Black Friday 2021 is now just days away and a host of retailers have been getting us excited for the main event by dropping early deals, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.

Not one to miss out on the fun, Amazon dropped its early sale on 8 November with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and plenty more.

Amongst stellar savings on big-ticket items such as Nintendo Switch consoles and Apple iPads, the retailer has also discounted a bunch of its own devices, from Echo dots to Ring home security systems.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a new tablet, now’s the chance as the online giant has slashed prices across its entire range of Fire tablets by up to 50 per cent – including a huge 47 per cent off on one of Amazon’s newest devices, the Fire 10 tablet, that launched earlier this year.

In the lead-up to the main event on 26 November, Amazon has also dropped discounts on the Fire 7, Fire 8 and kids’ Fire 10 smart devices. Here’s everything you need to know about the impressive pre-Black Friday deals.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(John Lewis)

With a 10in screen, this is the biggest display of any Amazon tablet and offers the highest resolution, with the plus version of the device earning a spot in our round-up of the best tablets. Our reviewer praised the tablet’s impressive features, noting that the “battery life is excellent” and that it is “a highly enjoyable tablet to use.” They also commended that there was more than half a million Android apps to choose from and the fact that it can be charged wirelessly with a compatible charger – a rarity of tablets. With the £70 saving on the Fire HD 10 tablet right now, this is a deal worth snapping up.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet: Was £199.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has an impressive range of kid-friendly devices and this one is the retailer’s latest offering. Having reviewed this model, we can confirm it’s “hard to fault”, with our writer noting that “it’s fun, easy to use and with the comprehensive parental controls and decent guarantees, it’s basically hassle-free, and all encased in some pretty decent, grown-up tech”. With such high praise, and 45 per cent off, what are you waiting for?

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Also earning a spot in our round-up of the best tablets, our reviewer said the Fire 7 is a great value-for-money option. “It’s hard to find a tablet at a lower price than this, at least if you want a decent brand name attached,” they said. The 7in display makes it lightweight and portable while they noted that the screen works especially well for books and audio books. “Storage is less than on many rivals but enough for most users. But the price is the real standout here,” they added. And now it’s even cheaper thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 plus: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 plus also impressed our reviewer who praised it as “solid and powerful.” They added that compared to the Fire 7, it “has much better specifications, including a higher-resolution display which makes it the perfect video playback tablet for the commute, for instance.” The upgraded processor makes it especially fast and effective while just like the Fire HD 10, you can charge it wirelessly. You can enjoy 36 per cent off the device right now.

Buy now

