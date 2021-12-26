How long will Boxing Day sales last this year?

How long do Boxing Day sales last?
Make sure you have plenty of time to browse and snap up a stellar deal before it’s too late
Boxing Day has arrived, bringing with it thousands of deals to shop online with savings to be had on everything from laptops to iPhones, ghd hair tools and more.
If you need a push in the right direction as to where to find the best offers, IndyBest has got you covered with our comprehensive guides on major retailers like Amazon and Next, and our liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you all the latest and greatest deals as they happen.
If you’re only just stirring after an obligatory post-Christmas lie in, you might be wondering if you’ve missed out on the best bargains.
But fear not, because we’re on hand to give you all the information you need about how long the sale is expected to last as well as our pick of fantastic products worth snapping up before it’s too late.
Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year and, unlike other sales events such as Black Friday, the majority of retailers stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.
However, in recent years retailers have been known to extend their offers through to the end of the year. From 31 December, it’s then into the January sales, which can – as we saw last year in some cases – even last even until the end of the month.
This means that the savings can last for days, weeks or even all of January depending on the retailer.
If stock completely sells out though, some sales might end earlier than expected. So to avoid disappointment, it’s best to check out with the products you’re lusting after soon as possible.
The best Boxing Day deals on phones
If you’re looking for a new mobile phone, you’ve come to the right place this Boxing Day.
Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk
In the market for a new iPhone without the eye-watering price? Three has delivered the goods this Boxing Day, offering the Apple Phone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for just half price for the first six months, with an upfront payment of £69. Upon testing the iPhone 13 pro in our review, our tester was impressed by its camera quality and battery life, noting “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”
Xiaomi 11T 5G smartphone: Was £549, now £439, Amazon.co.uk
There’s £110 off the excellent Xiaomi 11T for Boxing Day. The 5G-enabled Android phone features a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, a high-end all-glass design, and a 108 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In our review of the Xiaomi mi 11 lite 5G – a similar, but less premium version of this device – we called it “a smart, polished operator that delivers when it comes to multimedia usage.”
Miss out on a Dyson airwrap deal? This is the best alternative
If you’ve been unable to find a whopping deal on the Dyson airwrap this Boxing Day, we’ve got the next best thing. Ghd’s alternative, the rise hot brush (was £169, now £135, Ghdhair.com), has been reduced by a whopping 20 per cent in the brand’s sale.
In our head-to-head review of the two devices, our reviewer said the ghd rise helped their hair stay “wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.”
Are you wondering how long you can benefit from the impressive deals for? The Boxing Day sales more often than not now merge with the January sales, meaning the discounts can last for days, weeks or even the full month depending on the retailer.
While the wording may change from Boxing Day sales to January sales around the end of December, and there’s always the possibility of more products being added throughout the month, essentially the two are the same with retailers shifting their leftover stock from 2021 to make way for the new year pieces. Read more about this here:
How to get an extra 10% off in PLT’s Boxing Day sale
PLT is known for its whopping discounts. And its Boxing Day sale is not to be missed. The clothing brand is offering up to 70 per cent off everything. But that’s not all because you can also get an extra 10 per cent off already discounted items by using the code: “EXTRA10”.
If it were us, we’d opt for this black longline padded puffer (was £38, now £23.40, Prettylittlething.com), which looks cosy and warm, and even features a hood for extra protection from the elements. Similarly, we love this belted knitted jumper dress (was £28, now £21.60, Prettylittlething.com), which we’d wear all winter.
Save on Benefit make-up at Boots today
Benefit ‘they’re real’ lengthening mascara: Was £23.50, now £18.80, Boots.com
As products go, this is a cult favourite from Benefit. And when our writer tested it, they noted how impressed they were with it, finding that it “adds oodles of volume to our lashes which are naturally pretty short, and plenty of length, that instantly makes us look more awake”. It has a buildable formula, which means “it didn’t clump together and you could layer it up for a more dramatic finish”.
Get 60% off Skims right now
Skims velour buttoned stretch-velour pyjama top: Was £75, now £30, Selfridges.com
In the brand’s signature neutrals, this velour PJ top is now on sale with a seriously dreamy 60 per cent off. It’s available in various sophisticated and muted tones, and in a range of inclusive sizes, and although we haven’t tried this particular top, we did test a similar set in our Skims review, where our reviewer said: “We were impressed with how comfortable this set was and felt that the soft fabric and flattering fit justified the price point.”
Tui’s live happy sale could save you £100s on flights
If the Christmas blues have you dreaming of a holiday, Tui’s live happy sale might be the answer you’re looking for. The holiday provider is currently offering up to £300 off your next big trip when you depart between 1 May and 31 October 2022.
For example, if you fancy a trip to Kefalonia (who wouldn’t?) then you’ll be glad to hear that a seven-night, half board stay at the Hotel Mediterrane has been reduced from £546 per person to £407 (Tui.co.uk). Alternatively, why not jet off to Sri Lanka and stay The Surf Hotel Bentota for just £1,059 per person (Tui.co.uk)?
Cook up a storm with this Le Creuset cast iron dish
Le Creuset cast iron round casserole dish, 30cm: Was £330, now £264, Harrods.com
With £66 off, this dish is quite the steal if you’re looking to up your kitchenware game, or add to a much-loved collection. A very similar oval-shaped dish won the best buy in our round-up of the best casserole dishes. Our reviewer said: “It’s an obvious choice for casseroles and soups of course, but this dish has also become our go-to when roasting meat for a super-succulent Sunday roast.” Also adding that “we were most impressed by its weight though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested”.
Check out the JD Sports Boxing Day sale
Sneakerheads and sportswear stans rejoice, for JD Sports is officially stepping into the Boxing Day sales ring, and you won’t be disappointed. The retailer has slashed prices by as much as 50 per cent as part of its “biggest ever sale”, so it has to be up there with some of the best.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star lift canvas low top: Was £65, now £40, Jdsports.co.uk
We told you that you wouldn’t be disappointed with the JD sale, and with another fan-favourite added to the Boxing Day bargains, we rest our case. It’s hard to go into anyone’s wardrobe and not see a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors, but, if yours are anything like ours, they may have had their day – as much as we hate to admit it. But, at 41 per cent off these classic black low tops, may now be the best time to refresh your beloved pair.
Columbia autumn peak padded jacket: Was £180, now £120, Jdsports.co.uk
As brands go, Columbia is one to know for its top of the range outdoor wear. And we’ve just spotted that this padded jacket has been reduced by 30 per cent. It has lightweight padding and a hood for extra coverage from the elements. A definite wardrobe essential.
Need a new fridge freezer? Shop this deal in the Boxing Day sales
Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £799.99, Very.co.uk
This super spacious two door freezer is said to hold 29 bags of shopping, making this a good choice for families. In the fridge, you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five-door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections with three door balconies. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold hair evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
