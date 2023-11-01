Amazon’s in-house fashion brand, The Drop, has your autumn wardrobe sorted

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first port of call for everything from air fryers to Alexa speakers, Amazon may not be a retailer that springs to mind when you think of fashion – but its in-house label, The Drop, is attempting to change that.

Launched in 2019, the line has become increasingly popular, thanks to a series of collaborations with influencers (including Zeena Shah and We Are Twinset) and approval from the style set. Yes, even fashion editors are now shopping at Amazon.

Favouring affordable and classic pieces, The Drop’s collections feature everything from maxi skirts and chunky knits to oversized blazers and sequin-adorned party dresses. Plus, all of the pieces come in a diverse range of sizes (from XXS-5XL plus).

Just like its homeware, tech and appliance lines, Amazon’s style offering is all about everyday practicality – think expensive-looking trenches and autumn-ready knitted co-ords to knee-high boots that rival the likes of Reformation and Alohas.

Better still, The Drop is often discounted (heavily) during the global giant’s major shopping events, from Prime Day to the fast-approaching Black Friday sales – so you can shop the pieces for even less. You can also benefit from Amazon Prime’s try before you buy service, which allows you to try the purchase for seven days before paying.

How we tested

If you’re still among the naysayers, I did a mega haul to see if Amazon’s in-house label is worth your time. Trying everything from layering staples to knitwear and outerwear, I considered the quality, wearability and value of each piece. Here’s what to shop from The Drop.