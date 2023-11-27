This is an unmissable Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re approaching the end of the Black Friday sale, but some of our favourite tech and phone deals are still sticking around. Here’s one that genuinely made us double-check we got our sums right: you can get the new Google Pixel 8 Pro at Affordable Mobiles for just £39 per month with nothing to pay up front.

That works out as £936 over a two-year contract (not including the usual, small mid-contract price increase), which is actually cheaper than buying the Google Pixel 8 Pro unlocked. But you’re not just getting the handset – your £39 per month includes your airtime service, too: unlimited calls and texts, plus 400GB of 5G data per month from Vodafone.

But at the risk of sounding like a telesales announcer – wait, there’s more. Affordable Mobiles also lets you claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 (worth £139.99) with this contract. That’s the newest Fitbit in the Charge series, and it comes highly recommended too, so it’s hardly a tacked-on bonus.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals as they drop

The Black Friday weekend has seen discounts across everything from tech and phones to home appliances such as air fryers and vacuum cleaners, and our team of IndyBest shopping experts has been busy filtering out the rubbish deals to bring you genuine savings from the likes of Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, Myprotein, Amazon, Argos and Currys.

This Google Pixel 8 Pro deal at Affordable Mobiles is an especially head-turning discount. If you’re a curious Apple fan considering a conversion, or an Android user looking to upgrade, this is a legitimately unmissable offer.

Read more: This is one of the best iPhone 15 deals we’ve found

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 400GB data and a free Fitbit Charge 6: £39 per month with no up-front fee, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Google)

This year’s Pixel 8 phones are the best Google has ever made, and introduce a range of generative AI features for photo editing and video editing that other phones simply aren’t capable of.

Underpinning all of Google’s software cleverness are two excellent devices boasting significant hardware upgrades over last year’s models. The Pixel 8 Pro gets a few extra features – mainly a telephoto lens and extra RAM – but both phones share the same core characteristics: the same Tensor G3 processor, the same AI-fuelled photo-editing features and the same 120Hz display.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech discounts and more offers, try the links below:

If you’re looking for more great offers, check out our guide to the best Black Friday tech deals