bundles, so we expect something similar this time around. If you want to make sure you get the best deal, we’d recommend adding it to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can just go straight to the checkout.
For all the latest Nintendo Switch deals, take a look at our guide:
The best Nintendo Switch deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day
Everything to know about the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for 2021, including what discounts to expect on consoles, bundles and games
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.