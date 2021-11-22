When it comes to making our homes more secure, it really has never been easier thanks to the broad range of options available, be that outdoor cameras or indoor systems.

While these devices offer peace of mind, they do often come with hefty price tags, so it pays to invest during big sale events. And luckily for you, Black Friday is just around the corner.

During the shopping bonanza, you can benefit from deals across tech, laptops, gaming, home appliances and more, thanks to the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Currys slashing the price of big-ticket items.

If your main agenda for the sale this year is to upgrade your home security system in a cost-efficient way, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve spotted that the price of a Ring doorbell (was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk) – a go-to brand for security cameras – has been slashed in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, making now the perfect time to invest. Read on for how you can save 30 per cent on the device.

Ring video doorbell, wired: Was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

As brands go, Amazon-owned Ring is the one to know when it comes to upgrading your at-home security. And this is one of the cheapest smart doorbells. It’s an entry-level device, making it perfect if you’re just getting started with adding smart tech into your home.

Despite this, it has all the important features you’ll need, including high definition night vision, motion detection, instant notifications, live view, and two-way talk via the app on your phone. Should you have an Echo dot (was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk) too, you can connect the two and hear audio notifications via Alexa.

While we’ve not reviewed this exact model, the Ring video doorbell 3 plus (£159, Amazon.co.uk) took the top spot in our guide to the best video doorbells, with our writer noting that “the clarity of the two-way talk was excellent”. Clearly, Ring is a brand to trust, so snap up this deal while you still can.

How much will Ring doorbells cost on Black Friday?

While Amazon has already discounted the Ring doorbell above, it’s worth looking out for bundle deals too. Already we’re seeing savings on these packages – the previous generation Ring video doorbell 3 with Amazon’s ring chime (was £188, now £169, Amazon.co.uk) is only £169 on Amazon compared to its usual £188, a saving of £19. Likewise, there’s an impressive 40 per cent off Amazon’s own Ring doorbell and echo dot bundle (Was £89.99, now £54, Amazon.co.uk. You can also currently save £10 when purchasing the wired version of the Ring video doorbell with a plug-in adaptor (was £69, now £44, Amazon.co.uk).

Who has the best Ring doorbell Black Friday deals?

As Ring is an Amazon-owned company, we would definitely expect the best savings to be found on its own website – but it’s worth remembering that they are by no means the only organisation that sell the brand’s video doorbells. We’re anticipating that they’ll also be featured by John Lewis, Currys and Argos as part of Black Friday savings. In fact, if you buy a wired version of their doorbell, John Lewis is already offering a discount code to purchase a third generation Amazon Echo dot speaker for only £5.

Deals at Currys have also started early – with big savings on much of its tech range. There aren’t any huge savings yet on individual Ring items, but again, bigger ticket bundles including the Ring doorbell with spotlight cam are seeing the best deals of between £20 and £50 off. There’s no way of knowing yet whether these will increase as we get closer to Black Friday, but it’s safe to say that if you’re happier with the second or third incarnation of the Ring video doorbell, rather than the latest version, there will be bigger savings available.

What were the best Ring doorbell Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, the Ring video doorbell 3 (£159, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by £60 on Amazon, seeing consumers able to pick up the unit for £119 instead of £179. This gives us hope that the latest version of this doorbell will also be reduced this year. The hardwired version of the video doorbell pro (£159, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced by £80 last year.

