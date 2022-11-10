Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is now just right around the corner and is your last chance before christmas to grab a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops, to home appliances, fashion and toys.

While the shopping event used to be a one-day bonanza, it has since grown into a month-long affair. And this year we’ve already seen a number of retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots, begin their Black Friday discounts.

Following suit is Gymshark, who has just announced that its Black Friday sale will launch on 17 November – that’s a little over a week before the official day itself.

From gym leggings to sports bras, accessories to outerwear, a whole range of Gymshark goodies will feature in this year’s sale. And yes, the sale will span across both mens and womenswear.

Whether you’re looking to shop your favourites at a discount, or are simply trying to get ahead of your gift shopping for the festive season, you won’t want to miss out. And if you simply can’t wait for the Black Friday deals to start, then we’ve found some impressive discounts that are available to shop now.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday always takes place the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. This falls on the final Thursday of November, which means that this year, Black Friday falls on 25 November. But the sales event now continues across the whole weekend, until (Cyber) Monday. However, in recent years shops have started their sales, particularly online, earlier each time.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday – named as such because, originally, it was the online equivalent of the sales event. However, it now simply marks the last day of the sale event and will take place this year on Monday 28 November.

When will Gymshark’s Black Friday sale start?

Gymshark will launch its Black Friday sale at 4pm on Thursday 17 November, just over a week before the big day itself. Deals will go live across selected lines and shoppers could nab themselves up to 60 per cent off.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some discounted gym gear or you want to bag a bargain before Christmas, the Gymshark sale is the place for you.

Are there any early Gymshark deals available now?

There’s just one week to go until the official Gymshark Black Friday sale begins. However, if you simply can’t wait that long, we’re happy to say that the gymwear stockist does have some pretty impressive pieces on sale right now.

Across womenswear there’s up to 50 per cent off everything from leggings and tops to water bottles and hats. This black flex sports long sleeve crop top for examples is now just £14 (was £35, Gymshark.com).

(Gymshark)

It’s made with sweat-wicking fabric and, thanks to the contouring, will move with you, no matter how tough your gym routine. Speaking of which, the vital seamless sports bra (was £30, now £18, Gymshark.com) – which has removable padding for custom support – is also now 40 per cent off.

Of course, no gym bag is complete without a pair of squat-proof leggings. And always one to deliver, Gymshark has also slashed the price of its vital seamless leggings.

(Gymshark)

Available in a variety of colourways, the prices and discounts vary. But the bright sorbet pink marl are currently reduced by a whopping 50 per cent (was £45, now £22.50, Gymshark.com). So that’s one less excuse to avoid doing leg day.

Over to menswear now where the discounts are equally impressive. You can currently save 20 per cent on this recess hoodie in green (was £45, now £36, Gymshark.com).

(Gymshark)

It features a drawcord hood, ribbed hem and cuffs, as well as a kangaroo pocket at the front. This is the perfect post-gym accessory for the colder months. Or if keeping warm on winter runs is your aim in general then there’s also a massive 50 per cent off the speed evolve 1/4 zip (was £45, now £22.50, Gymshark.com).

Sticking with the speed evolve collection – which claims to help you focos on ‘nothing but your goals’ – these 5in 2 in 1 shorts (was £38, now £26.60, ) are also discounted by 30 per cent.

(Gymshark)

Perhaps the cucumber green colour isn’t for everyone but they also come in a very vibrant papaya orange and black. But you should note that these two colourwars aren’t on offer right now.

Finally, there’s plenty of accessories on offer too. From 20 per cent off a pair of premium logo crew socks (was £15, now £12, Gymshark.com) to a Gymshark branded phone strap for just over £10 (was £15, now £10.50, Gymshark.com).

(Gymshark)

There’s even a few gym bags on offer, including 30 per cent off this LC holdall (was £60, now £42, Gymshark.com), which will save you just shy of £20.

