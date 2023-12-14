Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re counting down to Christmas and planning last-minute purchases that will arrive in time. If, like us, you still need to get organised for the beauty lover in your life, Amazon is an ideal place to shop.

Between stocking big-name brands and offering Prime next-day delivery, the retailer should help you tick one more person off the present list. To make it even easier, we’ve shared the best skincare, perfume and haircare buys from ghd, Burt’s Bees, Glow Recipe, Neom and more.

We’ve tried and tested all of the brands featured here, so you can trust that they’ll make great gifts. Whether you’re browsing for a skincare aficionado, a fragrance fan or someone in need of a new hair tool, we’ve got you covered. Plus, just because it’s gifting season, it doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to one of these goodies.

Burt’s Bees gift set for lips and hands: £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Burt's Bees)

This gift set is presented in Christmas decoration-style packaging and features a pomegranate lip balm and matching hand salve. It landed a spot in our review of the best Secret Santa gifts, with our writer noting that the lip balm “feels nourishing on a parched pout” and the hand salve offers “an invigorating fragrance as this formula melts into the skin.” The price makes this an absolute bargain, too.

Ghd original professional styler: £97.99, Amazon.co.uk

(ghd)

They’ll never have a bad hair day again with this OG straightener from ghd. With a 30-second heat-up time, the smoothing tool features ceramic plates and can reach a maximum temperature of 185C. An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we regularly feature ghd in our hair tool guides, including our review of best straighteners.

Neom perfect night’s sleep candle: £19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nothing says luxury like a posh candle, and this Neom option features the brand’s soothing scent that promises to help you drift off to sleep nicely. Lavender, basil and jasmine are included to help you unwind and relax. We love the fragrance so much that we included a Neom product with this fragrance in our review of the best bubble baths, where our tester praised its “calming spa-like aroma”, which “helped us unwind at bedtime.”

Jimmy Choo I want Choo gift set: £51.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Jimmy Choo)

Upgrade their scent selection with this eau de parfum and body lotion gift set in 60ml and 100ml sizes, respectively. The fragrance is packed with floral and fruity notes, such as peach, red spider lily, and mandarin juice, as well as vanilla. A sweetly scented addition to our Christmas beauty gift sets guide, we’ve been raving about how “particularly suited to party season” the red glittery presentation box is.

Glow Recipe serum wardrobe: £48.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Glow Recipe is a popular name among skincare experts, and this set includes four of the brand’s products. Your lucky giftee will unwrap plum plump hyaluronic acid, strawberry smooth BHA+AHA salicylic serum, avocado ceramide hydrating face serum and pomegranate peptide skin tightening and firming serum. A favourite tried and tested IndyBest go-to, we’ve included products from Glow Recipe in our best night creams round-up and covered a standalone review of the niacinamide SPF.

(Amazon)

Affordable make-up brand e.l.f offers an on-trend range with purse-friendly prices, and we think this mult-stick blush would make a brilliant stocking filler. There are four shades to choose between, including rose, peony, guava and peach, and the creamy cheek colour offers highlighting help, too. Plus, in our review of the best e.l.f products, we praised the brand for “creating dupes of luxury, expensive competitors”.

