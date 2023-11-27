Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The final day of the four-day Black Friday sale bonanza is here: Cyber Monday. As the final hours draw in, there are still thousands of deals to shop. If you’re looking to save on designer fashion, the Coggles sale has a whole host of impressive offers, while beauty buffs should check out Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic. Where home appliances are concerned though, it’s here where you’ll find the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals.

The kitchen gadgets have risen in popularity over the past couple of years, becoming a firm favourite for home cooks. And, whether you’re on a health kick or simply looking to shorten your evening meal-prep time, there are some seriously good Cyber Monday air fryer deals right now to take advantage of before the sale comes to an end at midnight.

Follow live: The latest and best Cyber Monday deals

The IndyBest team has rigorously tested a lot of these nifty appliances – from Ninja, Tefal and many other big names – so we’re well-equipped to help you spot the best offers and value for money.

Sifting through all our favourite retailers, from Currys to Argos, we’ve compiled a selection of the very best discounts to shop right now, so keep scrolling to pick up one of these versatile kitchen appliances for less.

Read more: What’s inside the Lookfantastic beauty box

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals for 2023

Ninja Foodi flex drawer dual zone air fryer: Was £279.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This stylish black and copper air fryer from Ninja is reduced by more than 20 per cent at Amazon for Cyber Monday. As functional as it is sophisticated, the appliance features a nifty flex drawer, enabling you to remove the divider to transform two independent cooking zones into one extra-large space. The different functions mean you can air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove with just one handy tool.

Buy now

Salter CUR4692BLK dual cook pro air fryer: Was £149, now £105, Currys.co.uk

(Salter)

Named best overall in our air fryer guide, this Salter model received five stars out of five and a glowing review from our tester. Now, it’s £44 cheaper in the Currys sale. “This Salter style covers all bases, with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” our tester shared, adding: “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes, and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after.”

Buy now

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £97.21, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a 41 per cent saving, this Russell Hobbs air fryer seems like a steal. It was dubbed the best option for grilling in our air fryer guide, and our tester had plenty of good things to say: “With a large flat bottom and pull-up lid, it actually works in a similar way to a barbecue. And that’s exactly how we used it – grilling burgers, chicken, kebabs, and even slow-cooking beef,” they shared, adding: “Once you’re done, you can pop the tray in the dishwasher, just to add to its fuss-free functionality.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi max dual zone AF400UK air fryer: Was £249, now £169, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Now with 32 per cent off, this air fryer from Ninja seems like a steal. This model was actually named best dual-zone air fryer in our IndyBest guide. “Not only does it look super chic with a matte black outer and shiny silver accents, it has an impressive 2,470W,” shared our tester. Adding, “while this may not seem all that important, we found it made a big difference when it came to cooking. Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster compared with cooking in other air fryer models. So, it’s safe to say it has us sold.”

Philips airfryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best smart air fryer in our round-up of the best cookware companions, this Philips air fryer is even more enticing with a 56 per cent saving. “If you really want to level up your kitchen game, this Philips essential air fryer is the smartest little gadget that will have you cooking crispy chips from your bed,” shared our tester. Adding, “As well as being deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips, it’s wifi-enabled, and connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa.”

Buy now

Tefal FZ727840 actifry advance fryer: Was £189.99, now £97.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tefal)

Currently reduced by a massive 48 per cent, this Tefal air fryer is big enough to cook up to six meals’ worth of food at once. With automatic cooking modes, the appliance comes with dishwasher-safe parts, to make clean-up easier too. Download the accompanying app to get ideas for hundreds of dishes, so you’ll never be stuck at mealtimes again.

Buy now

Instant vortex plus versazone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Lakeland.co.uk)

With a large 8.5l cooking basket and an optional divider to split it into two separate 4.2l baskets for different dishes, this Instant air fryer is more than capable of making enough food to feed six people. Eight different cooking programs let you air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat and dehydrate food at the press of a button to help you incorporate more variety into mealtimes. Snap it up now and save £80.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £269.99, now £197, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of the most popular air fryer brands around, when a Ninja appliance deal appears, it’s worth taking a look. This model features six cooking functions – air fry, grill, bake, roast and dehydrate. Also boasting a 3.8l crisper basket, which can join the 3.8l cooking pot, there’s plenty of space to whip up tasty dishes. In our review of Ninja’s AG551UK foodi health grill and air fryer, our tester said: “We didn’t expect to like this machine as much as we did.” They added they were “bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results”.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Tower’s family-size air fryer features rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. Perfect for larger households, the appliance cooks up to 30 per cent faster than a standard oven and uses little to no oil. Whether you’re frying, roasting, grilling or baking, this device has got your back, especially now it has 47 per cent off.

Buy now

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer ON400UK: Was £249.99, now £138, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Grab a saving of more than £100 on this multifunctional appliance. A very similar model, the Ninja speedi 9-in-1 multi cooker, was dubbed best for newbies in our air fryer guide. “If you’re not 100 per cent sold on investing in an air fryer, that’s completely understandable – but then Ninja’s multicooker could be the appliance for you,” shared our tester, raving about the model’s ease of use and speed of cooking. Now reduced, it seems even sweeter.

Buy now

Swan 11l digital air fryer: Was £89, now £54, Very.co.uk

(Very.co.uk)

With 11l of cooking space spread over three layers, this appliance can rustle up enough food to feed a family of six. There are eight pre-set functions to give you a variety of cooking options, and a glass window so you can watch your food as it cooks. Right now, the device is reduced by £35.

Buy now

Daewoo halogen air fryer low-fat oven: Was £89.99, now £32.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

We were instantly drawn to this discount – really, who can say no to an air fryer for less than £35? This halogen air fryer has both a carbon heating bulb and a built-in fan to circulate the air evenly. Low in price but mighty in its performance, thanks to a 12l capacity, it’s large enough for the entire family, while its two heating racks enable you to cook different foods at the same time.

Buy now

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £149, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This Ninja appliance landed a spot in our review of the best, with our tester praising its “generous 3.8l basket” that can fit a “medium-sized chicken”. During testing, they were left impressed with the speed at which it was able to roast vegetables – reducing cooking time by half, compared with an oven.

Buy now

Tower T17076 xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rapid air circulation: Was £139.99, now £85, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This handy appliance was named best for cooking meat in our air fryer guide. “Unlike some of the other bowl or drawer options, this one is most similar to your everyday oven, with a box-like shape and a large front window, making it best for meats rather than stews or one-pot wonders,” explained our tester. Adding, “the best feature has to be the rotisserie function, which is able to cook a 1kg roast chicken in 40 minutes, while a handy drip tray sits underneath for easy cleaning.”

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after US holiday Thanksgiving, which means, for 2023, the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend culminating on Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

When will the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals be available?

The best air fryer Cyber Monday deals are available now – so scroll back up to the top and pick your favourite one from this round-up.

How long do Black Friday deals run for in the UK?

Black Friday is well underway and officially kicked off on 24 November. It will run over the weekend through up until Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

Voucher codes

For more deals across home appliances, try the links below:

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Here are the Amazon savings to bag