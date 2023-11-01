Jump to content

Amazon’s in-house fashion brand, The Drop, has your autumn wardrobe sorted

From trench coats to chunky knits, we tested a range of clothing to see how it fared

Sponsored content by
Daisy Lester
Wednesday 01 November 2023 11:10
<p>Each piece in the range is size-inclusive, and most come in myriad colourways </p>

Each piece in the range is size-inclusive, and most come in myriad colourways

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Amazon
    The Drop women’s chunky button-front ribbed cardigan
    Best chunky cardigan

    Chocolate brown is this season’s trending hue. Deliciously wintery and likely to slot easily into your existing wardrobe, it’s not hard to see why. With cardigans also being big news this winter, this piece from The Drop is perfect for leaning into both trends.

    Amazon
    The Drop women’s ace midshaft western boot
    Best cowboy boots

    Cowboy boots are perenially cool. If you’re looking for a pair for winter, The Drop’s option comes in staple black, white and classic brown. The calf-high boots are in keeping with classic Western style, from the cuban heel and pointed toe to the stitching.

  • The Drop
    The Drop women’s Camilla drop-shoulder turtleneck
    Best turtleneck

    Whether in autumn, winter or spring, you can’t go wrong with a striped jumper. If you’re partial to a turtleneck, The Drop’s Camilla sweater is for you.

    The Drop
    The Drop women’s Isadora cropped poplin shirt
    Best cropped shirt

    The right cropped shirt can be an essential layering piece. This style from The Drop features a super cropped length, poplin silhouette, club collar and cuffs. While the cropped cut might not be to everyone’s taste, the shape looks stellar when layered under a vest with the sleeves showing, or under a jumper with the collar poking out.

  • The Drop
    The Drop women’s dixon denim column skirt
    Best denim midi skirt

    Denim maxi and midi skirts are perhaps this year’s biggest trend. Wearable right through summer and into winter, simply swap your trainers or sandals for knee-high boots during the colder months.

    The Drop
    The Drop women’s Blake long blazer
    Best black blazer

    Every wardrobe needs a black blazer, however, The Drop’s style also comes in a choice of 14 other colourways. Thanks to the regular cut and lightweight feel, it works as a nice laidback blazer for the office or layering under a thick winter coat.

  • Amazon
    The Drop women’s Noa trench coat
    Best trench coat

    Available in a range of colours, from olive green (my favourite) to matte black, The Drop’s trench coat is a staple for your cold-weather wardrobe. Crafted from cotton and polyamide, the lightweight design is ideal for autumn’s in-between weather, while the tie fastening helps lock in warmth as the temperature drops.

    Amazon
    The Drop women’s Addison soft-volume top-handle bag
    Best clutch bag

    A riff on Nanushka’s cult baguette bags, The Drop’s clutch boasts a ruched handle that makes it look far more luxe than the price tag suggests. Coming in 18 colourways, there’s a style to suit every dresser, and the compact design is surprisingly roomy.

The first port of call for everything from air fryers to Alexa speakers, Amazon may not be a retailer that springs to mind when you think of fashion – but its in-house label, The Drop, is attempting to change that.

Launched in 2019, the line has become increasingly popular, thanks to a series of collaborations with influencers (including Zeena Shah and We Are Twinset) and approval from the style set. Yes, even fashion editors are now shopping at Amazon.

Favouring affordable and classic pieces, The Drop’s collections feature everything from maxi skirts and chunky knits to oversized blazers and sequin-adorned party dresses. Plus, all of the pieces come in a diverse range of sizes (from XXS-5XL plus).

Just like its homeware, tech and appliance lines, Amazon’s style offering is all about everyday practicality – think expensive-looking trenches and autumn-ready knitted co-ords to knee-high boots that rival the likes of Reformation and Alohas.

Better still, The Drop is often discounted (heavily) during the global giant’s major shopping events, from Prime Day to the fast-approaching Black Friday sales – so you can shop the pieces for even less. You can also benefit from Amazon Prime’s try before you buy service, which allows you to try the purchase for seven days before paying.

How we tested

If you’re still among the naysayers, I did a mega haul to see if Amazon’s in-house label is worth your time. Trying everything from layering staples to knitwear and outerwear, I considered the quality, wearability and value of each piece. Here’s what to shop from The Drop.

The Drop women’s chunky button-front ribbed cardigan

  • Best: Chunky cardigan
  • Size range: XXS-5XL
  • Colourways: 10
  • Why we love it
    • On-trend
    • Good choice of colourways

Chocolate brown is this season’s trending hue. Deliciously wintery and likely to slot easily into your existing wardrobe, it’s not hard to see why. With cardigans also being big news this winter, this piece from The Drop is perfect for leaning into both trends.

Characterised by a chunky silhouette, V-neckline and button placket, the two large front pockets give the cardigan a slouchy feel. Though made from an acrylic and polyester blend, it feels suprisingly soft to the touch, while the chunky design gives you a nice layer of warmth. The slightly oversized fit works well with low-rise jeans or when layered over dresses. Plus, it comes in a choice of 10 finishes.

