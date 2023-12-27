Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas may be over but don’t fret if you didn’t find everything you were hoping for under the tree this year. The Boxing Day sales are your chance to find the best tech deals, with offers on headphones, smartphones and TVs.

From Argos to Amazon, almost every UK retailer has kicked off their Boxing Day sales, with prices plummeting on mattresses, air fryers, dehumidifiers and more. However, just like the Black Friday sale, the wave of Boxing Day tech discounts often aren’t as generous as they seem.

Some unscrupulous brands may be trying to take advantage of your turkey-induced stupor, with offers that are barely any cheaper than the usual pre-Christmas pricing. That’s why our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the duds and find the best Boxing Day tech deals. If you’re keen to grab some tech bargains, keep reading for the very best we’ve spotted.

Best tech deals in the Boxing Day sales

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £219, Currys.co.uk

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds fell to their lowest-ever price for Boxing Day, and the price tag hasn’t changed since. The earbuds were awarded the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer praising the noise-cancellation and sound quality, saying they boast “a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass”.

Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £130.97, Amazon.co.uk

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a budget-friendly way to dip your toe into the world of fitness wearables and makes an excellent running watch for beginners. It has a built-in GPS tracker and can play music and podcasts over bluetooth, so you can comfortably go for a jog without a phone in your pocket. There’s currently 27 per cent off at Amazon.

iPhone 14 with 300GB data: £36 per month, Fonehouse.co.uk

You can get the iPhone 14 with triple the usual data allowance at Fonehouse for just £36 per month for 24 months, with nothing to pay up front. The phone usually costs £699 SIM-free, which means this contract has you effectively paying around £7 per month for 300GB of 5G data with Three. That’s the cheapest iPhone 14 plan we’ve seen.

Ring indoor camera: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Ring.com

Ring is a name to know when it comes to home security, and, if you’re in need of an indoor camera to help you keep an eye on the fort while you’re away, don’t miss this 40 per cent discount. When we reviewed this model for our round-up of the best security cameras, our tester noted it was absolutely tiny, with an excellent field of vision, and offered “plenty of privacy and security features.”

Sony SRS-XG300 wireless speaker: Was £259, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to soundtracking the best moments of 2024, you may want a portable speaker at hand. This wireless model from Sony has been tried and tested by us, and took the top spot in our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers. It was described as “fantastically rugged” by our tester, who also noticed it “packs a serious punch, blasting out crisp, clear sound”. Bag the speaker right now, and you can save more than £100.

Furbo 360° cat camera: Was £209, now £146, Furbo.com

If you want to keep an eye on your furry friend when you’re away from home, the Furbo cat camera is currently reduced by 30 per cent. Once synced to the Furbo app, you can interact and watch over your cat using the camera, which also comes with colour night vision and interactive elements such as two-way audio and a treat thrower. The HD camera can zoom in four times over so you can keep tabs on your four legged friends’ activities. Don’t forget to add the discount code XMAS10 at the checkout, as this will save you an extra £10. Interested in knowing more? Read our full review of the Furbo 360° cat camera.

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £1,499.99, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

The LG C3 is one of the best televisions you can buy and, ahead of the Boxing Day sale, it’s now hovering around its lowest-ever price. OLED displays are the best quality you’ll find, offering near-perfect contrast and colour vibrancy, and the LG interfaces comes with the smart features and streaming apps you’d expect like Netflix and Disney+. The 48in model is discounted too (was £1,599, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk).

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: Was £499, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a £150 saving on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, a decent and affordable everyday laptop with excellent build quality, a 15in full HD screen, an HDMI port for an external monitor and a comfortable keyboard.

Amazon Fire TV 55in 4-series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £549.99, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s own-brand 55in telly was reduced to a staggering £149.99 for Prime members during Black Friday, though we’ve yet to hear from anyone who was lucky enough to score an invitation to buy one. The Fire TV is reduced to £379.99 in the Boxing Day, which is still a great deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: Was £1,049.99, now £699.99, Box.co.uk

Using the latest Ryzen 5 processor and a GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful laptop for creative work and gaming that’s easily capable of running the newest PC releases. There’s a £350 saving at Box right now, too.

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

The Xbox Series S is a smaller and cheaper version of the Xbox Series X, running on less powerful hardware. They both play the same games, though the Xbox Series S doesn’t take physical discs, and games appear at a slightly lower resolution. At £209, you can now bag the console with a 16 per cent discount.

Nest learning thermostat: Was £219, now £159, Johnlewis.com

Right now, you can snap up this IndyBest favourite with £60 off, thanks to John Lewis. In our round-up of the best smart thermostats, this one from Google came out on top, with our tester saying: “Nest broke the mould when it released its first smart thermostat – this is the third-generation model. It is the most advanced thermostat available and works well with other Nest products, such as the company’s smoke and carbon monoxide detector and home security cameras.”

When will the tech Boxing Day deals begin in 2023?

Boxing Day tech deals started on Tuesday 26 December. Unlike other big annual sales, which seem to start earlier and earlier every year, brands and retailers tend to hold off on launching their sales until Boxing Day arrives.

When will the best tech Boxing Day deals end?

Don’t panic if you end up spending Boxing Day watching Home Alone and eating mince pies in your bathrobe. The Boxing Day sale tends to keep going well beyond 26 December, before magically rebranding itself as the January sales. The deals are usually exactly the same, so you’ve plenty of time to shop.

What were the best tech Boxing Day deals in 2022?

Last year’s Boxing Day tech deals included savings on consoles and gaming accessories, such as the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Argos.co.uk) and Logitech G Pro X headset (was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Anyone who resolved to work out more in 2023 was in luck, too. We found discounts on the Fitbit Versa 3 (£144, Currys.co.uk) as well as the solar-powered Garmin Fenix 6S (was £649.99, now £403, Amazon.co.uk).

Are things cheaper on Boxing Day?

Some tech products are cheaper on Boxing Day than they are on Black Friday, particularly as brands and retailers try to clear out old stock before the new year starts.

Fitness wearables are often discounted in anticipation of shoppers’ New Year’s resolutions, for example, but, just like during Black Friday, it pays to be vigilant. Here at IndyBest, we track prices year-round, so we can highlight the best Boxing Day tech deals as they appear and weed out the ones that aren’t worth your money.

Are TVs cheaper on Boxing Day?

You’re bound to find a huge range of decent TV discounts this Boxing Day, from 4K OLED sets to QLED and LED screens from Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Amazon and more.

As well as covering tech discounts, we’ll be rounding up the best Boxing Day TV deals in the run-up to the January sales. So, be sure to check back in with us again, if you plan on upgrading your set for 2024.

