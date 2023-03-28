Amazon Spring Sale 2023 – live: Best deals on vacuum cleaners, Nintendo Switch and more
The latest updates on the Amazon Spring Sale and the deals to get excited about on Kindles, Ninja air fryers and more
The Amazon Spring Sale 2023 is officially underway – meaning you’ve got until Wednesday to bag a bargain in what could be one of the biggest sale events of the year.
Spanning three days, the pre-Prime Day shopping bonanza sees savings across iPhones and iPads, tech, beauty, appliances, mattresses, home essentials, toys and so much more.
The sale is the perfect opportunity to snap up discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to air fryers, Apple iPhones and, of course, Amazon’s own devices. Plus, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.
As always, we’ll be working around the clock to find some of the biggest and best savings up for grabs. Aside from our dedicated guides, our liveblog will provide you with the most impressive deals as they drop. Ready? Let’s go shopping.
This Google pixel 6a phone is reduced in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Looking to upgrade your tech in Amazon’s Spring Sale? Well, you’re in luck, as the Google Pixel 6a phone is now even cheaper than it was during the Black Friday sales – Amazon has reduced it to less than £300.
Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £286.59, Amazon.co.uk
Launched last July, the budget-friendly 5G phone has a long list of impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, adaptive battery management, live language translation and Google Assistant abilities.
In our Pixel 6a review we called it “a pocket-friendly phone, in the figurative sense as well as the literal one. For £399 it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware [found in the flagship Pixel phones].” With more than £100 slashed off the price, now’s the time to invest.
Best air fryer deals in the Spring Sale
The air fryer is the hottest gadget of the decade – and the Spring Sale is here to ensure you get one at a cheap price. From Ninja and Tower to Philips and Swan, we’ve not been disappointed so far.
Case in point: this Tower pro 5-in-1 digital air fryer oven (was £119.99, now £84.97, Amazon.co.uk) that boasts five different cooking functions including a rotisserie option. Or, opt for Swan’s cheaper 4l model (was £59.99, now £47.49, Amazon.co.uk) that can roast, grill, bake and more.
Find more Spring Sale air fryer deals below:
The best air fryer deals to shop now in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023
Cheap air fryer on your wishlist? The Amazon Spring Sale 2023 includes air fryer deals across Ninja, Tefal, Tower, Instant Pot, Russell Hobbs and more
Apple AirPods pro 2 drop to their lowest price in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s wildly popular AirPods pro 2 by £20, cutting the all-new earbuds down to their cheapest price ever.
The all-new second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released in September 2022, have only been discounted once before and that was during the Black Friday sales. But they’ve now returned to the price cut you’ve been missing in Amazon’s Spring Sale.
Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk
The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, better battery life.
“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan in his review.
Apple AirPods pro 2 drop to their lowest ever price
Looking for some new AirPods pro? They’ve just received a further price cut in Amazon’s Spring Sale, making the deal cheaper than ever before
Bag a Nintendo Switch console while there’s almost £50 off
Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £299.99, now £251.89, Amazon.co.uk
One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life.
This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen lately for this console, so it’s well worth snapping up while stock remains.
Hoover up these cordless vacuum deals in the Amazon Spring Sale
Falling at just the right time for a spring clean, Amazon’s sale is brimming with stellar savings on cordless vacuums, from Shark to Gtech. Find a few of the best deals below:
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UK: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a 30 per cent saving up for grabs on Shark’s cordless vacuum cleaner right now for the Spring Sale. Flexible and lightweight, it boasts up to 60 minutes of run time, 50 per cent more suction compared to its predecessor and enhanced powerfins that are engineered to pick up more hairs.
Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk
Shark’s highly efficient handheld vacuum promises some serious suction power. From the duster crevice tool to the multi-surface pet tool, you’ll be able to keep everything from upholstery to carpets and floors in tip top condition.
Gtech airram MK2 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £229.99, now £157.99, Amazon.co.uk
You can save just over 30 per cent on Gtech’s airram MK2 right now in Amazon’s Spring Sale. It’s safe to say our tester was won over by the cordless vacuum’s performance, praising how it cleaned both carpets and hardwood flooring to a “very high standard” in their review.
Don’t miss out on these deals on Amazon devices, from Kindles to Echo dots
Given that the Spring Sale is an Amazon event, it’s no surprise that some of the most competitive deals can be found on its own-brand devices, from Echo dot speakers to Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.
To help take the stress out of the sales saga, our crack team of shopping experts are rounding up the best savings on Amazon gadgets throughout the Spring Sale, to bring you the best of the bunch. Ensure you don’t miss out by shopping them now.
Amazon Spring Sale: Save on Kindle, Fire TV, Echo and more
Save money with Amazon Spring Sale 2023 deals on devices like Kindle ebook readers, Fire TV sticks, Echo smart speakers and even the new Kindle Scribe
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
The wait is over. Amazon’s shopping bonanza is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited. Take it from us, you’re in for a real treat when it comes to huge savings on big-name brands.
To help you on your way to bagging a bargain, head straight over to our main guide, which has all the very best deals currently available. Thank us later:
Best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023
From laptops and TVS to mattresses and beauty, here are the best deals to shop in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023
There’s £30 off the Apple Watch Ultra
Amazon’s rugged outdoor watch took a dip in price before the sale had even kicked off. The Apple Watch Ultra is designed for extreme sports fanatics. and has double the battery life of other Apple Watches and a bigger screen. It’s also the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity as default.
Apple Watch Ultra: Was £849, now £819, Amazon.co.uk
Our tech critic reviewed it late last year and had plenty of praise for the new smartwatch. “The new Apple Watch ultra is big and powerful, offering fast performance,” they said. “It does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater.”
The best home appliances in the Amazon Spring Sale
Good morning you little early-bird you – looking for some deal worms? Well stick your beak into this little lot.
We’re tracking the best discounts to be found in the Amazon Spring Sale, all day. Follow along here on the liveblog for the latest offers as they land, or check out our main guide to shopping the best deals throughout the event.
Best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023
From laptops and TVS to mattresses and beauty, here are the best deals to shop in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023
Best tech deals in the Amazon Spring Sale
The Amazon Spring Sale continues all day tomorrow, so if you’re looking for a new phone or a new tablet at a discount, we’ve got you covered.
Throughout the three-day event, we’re rounding up the best tech deals over at our main tech guide, so you can put your feet up, put the kettle on, and leave the deal hunting to us.
Amazon Spring Sale: Save on TVs, tablets, headphones and more with these tech deals
From Bose headphones and Lenovo laptops to Samsung televisions and tablets, these are the best technology deals in Amazon’s 2023 Spring Sale