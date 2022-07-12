It’s finally here! Amazon Prime Day has arrived. If you don’t know what it is, let us educate you. The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel.

Often, the biggest deals to be found are on gadgets such as smartwatches, iPhones and headphones and this year we’ve spotted a massive saving on a brand that has become synonymous with high-quality action cams – the GoPro.

There’s a massive £100 off a GoPro hero 8 black bundle, reduced from £329.99 to £229.99. This bundle not only includes the camera itself but a protective casing, two extra batteries and a portable carry bag so you can capture some exciting shots in buttery smooth 4K up to 60 frames per second – perfect for your next holiday adventure.

It’s one of our top picks for the best action cameras you can buy right now and is an essential for any budding videographer’s kitbag.

To find out how to shop this deal this Prime Day, keep reading the rest of the article below.

GoPro Hero8 black bundle: Was £329.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While it’s not the newest action camera offering from GoPro, the Hero8 is a more than worthy contender in the increasingly competitive space. It offers users smoother stabilisation and a large viewfinder that is easy to navigate.

In our round-up of the best action cameras, we said of the Hero8: “If you can go without a front-facing screen and a 5K recording mode, which we think most people will, you can get this version for £100 less than the newer hero 9 black model. It still has the same ‘hyper smooth’ technology and can film 4K video up to 60fps.”

So, if you’re a budding videographer in the making, or just want to shoot seamless video of your next holiday, then you’ll want to add this to your basket before it sells out.