The Drop women’s ace midshaft western boot

  • Best: Cowboy boots
  • Size range: UK 3-11
  • Colourways: 3
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile
  • Take note
    • They come up small
    • The panelling doesn’t look very premium

Cowboy boots are perenially cool. If you’re looking for a pair for winter, The Drop’s option comes in staple black, white and classic brown. The calf-high boots are in keeping with classic Western style, from the cuban heel and pointed toe to the stitching.

One gripe is the polyester panelling, which looks and feels more like felt than the desired suede effect. I’d also recommend sizing up, as the boots come up quite small.

The Drop women’s Camilla drop-shoulder turtleneck

  • Best: Turtleneck
  • Size range: XXS-5XL
  • Colourways: 6
  • Why we love it
    • Classic style
  • Take note
    • Quite thin

Whether in autumn, winter or spring, you can’t go wrong with a striped jumper. If you’re partial to a turtleneck, The Drop’s Camilla sweater is for you.

Boasting a monochrome finish, I like the side slits that gives the piece some movement, while the turtleneck is nicely structured. Considering the price, I’d hoped it would be a little thicker (it’s crafted from viscose and polyester rather than wool or cotton) but the thinner design does lend it to layering under coats or blazers.

The Drop women’s Isadora cropped poplin shirt

  • Best: Cropped shirt
  • Size range: XXS-5XL
  • Colourways: 4
  • Why we love it
    • Good layering piece
  • Take note
    • Comes up small

The right cropped shirt can be an essential layering piece. This style from The Drop features a super cropped length, poplin silhouette, club collar and cuffs. While the cropped cut might not be to everyone’s taste, the shape looks stellar when layered under a vest with the sleeves showing, or under a jumper with the collar poking out.

Available in four striped finishes, it feels smart yet still contemporary, thanks to the cut. I’d recommend sizing up, as it comes up quite small.

The Drop women’s dixon denim column skirt

  • Best: Denim midi skirt
  • Size range: XXS-4XL
  • Colourways: 2
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable year-round
    • Lightweight

Denim maxi and midi skirts are perhaps this year’s biggest trend. Wearable right through summer and into winter, simply swap your trainers or sandals for knee-high boots during the colder months.

The Drop’s take boasts a flattering front slit, for extra movement, and a cotton design that feels lightweight and soft. Coming in a light denim wash or faded black, it’s an affordable and fashion-forward addition to your wardrobe.

The Drop women’s Blake long blazer

  • Best: Black blazer
  • Size range: XXS-5XL
  • Colourways: 15
  • Why we love it
    • Wardrobe staple
  • Take note
    • Quite thin
    • Dry clean only

Every wardrobe needs a black blazer, however, The Drop’s style also comes in a choice of 14 other colourways. Thanks to the regular cut and lightweight feel, it works as a nice laidback blazer for the office or layering under a thick winter coat.

Considering the price, I would have liked the blazer to be a little more structured – but I didn’t mind this looseness when thrown on over a chunky knit.

The Drop women’s Noa trench coat

  • Best: Trench coat
  • Size range: XXS-5XL
  • Colourways: 6
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable, loose fit
    • Lightweight

Available in a range of colours, from olive green (my favourite) to matte black, The Drop’s trench coat is a staple for your cold-weather wardrobe. Crafted from cotton and polyamide, the lightweight design is ideal for autumn’s in-between weather, while the tie fastening helps lock in warmth as the temperature drops.

Cut into a loose-fit for comfort and layering potential, I sized up for an inflated look that made the piece feel more premium.

The Drop women’s Addison soft-volume top-handle bag

  • Best: Clutch bag
  • Size range: One size
  • Colourways: 18
  • Why we love it
    • Large choice of colourways
    • Surprisingly roomy

A riff on Nanushka’s cult baguette bags, The Drop’s clutch boasts a ruched handle that makes it look far more luxe than the price tag suggests. Coming in 18 colourways, there’s a style to suit every dresser, and the compact design is surprisingly roomy.

A stellar mini bag for a night out, it’s an easy way to elevate your outfits – particularly if you opt for the bold lime-green or hot-pink colourways.

The verdict: Amazon’s The Drop

The Drop’s brown chunky knit cardigan, turtleneck jumper and denim midi skirt are all destined for hero status in my wardrobe. Overall, the selection of clothing available through Amazon’s line is impressive, spanning outerwear, skirts, jeans, dresses, knitwear and more. While I thought some of the prices didn’t match up the quality, the speedy delivery (most arrive within two days) and the option to try before you buy were both a big plus.

Equally impressive is the huge choice of colourways available for most of the pieces, meaning there’s an option for every taste. If you’re looking for an online destination that rivals the high street, The Drop should be on your radar.

Looking for more Amazon suggestions? We’ve rounded up the best homeware brands to shop on the site

