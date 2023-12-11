Amazon has a secret handmade store: Here’s what to buy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

E-commerce stalwart Amazon is a treasure trove offering must-have products across all shopping categories, from beauty and clothing to TVs and tech. It’s a one-stop shop for picking up presents and practical purchases, should you be browsing on a budget or have more cash to splash.

Whether you’re an online shopping aficionado or simply a fan of Amazon Prime fast delivery, you may still be surprised to find out about a lesser-known part of the website. We’ve brought you the scoop about the fashion brands you might not have known were on Amazon and the overstocked products stashed away in the retail giant’s outlet section. Our expert shopping team has also served up intel about Amazon Warehouse, for bagging a bargain.

And now, we can introduce you to our new go-to for artisan items from a range of independent brands: Amazon Handmade. This lovely corner of the internet offers unique, handcrafted pieces created by local makers from around the world, all while users can benefit from the convenience of shopping at Amazon.

You can expect to find artwork, clothing, accessories, toys, stationery and much more within this accessible small business section, and lots of personalised offerings too. There are 11 categories in total, with plenty of picks to peruse. If you’re seeking a straightforward way to support independent businesses, Amazon Handmade is the place to go. Plus, if you’re a maker, you may be interested in listing your own wares.

In need of shopping inspiration ahead of Christmas or any upcoming birthdays? Keep reading for everything we want to buy at Amazon Handmade right now.

CustomJouel custom locket necklace with letter: £24.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This extra-special necklace features an envelope charm complete with a letter which can be personalised inside. The stainless-steel jewellery can be ordered with gold, silver or rose gold plating, depending on personal preference. You can also select either a 45cm or 50cm chain length, font type and whether both sides are engraved. Costing under £25, this is a purse-friendly jewellery purchase. Should you be shopping for someone special, or want to treat yourself, we think the necklace would make a beautiful keepsake to treasure for a long time.

YAREM phone docking station organiser: £22.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In need of help organising your desk or bedside table? This handy docking statio has space for a smartphone, glasses, keys and a watch, with a gap for wires to be plugged in, too. It’s made from solid ash wood, and can accommodate all phone types, so you can keep all your essentials in one place.

Astro Albatross Liberty felda print scrunchie: £8.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Scrunchies are an ever-stylish hair accessory, and this handmade buy is made from Liberty’s felda print cotton fabric. We love the bright colours and uplifting floral pattern, while its 5cm width would suit different hair lengths and types. It’s a sweet gift for under a tenner, should you be shopping for your mum, sister, best friend or daughter.

WeeWoolyWonderfuls beginners crochet kit, Arthur and Betsy bunnies: £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Love cuddly toys or enjoy crafting? This beginners crochet set includes all you need to make a pair of sweet bunny rabbits. Plus, you can pop over to the maker’s YouTube channel to watch a video tutorial, if you need extra help. This would be a lovely gift for grandparents, or something you could shop to do as an activity alongside little ones.

Aggy’s Handicrafts reed diffuser: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Adding a home fragrance product into your living space instantly provides ambience, and this Aggy’s Handcrafts diffuser comes in a classic black to match most interiors. The 100ml offering includes a combination of earthy and uplifting scent notes such as bergamot, cassis, musk, moss and patchouli. The bottle is finished with a chic satin bow, and you can pick up refills once the fragrance has run out too.

What’s the difference between Amazon and Etsy?

A common question asked is how Amazon Handmade differs from the likes of Etsy and Notonthehighstreet. Each are great platforms for sourcing handmade and personalised products, but there are some key differences, particularly if you’re a seller.

Owing to the vast number of people that use Amazon, it offers artisan’s a place to leverage a large customer base. As for the customer, some of the sellers allow Amazon to deliver its products, making it a particularly great choice for Prime customers, as you can benefit from free, fast delivery.

How to sell on Amazon Handmade

Not everyone can sell on Amazon Handmade, you have to apply by providing examples of your products, photos of your workspace and hand-making process. There are certain criteria that must be met in order to sell on the retailer’s site – firstly, all your products must be handmade, either by you or an employee, and your company must have 20 employees, or less.

How much does it cost to sell on Amazon Handmade?

Creating your shop and listing products on Amazon Handmade is free, but a 12.24 per cent referral fee will be deducted from each product bought. For more details, you can read all about the process on Amazon’s website.

What are the delivery charges on Amazon Handmade?

While delivery charges may apply, some sellers have chosen to send their products directly to Amazon so they can be distributed. As such, we’d recommend signing up to Amazon Prime so you can benefit from free delivery. The monthly membership costs £8.99, or you can pay an annual sum of £95, and you’ll also be granted access to more than 800,000 free ebooks and the use of prime video and Amazon’s music services.

