Boxing Day has arrived, bringing with it thousands of deals to shop online with savings to be had on everything from laptops to iPhones, ghd hair tools and more.
If you need a push in the right direction as to where to find the best offers, IndyBest has got you covered with our comprehensive guides on major retailers like Amazon and Next, and our liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you all the latest and greatest deals as they happen.
If you’re only just stirring after an obligatory post-Christmas lie in, you might be wondering if you’ve missed out on the best bargains.
But fear not, because we’re on hand to give you all the information you need about how long the sale is expected to last as well as our pick of fantastic products worth snapping up before it’s too late.
How long do Boxing Day sales last?
Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year and, unlike other sales events such as Black Friday, the majority of retailers stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.
However, in recent years retailers have been known to extend their offers through to the end of the year. From 31 December, it’s then into the January sales, which can – as we saw last year in some cases – even last even until the end of the month.
This means that the savings can last for days, weeks or even all of January depending on the retailer.
If stock completely sells out though, some sales might end earlier than expected. So to avoid disappointment, it’s best to check out with the products you’re lusting after soon as possible.
What we’re buying in Beauty Bay’s Boxing Day sale
Tan-Luxe superglow hyaluronic self-tan serum: Was £34.95, now £24.95, Beautybay.com
If the winter weather is making you feel like you need to fake a sunkissed glow, we’ve just spotted that one of our favourite face tanners has been discounted. “Cleverly formulated, Tan-Luxe excels at creating self-tan skincare hybrids that nourish and hydrate while delivering a natural, sun-kissed finish,” noted our writer in their review. “It works wonders on our acne-prone, sensitive skin and has replaced our usual hyaluronic acid thanks to its glow-giving properties,” they added.
The best deals to snap up in the Boxing Day sales 2021
If you’re just joining us, hello. You’ve come to the best place for all things Boxing Day, whether you’re hunting for a deal on your next TV, mattress or clothing.
If you want to get caught up really fast, we’d recommend making a beeline for our main Boxing Day guide, which has nothing but the crème de la crème of discounts – we’re talking top offers on everything from the Echo dot (was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk) to Charlotte Tilbury magic serum secrets gift set (was £45, now £31.50, Spacenk.com).
Get a free laptop with your phone contract this Boxing Day
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: Was £299, now free with phone contract, EE.com
New and existing EE customers can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 when they sign up for a 24-month phone plan. The offer is available with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and S20 smartphones, the former of which we rated highly in our review. The laptop itself is fast and secure and runs on Google’s own web-based Chrome OS operating system. That means it’s always up to date, with a long-lasting battery, and perfect for everyday tasks such as writing, editing and browsing.
You don’t want to miss Marks & Spencer’s Boxing Day sale
M&S x Ghost animal print V-neck midi tea dress: Was £69, now £45, Marksandspencer.com
As collaborations go, M&S and Ghost’s is a firm favourite of ours. And this animal print midi is the perfect winter number that can be dressed up and down. Reflecting Ghost’s signature vintage-inspired silhouette, it’s a dress that you’ll likely wear on repeat.
Marks & Spencer Milan large round mirror: Was £79, now £63.20, Marksandspencer.com
At 80cm, this mirror looks almost triple its price. It’s the perfect home accessory that will work to make a small room feel brighter and more spacious. It’s available in three colours, black, silver and gold – the latter being our favourite. And now at £63, if you’ve been considering making the investment, now’s the time to do it.
Pandora’s Boxing Day sale is shining bright
Owing to its popularity, it’s no surprise that Pandora’s Boxing Day sale is one of the most eagerly anticipated. And it’s currently offering whopping discounts on its jewellery – here’s what’s worth buying:
Pandora curb chain necklace: Was £125, now £62, Pandora.net
Cast your mind back to June 2020 and you may remember how a chain worn by Connell Waldron (aka Paul Mescal) brought necklace mania to the UK. We think this example is a perfect everyday piece, that would look great layered with other chains and pendants.
Pandora flower stem slider bracelet: Was £150, now £48, Pandora.net
This gold-plated bracelet is sure to add a little extra glam to any outfit, especially thanks to the addition of the small crystals on the band. The clasp can be adjusted for the perfect fit. Reduced by 60 per cent, we almost had to do a double-take at this deal.
Best toy deals in the Boxing Day sales
There are some seriously great deals to be had on toys this Boxing Day, take a peep:
Asmodee Dobble card game: Was £12.99, now £9.35, Amazon.co.uk
This game tests their speed, observation skills and reflexes as they race to find the identical image between cards. Aimed at players aged six and above, it’s designed for two to eight participants. As the game is based on reactions and visual perception, there’s no advantage for adults over children, making it fun for the whole family. Its pocket size, meanwhile, ensures it’s great for taking on holiday.
Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit family edition game: Was £33.99, now £21.08, Amazon.co.uk
Sometimes, the classics really are the best. We know the pain of trying to answer the sometimes-too-challenging questions of the original game, so this board has been designed with families in mind. With 1,200 easier questions for kids, and the same number of more tricky questions for adults, now everyone can get in on the fun. As always though, the player or team to collect all their cheeses first is the winner.
H&M’s Boxing Day sale is a fashion and homeware lovers dream
Sound the fashion alarm: the Swedish high street giant has already kicked off its sale with up to 50 per cent off every category, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, home and beauty. We’ve got our eyes on this relaxed fit fleece top (was £24.99, now £15, Hm.com), and we’re lusting after this plant pot (was £19.99, now £10, Hm.com) for our home.
What to buy in Ralph Lauren’s Boxing Day sale
Ralph Lauren slim fit striped oxford shirt: Was £109, now £63.50, Ralphlauren.co.uk
Known for its preppy basics, if you’re in the market for a new shirt, Ralph Lauren is a great destination. This striped number is designed to be a slim fit, but we think if you size up it’ll be a little baggier. As these don’t usually come cheap, we’d recommend snapping this up while you can.
Top picks from Amazon’s Boxing Day sale
Online retailer Amazon does not mess around when it comes to sale events, so you’re in safe hands if you want to bag a bargain this Boxing Day. Below are just two of our favourite offers:
Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With 50 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence.
Tefal ActiFry genius XL 2-in-1 air fryer: Was £284.99, now £148.99, Amazon.co.uk
Want to cook healthier meals in 2022, but refuse to even contemplate giving up chips? You need an air fryer. Requiring just a spoonful of oil, or sometimes none at all depending on the recipe, the Tefal ActiFry will help to keep your oil intake down while still cooking the dishes you love.
This particular model is large enough to cook for the entire family, and features a two-in-one tray that can be programmed to fry every part of the meal to perfection, and have them finish at the same time. We loved it so much we featured it in our list of the best air fryers, where our reviewer called it “a great choice for anyone desperate for new mealtime inspiration who wants fantastic tasting food every time with minimal effort”.
Transform your at-home cinema with this TV deal
Samsung QE43QN90 43in smart 4K TV: Was £1,099, now £899, Currys.co.uk
Here we have a £200 saving on a 43in 4K smart TV by Samsung. Although fairly small for an Ultra HD television, this model has all of the features you need for the best picture quality, including HDR10+ and HLG. It also has Samsung’s QLED tech for more accurate backlighting, and being smart means it has all of your favourite TV and movie streaming apps.
