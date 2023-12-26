Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boxing Day is here, and, for some, it’s the highlight of the festive period. It’s time to tuck into the leftovers, whack on a Christmas movie, and, of course, scroll through Amazon’s Boxing Day sale to find the best deals.

The online giant isn’t alone in offering mega savings. From Argos, John Lewis and Currys to Zara, Lookfantastic and Net-a-Porter, all our favourite retailers are getting in on the post-Christmas sale event, so everything’s to play for.

If there’s one online retailer that’s most well-known for holding huge sales (including not one but three Prime Day events this year), it is, of course, Amazon. There are huge discounts to be had on everything from mattresses, tablets and vacuum cleaners to gaming consoles and Amazon’s own devices.

Follow live: The best Boxing Day deals as they drop

The sale is not to be missed, so, our team of shopping experts are here to help you source the best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale.

The best deals in the Amazon Boxing Day sale 2023

Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best video doorbells, this second-generation model from Ring now comes with a 40 per cent discount in the Boxing Day sales. Our tester said: “There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact – and it even has night vision.” They also added: “It was an absolute breeze to install, too – DIY novices will be able to do it with no trouble.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Pop: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s a whopping 56 per cent off Amazon’s Echo Pop, taking its price down to less than £20. This Bluetooth smart speaker, complete with Alexa, can be used to stream music, set timers and more. In our review of the Amazon Echo Pop, our writer said: “The Echo Pop is a fun, pretty cute-looking Alexa device with a slanting fabricated speaker front and a plastic rear.” Plus, the sound quality is “decent for such a small device.”

Buy now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum (single battery) IZ400UKT: Was £429.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner features Shark’s revolutionary anti-hair-wrap plus technology – as well as clean sense IQ, which claims to pick up 50 per cent more dirt, and anti-odour technology, too. With up to 60 minutes run-time, this device is also suitable for all floor types – with Shark’s duo clean floorhead gliding from carpets to hard floors with two motorised brush-rolls. A similar model took the top spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuums, with our tester praising its impressive battery life and cleaning power.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £229, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” we noted in our review. Boasting active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and intuitive smart sensors, the flagship earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours of listening time and four and half hours of talk time, outside their charging case.

Buy now

Lego 10280 Icons flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

(M&S)

Create a floral display of Lego roses, snapdragons, poppies, daisies and more, with this botanical set. Whether you’re treating yourself or want to gift blooms that don’t wilt and won’t end up being thrown away, this 756-piece set is the perfect way to brighten up dull winter days. Right now, you can save 22 per cent on the flower bouquet.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 8: Was £119.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Stay organised and entertained this Boxing Day with the Echo Show 8. With support for reminders and lists; video calls; music playback, and much more, the Echo Show 8 is now discounted by half price. There’s an HD touchscreen and stereo speakers, and you can keep an eye on the fort while away, thanks to the in-built camera, while the screen can also be used as a digital photo frame. When we reviewed the appliance, our tester said you’ll get “a heck of a lot of bang for your buck”, noting the “supreme 13MP camera” and sound that “really came to life on video calls”.

Buy now

Salter EK2817 2l compact hot air fryer: Was £52.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little to no oil, the compact air fryer has a 2l cooking capacity and an adjustable temperature control of up to 200C. Cook everything from meat, vegetables and homemade chips to spring rolls and much more using the handy adjustable timer control and power-ready indicator light. Easy to clean, there’s a removable cooking basket that’s non-stick, while its compact size means it will slot seamlessly onto your kitchen counter.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Supercharge your dental regime with this Oral-B electric toothbrush, now reduced by a whopping 65 per cent. The three-in-one model secured the top spot in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, so, you know you’re in safe hands. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £114.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet is now better than half price in the Boxing Day sales. Included in our round-up of the best tablets for kids, it was found to be ideal for younger children, thanks to being “great for little hands”. It also comes with a year’s worth of access to Amazon Kids+, decent battery life and a “child-proof bump case that will protect it from even the most savage drops”.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 50 per cent off, this deal is too good to miss. Designed to cook around six portions of food at a time, the device can fry, grill and even dehydrate food. Plus, there’s a die-cast aluminium slotted plate included, to give your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks. Tefal claims this model is 49 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and there’s a free companion app for accessing a bunch of air-fry recipes.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £100, now £58, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Receiving a glowing five-star review from our writer, they praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. Describing the machine as “incredibly sleek and streamlined,” our tester couldn’t find any faults in the fuss-free appliance. And there’s no better time to buy one, as John Lewis has slashed its price on the coffee machine by 41 per cent.

Buy now

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a top-rated activity tracker, we’ve spotted a stellar saving on the Fitbit charge 5, which is currently reduced by 42 per cent. It’s also an IndyBest favourite, as it was crowded the best overall in our round-up of the best Fitbits. When describing the model, our tester said: “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.”

Buy now

19 Crimes the uprising red wine: Was £10, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This boozy bargain is perfect for replenishing your vino stocks for less. A bottle of the uprising, a red from affordable vino brand 19 Crimes, is now even more pocket-friendly with this price cut of more than 20 per cent. While we’re yet to taste the wine for ourselves at IndyBest, it’s been described as full and round, with notes of mocha, sweet spice, cinnamon, brown sugar and berries.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can binge-watch all your favourite shows with Amazon’s bestselling Fire TV stick. Plus, Amazon has sliced the price of its streaming device by 33 per cent, so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more for less (as long as you have a subscription to each service). It should also work to enhance your viewing and audio experience, with vibrant 4K Ultra HD, support for Dolby Vision, and more. There’s no better time to invest.

Buy now

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Olaplex)

From dullness to dryness and split ends, it can feel like an endless struggle to take good care of your locks, but this cult treatment could be the answer to all your hair prayers. In our review of Olaplex’s no.3 hair perfector, our tester said it “worked wonders on their split ends and made their hair visibly shinier.” They added: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.” Now, you can save 29 per cent on a bottle.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Struggle with keeping track of time? Now you have no excuse as you can snap up an Echo dot with a clock with an almost 40 per cent discount. The LED display will show you the time at a glance as well as a visual description of the weather if you ask it to. It’s available in glacier white or cloud blue, it’s a good size for a bedside table. Ask Alexa to set an alarm for you and if you need a few extra minutes under the covers, you can just tap it to activate snooze mode.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech and appliance discounts and offers, try the links below:

Want more bargains? Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter