Best Black Friday mobile phone deals on iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and more

The year’s biggest sales event is here. Black Friday mobile phone deals have dropped O2, Vodafone, Three and EE, as well as smaller carriers, making it cheaper than ever to grab the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel at a discount.

The annual November sale is your chance to bag a bargain on a new phone plan, as well as everything from home appliances, mattresses and clothing to TVs and laptops.

But not all deals are created equal, and some Black Friday phone plans aren’t as good as they appear at first glance. That’s why, every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you wade through the offers and find the genuine discounts worth caring about.

We track phone plan prices year-round and know a good deal when we see one, and we’ll recommend tried and tested products too. So if you’re ready to upgrade to a new device, keep reading for the best mobile discounts we’ve found so far.

Best SIM-only deals

You don’t always need to sign up to a contract with a network provider to spread the cost of your new phone. Apple, Samsung and Google all offer zero per cent finance on new handsets, meaning it often works out cheaper to buy directly. Once your phone is sorted, use a cheap SIM-only plan for your data, texts and minutes.

These SIM-only plans are nearly always more affordable than the airtime plans from major carriers, have shorter contracts and run on the same set of mobile networks. Here’s a selection of the best SIM-only deals right now.

Lebara – From £5 per month for 5GB of data

– From £5 per month for 5GB of data giffgaff – From £10 per month for 20GB of data

– From £10 per month for 20GB of data Smarty – From £12 per month for 125GB of data

– From £12 per month for 125GB of data Voxi – From £12 per month for 60GB of data

– From £12 per month for 60GB of data id Mobile – From £10 per month for 80GB of data

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 400GB data and a free Fitbit Charge 6: £39 per month with no upfront fee, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Google)

Here’s an excellent deal on the new Google Pixel 8 Pro at Affordable Mobiles. You get the phone with nothing to pay up front on a £39 per month contract with Vodafone, which is already a bargain. Your monthly data allowance then gets boosted to 400GB per month instead of 100GB, plus you can claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 worth £139.99.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Was £1,249, now £999, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The most powerful and versatile Android phone around, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is half-tablet, half-smartphone, and comes with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus included. For Black Friday, you can get a giant £250 off when you use the code S23ULTRA250 at checkout.

Buy now

iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited data: £41.99 per month with £129 up front, idMobile.co.uk

(Apple)

This id Mobile plan comes with a heft £129 up-front charge, but if you can afford the steep entry fee, this turns out to be one of the best iPhone 15 Pro deals we’ve found. Your total payments over two years mean you’re effectively paying the regular price for the phone (£999) and just £5.74 per month for 10GB of data.

Buy now

iPhone 15 Pro with 10GB data: £49.99 per month with £79 up front, idMobile.co.uk

(Mobiles.co.uk)

If you don’t have a spare £129 lying around for the above deal, your next best option at id Mobile is this alternative 10GB data plan, which costs £79 up front then £49.99 monthly for two years. Crunching the numbers, you’ll pay £1,278 over the course of your contract. That works out to £999 for the phone and about £11.65 per month for your data.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 250GB of data: £29.99 per month with £49 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

(EE)

Carphone Warehouse is offering the baseline Samsung Galaxy S23 with 250GB of data for £29.99 per month with £49 to pay up front. Plus, you get peace of mind, as the phone is guaranteed to receive software and security updates until 2028.

Buy now

iPhone 13 with 250GB of data: £26.99 per month, no £9 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

(Amazon)

For the best discounts on the iPhone, you should look to the iPhone 13. The phone is two years old now, but still a great device with an exceptionally good camera. This model is also far from obsolete, as it’s still sold and fully supported by Apple. Carphone Warehouse offers the iPhone 13 with an enormous 100GB of data on a two-year contract for just £26.99 per month with £9 upfront.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday is well underway – it started on 24 November, the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving. The sales event concludes with Cyber Monday, which was traditionally focused on online shopping, though both sales have long since merged into one weekend-long shopping event.

