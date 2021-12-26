Shop online for some post-Christmas deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more (The Independent)

Boxing Day has arrived, bringing with it thousands of deals to shop online with savings to be had on everything from laptops to iPhones, ghd hair tools and more.

If you need a push in the right direction as to where to find the best offers, IndyBest has got you covered with our comprehensive guides on major retailers like Amazon and Next, and our liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you all the latest and greatest deals as they happen.

Follow live: The best boxing day deals to shop now

If you’re only just stirring after an obligatory post-Christmas lie in, you might be wondering if you’ve missed out on the best bargains.

But fear not, because we’re on hand to give you all the information you need about how long the sale is expected to last as well as our pick of fantastic products worth snapping up before it’s too late.

Read more:

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year and, unlike other sales events such as Black Friday, the majority of retailers stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

However, in recent years retailers have been known to extend their offers through to the end of the year. From 31 December, it’s then into the January sales, which can – as we saw last year in some cases – even last even until the end of the month.

This means that the savings can last for days, weeks or even all of January depending on the retailer.

If stock completely sells out though, some sales might end earlier than expected. So to avoid disappointment, it’s best to check out with the products you’re lusting after soon as possible.

