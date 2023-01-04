The savings now last much longer than Boxing Day (The Independent)

The fun of the festive season may now seem like a distant dream, as many of us have landed back to work with a hard bang. But, while the wash of “new year, new me” content waves over us, drumming in messages of dry January and fitness-focused routines, one perk of the possibly overwhelming month comes in the form of the January sales.

From John Lewis and Partners to Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, and Asos, we’re seeing countless familiar staples being reduced in the sales bonanza this year, offering sweet respite from the repetitive resolution messaging.

For savings on seriously fun finds such as the Nintendo Switch consoles, Xbox and the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, look no further than our handy guides on where to get the best deals.

Or, if you’re after the essential items and have patiently waited for the price to drop, then you’re also in luck, as air fryers, electric toothbrushes, make-up and more have also seen a price slashing.

So, without further ado, stay tuned for the latest and greatest deals as we search high and low to pull out the best savings of the January sales.

