Big brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday 2023 deals early, with discounts already appearing on everything from gadgets and fashion to TVs, mattresses and kitchen appliances.

One of the biggest companies to jump the gun this year is Samsung. The tech giant has launched its Black Friday sale early, with offers on OLED and QLED televisions, Samsung fridges, cordless vacuum cleaners, ovens, microwaves and gaming monitors.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones aren’t included in the brand’s official Black Friday sale just yet, but over on Samsung’s Amazon page you’ll find voucher savings of up to £200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23.

Every year, our expert team of IndyBest shoppers are on hand to help you navigate the Black Friday discounts, filtering out the rubbish to bring you the best offers and deals on products we know and love.

In this guide, we’re rounding up the best Black Friday 2023 deals on Samsung products, including offers featured in Samsung’s official sale and discounts to shop at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Currys.

Best Samsung Black Friday 2023 deals

2023 65in QN85C Neo QLED 4K HDR smart TV: Was £1,599, now £1,399, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

There’s a £200 saving on the 65in QN85C, ahead of the Black Friday sale. Samsung’s Neo QLED tech offers OLED-style colour and contrast without the OLED prices. This 2023 model features four HDMI ports capable of handling 4K resolutions at 120Hz, making it ideal for techies with next-gen games consoles.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Was £1,749, now £1,549, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

With a £200 saving, this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The premium device appears in our round-up of the best foldable phones for 2023, in which our writer described the device as “a powerful smartphone with a giant, impressive, unfolding screen”. They also said: “We can recommend the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to anyone interested in the form factor.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23+: Was £1,049, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Use Samsung’s £200 voucher and you can grab the excellent Galaxy S23+ for just £849. One of the best Android phones you can buy, the newest flagship from Samsung offers cutting-edge specifications, a best-in-class display and an excellent all-round camera, all contained within a stylish and premium chassis.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Was £139, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live make the ideal earbud companions to Galaxy phones. Featuring a compact charging case, active noise cancelling and excellent audio quality all-round, they’re now less than half-price at Amazon.

Buy now

Samsung BRB26615EWW/EU fridge freezer: Was £1,049, now £699, Johnlewis.com

(Samsung)

Samsung’s dropped the price of one of its most popular fridge freezers by £350. This model uses “SpaceMax” technology, a fancy way of saying it has thinner walls than other models, so you can fit more food inside.

Buy now

27in Samsung M5 smart monitor with speakers and remote: Was £239, now £179, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

Designed to work double shifts as a monitor and a smart TV, the M5 is a 27in, full HD screen with decent built-in speakers and a remote with access to streaming apps, helping you enjoy your downtime.

Buy now

Samsung Jet 90 pet cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £549, now £279, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The pro edition of this model appears in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners. This non-pro option is almost identical, but doesn’t come with the spinning sweeper brush attachment. It has a 60-minute run-time, 200W suction power and a removable battery for recharging.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday kicks off on 24 November this year. The yearly shopping bonanza traditionally takes place the day after the American holiday Thanksgiving – which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November – though, in recent years, the annual sale has expanded to include the entire weekend, ending in Cyber Monday.

