January sales 2022 – live: Today’s best deals on Kindle, clothes, home appliances and more
From AirPods to Shark vacuums and Emma mattresses, these are the hottest offers worth shopping right now
While some see the new year as an opportunity to kickstart some new life goals, it’s also a great time to bag a bargain.
With the Black Friday and Boxing Day shopping bonanzas behind us, we’ve got eyes on the January sales, which see many of our favourite retailers, including John Lewis & Partners to Boots and Currys, Asos, Very and Argos slashing their prices.
If you’re looking to ease those January blues with a spot of retail therapy, we’ve got the pick of the best deals on everything from a new mattress, pair of headphones and Nintendo Switch consoles to make-up and trainers.
Follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.
Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner with TruePet NV602UKT: Was £269.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk
If you’ve got a (very) furry friend at home, this upright model from Shark could be just the thing. Said to suck up pet hairs from stairs to sofas and curtains, it can also be transformed into a portable vacuum, thanks to its Lift-Away Technology.
This means you’ll no longer be lumbered with the whole machine, say, if you needed to clean the stairs or under low-lying furniture. Though we haven’t tested this exact model, two of the brand’s vacuums earned a spot in our best pet vacuum cleaners review, so we’d say you’re in good hands.
Kindle deal: ‘Sorrow and Bliss’ now 99p
‘Sorrow and Bliss’ by Meg Mason, published by Orion: £0.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s daily Kindle deals are not to be missed. And we’ve just spotted that Meg Mason’s Sorrow and Bliss has been reduced to just 99p. The title took the top spot in our guide to the best fiction books of 2021, with our writer noting that it’s “an exciting, funny, and thought-provoking novel” that they “pressed on friends, family, people who were vaguely near our bookcases at the time”. “We guarantee you won’t notice the time passing,” they added.
Rise and shine deal-hunters
Good morning and happy hump day. We’re halfway through the first week of January, and as promised, we’re back sharing today’s best deals.
This morning we’ve already seen a whopping discount on the AirPods pro (was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk) as well as on this Emma mattress (was £809, now £404.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk).
If this has piqued your interest, stay tuned today for all the latest. Happy shopping!
We’re signing off for the day here at IndyBest. You may not have known what you were looking for until you read the great deals we were showcasing. Perhaps you had your eye on some new Apple AirPods, or maybe even some kitchen appliances - either way, we hope you managed to bag a bargain.
Lounge in style thanks to Boux Avenue's sale
Boux Avenue leopard velour hoodie and jogger set: Was £40, now £22, Bouxavenue.com
Christmas may be done for another year, but something that is still very much here is the cold winter. And as many of us continue working from home, loungewear has become the everyday uniform. So why not spend all day and night in this super soft set that’s a huge 45 per cent off.
Get on the smartwatch hype
Garmin instinct outdoor smartwatch: Was £269.99, now £175, Amazon.co.uk
Most people who work out these days will be caught with a smartwatch on their wrist. In fact, the Nuffield Health Healthier Nation Index found that just over a fifth of Britons used a smart or GPS watch more than once a week.
With built-in sports apps and health monitoring, this Garmin model is currently reduced by a very generous 35 per cent in Amazon’s sale. Bag yourself a great deal and stay connected to the world outside of the gym while you monitor your health and fitness.
Sharpen up your skincare routine
Kiehl’s welcome kit for skincare experts gift set: Was £58.50, now £39, Johnlewis.co.uk
A skincare brand with over 170 years of expertise, Kiehl’s is recognised for its apothecary-style approach to skincare. The products are known for being effective, so it’s a great time to bag a set of bestsellers in the sale.
You can now grab yourself everything you need to start off on your Kiehl’s journey for a fraction of the price with the brand’s welcome kit. Be quick: they’ll likely sell fast.
Cook up a storm with this half price deal
Tefal non-stick frying pan, casserole and saucepan 6 piece set: Was £160, now £80, Johnlewis.co.uk
It may not seem as glamorous a sale purchase as a new make-up kit or pair of running trainers, but a good set of pots and pans is a cookware essential. If you’re planning to start spending more time in the kitchen in 2022 (perhaps you’re doing Veganuary), you’ll do well to get your hands on a bargain like this.
With the price slashed by half, these dishwasher- and oven-friendly pieces are an investment, but you’ll have them for years to come.
Ready to hit the gym?
Sweaty Betty all day gym leggings: Was £65, now £39, Sweatybetty.com
Sweaty Betty’s workout gear has developed a huge following since launching more than 20 years ago, with the brand’s name becoming synonymous with durable, functional exercise outfits that are also surprisingly chic.
The brand’s January sale has everything you’ll need for a return to the gym, including leggings, vests and even socks. These leggings are perfect for all day wear, whether you’re lunging or lounging.
Grab some fashion bargains
Fashion powerhouse Warehouse recently launched its latest edition of WH icons, volume 1, to mark the beginning of the new year. And as the store is offering 20 per cent off everything on site right now, there’s never been a better time to add something from the collection to your basket.
Outside of the current full price lines, shoppers are also still able to bag up to 75 per cent off in the brand’s sale, and there’s also an additional 20 per cent off sale for those who shop on the app. Be quick, and bag yourself a super deal.
