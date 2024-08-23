Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
If you like the Sol de Janeiro body mists, then you will love this new addition to Ouai’s best-selling haircare roster. St. Barts hair and body mist (£26, Lookfantastic.com) is an Aperol spritz in a bottle and leaves locks smelling summery for hours.
The brand’s detox shampoo (£28, Lookfantastic.com) has been a firm favourite of mine, thanks to its ability to rid my scalp and roots of oily build up, so I had high hopes for Ouai’s new scent.
As much as I love the Sol de Janeiro mists (the OG 62 to the limited edition 87 scent will be a mainstay in my beauty bounty), my one criticism has always been their staying power on the skin. So, I wanted to find out if Ouai’s mist could surpass my high Sol de Janiero-built expectations.
I applied the hair and body mist first thing before going about my day, without any other perfumes, hairsprays or body moisturisers. I paid attention to the immediate scent upon misting, as well as how I smelt throughout the day and if there were changes to my skin and hair. I also considered packaging pros and cons, and whether the spray affected the texture of my hair.
Ouai St. Barts hair and body mist
Size: 97ml
Fragrance notes: Orange, amber, ‘ocean breeze’ (coconut, in my opinion) and tuberose
Cruelty-free: Yes
Why we love it
A lovely summer scent
Scent clings to hair
Take note
Scent doesn’t cling to body as well
On the first spritz, this fragrance reminded me of fresh orange juice and coconut milk but it settled down to a warmer, more amber-based scent when on the skin. It’s certainly a summer day-to-night scent and, even as the cold weather draws in a few months from now, I’ll likely reach for it in the daytime.
After spraying, the fragrance clung to my hair for an all-day summery scent, though I would have liked it to have lingered on my skin for longer. For the price, I suppose this is expected and the product is, admittedly, not advertised as either an eau de parfum or eau de toilette.
With regard to packaging, it wouldn’t look out of place if on display, and, while plastic, the bottle feels appropriate for its less than £30 price point.
With a light breeze in the air, this will be the perfect way for someone to smell you before they see you – the ultimate goal if you ask me.
Overall, I’ll certainly reach for Ouai’s hair and body mist when leaving the house with day two hair or heading for a night out. The fragrance is eternally beachy and, together with a salt spray, would likely result in the perfect tousled, summery vibe.
The scent is aptly named and the notes of citrus are youthful and fresh. As mentioned, the scent’s staying power on hair is wonderful – I only wish the brand could apply the same long-lasting effects to its body application. Without a doubt one for your holiday packing list.
