Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Having a good vacuum cleaner can make all the difference to your home, whether you’re tidying up after pets and children or just dealing with daily detritus. While hoovering may be an unavoidable chore, the good news is Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon, with vacuum cleaner deals that will ensure you can keep your floors spick and span for less.

The better the vacuum, the more it’s likely to cost, so, any chance of getting a discount is not to be missed. Whether your old model has finally given up the ghost or you just want something with a little more suction power to help you battle the dust and crumbs, with an ever-increasing range of all-singing, all-dancing hi-tech models available, there has never been a better time to find the ideal machine for you.

Even better, top-rated vacuum cleaner brands are often reduced during Amazon’s Prime Day sales, and the online retailer has confirmed the next one will be taking place this July. The annual event is known among savvy shoppers as the perfect time to pick up big-name brands for less, with deals on Apple, Shark, Dyson, Samsung and much more.

Even if the thought of a new vacuum cleaner doesn’t exactly make your heart sing, it’s sure to skip a beat when it comes to the deals up for grabs. Looking at previous Prime Day sales, we’re able to decipher what could be in store this time around, so, keep reading to find out more about the upcoming sale event, as well as the vacuum cleaner deals available at Amazon right now.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Prime Day 2024

When will Prime Day deals start?

Amazon has confirmed its annual sale event will return in July this year, though the exact date is yet to be revealed.

In previous years (apart from a couple affected by the pandemic), the event has typically taken place in mid July, providing us with a lovely summer treat. The sale tends to run for two days, with offers kicking off at midnight and ending at midnight a full 48 hours later.

When will Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals start?

We expect vacuum cleaners to be among the most popular home appliances (with some of the biggest discounts) this Amazon Prime Day. The vacuum deals are bound to start cropping up as soon as the sitewide sale begins – we’ll update this page as soon as the dates are confirmed. In the meantime, here are the Amazon vacuum cleaner deals you can shop right now.

Best early Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals:

Levoit cordless vacuum: Was £159.99, now £118.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for ease of use, this vacuum is one to check out, as the cordless bagless design makes manoeuvring around the house a breeze. Plus, thanks to Amazon, the vacuum now has more than 25 per cent off. Our tester found the Levoit vacuum came with all the necessary accessories to deep clean every surface of the house. Our reviewer said: “We were also impressed that it has an auto mode, which uses sensors to adjust the suction power to the amount of dust and saves battery power.”

Buy now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

We were so excited to see our favourite cordless vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon. The Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum got a whopping five stars from our tester, who found it a joy to use: “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric. The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see.”

Buy now

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £799.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dyson is the name to know in the vacuum cleaner industry, and with good reason. This reputable brand is constantly coming up with new, innovative ways to clean our homes. Now, thanks to Amazon, you can pick up a Dyson device with a discount, as there’s almost 40 per cent off this classic cordless model. It’s equipped with a 40 per cent bigger bin than previous models (so you don’t have to worry about emptying it every 10 minutes), as well as a handy LCD screen that gives you filter maintenance reminders and blockage reports. How very hi-tech.

Buy now

Shark detect pro cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £211.66, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Another scene-stealing vacuum from Shark, this lightweight model currently has 40 per cent off. With dirt detection features that are said to automatically boost the power, this vacuum couldn’t make getting your home in spotless condition any easier. We especially like the sound of the “edgedetect” technology, which prevents bumps and scrapes on your skirting boards and furniture, meaning clean floors and no more chipped paint.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs cylinder vacuum cleaner: Was £69.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for an affordable option to help get your home spick and span, this (already great value) model from Russell Hobs just got even better, with an additional 20 per cent off at Amazon. The powerful motor and three-in-one multi-tool ensure you will reach every nook and cranny, busting dust, pet hair and grime wherever you go.

Buy now

Bosch unlimited serie 6 BCS612GB prohome 18 V cordless vacuum: Was £329.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Right now at Amazon, you can save £100 on this Bosch cordless vacuum cleaner. The lightweight design should make gliding around your home effortless and the easy-clean filter should ensure keeping everything hygienic easier than ever before. Plus, with a handy 60-minute battery life, you won't have to keep running back to the charging port.

Buy now

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, it is Prime members who will be benefitting from the sale bonanza. So, to get the best out of the event, be sure to sign up. Included in the Prime membership, you will get unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the award-winning Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

A Prime membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 if you prefer to pay for the year up front. If it’s your first time trying the service, be sure to get your 30-day free trial, which will give you total access to all the Prime Day goodies.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Want more savings? We’ve rounded up the best deals at Amazon right now