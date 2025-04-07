Spring has officially sprung, which means it’s time to ditch the fake tan and get our bodies prepped for the months ahead. Think shorts, claw clips at the beach and make-up free days in the sun.

I may be getting ahead of myself (the fake tan doesn’t need to go just yet), but there’s no harm in being prepared, especially when that eagerness could save you more than £160. Thanks to a partnership between The Independent and Lookfantastic, you can get your hands on nine beauty products worth £226, all for just £62 (Lookfantastic.com).

Complete with luxury brands including Espa and Christophe Robin, the bundle spans haircare, bodycare, skincare and home scenting - it’s your Thursday night everything shower in one bundle. So, whether you’re on the self-care train or in need of a stock-up, scroll on for everything you need to know.

How I tested

I gave all the products a whirl before the bundle went live ( Lucy Smith )

With everything from shampoo and conditioner to an aromatherapy bath duo (oil and candle) included in this bundle, I settled into an afternoon of self-care and put all of the included formulas to the test. I performed a hair and face mask, moisturised my body and indulged in all of the treatments on offer. When judging these products, I assessed the hydration of my skin, the feel and appearance of my hair and the overall value versus cost of the items. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I’ve tested all manner of hair, body and face products from brands both affordable and high-end. When it comes to beauty bundles, I authored The Independent’s guide to the best beauty subscription boxes and the best beauty gift sets. I’m well-versed in the brands that are (and aren’t) worth your attention. I’ve also covered years of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day events, so I know when an offer is being falsely inflated. Read on for my honest verdict of Lookfantastic’s pamper bundle.