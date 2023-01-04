January sales 2023 UK – live: Today’s best new year deals from Currys, DFS, Apple and more
From savings on sofas to money off on make-up, these are the best deals to be found in the January sales
The fun of the festive season may now seem like a distant dream, as many of us have landed back to work with a hard bang. But, while the wash of “new year, new me” content waves over us, drumming in messages of dry January and fitness-focused routines, one perk of the possibly overwhelming month comes in the form of the January sales.
From John Lewis and Partners to Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, and Asos, we’re seeing countless familiar staples being reduced in the sales bonanza this year, offering sweet respite from the repetitive resolution messaging.
For savings on seriously fun finds such as the Nintendo Switch consoles, Xbox and the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, look no further than our handy guides on where to get the best deals.
Or, if you’re after the essential items and have patiently waited for the price to drop, then you’re also in luck, as air fryers, electric toothbrushes, make-up and more have also seen a price slashing.
So, without further ado, stay tuned for the latest and greatest deals as we search high and low to pull out the best savings of the January sales.
Good morning, savvy savers!
The Christmas leftovers are long gone, and we’re down to our final box of Quality Street, meaning we’ve well and truly waved goodbye to the festive fun.
But the good news is the January sales are still in full swing, bringing slight respite from the dull and dreary month with savings across everyday essentials and some more fun finds. We’ll be updating you with the best bits of the sale throughout the day, but for a quick hit, take a look at our handy guide below. You’re welcome.
Your ultimate guide to the best deals of the 2023 January sales
We’re signing off today’s live blog with a reminder of where to find all of the very best deals we’ve found in the 2023 January sales.
Below, we’ve rounded up everything from hot chocolate velevtisers and air fryers, to Apple AirTags, earphones, leather handbags, skincare, Nintendo Switch bundles, kitchenware and much more in our guide (read: cheatsheet).
The best January sales air fryer deals, from Ninja to Tower
With the rising cost of living, air fryers remain a popular and practical purchase, thanks to their energy efficient status. So, we’ve been keeping a keen eye on the models and brands that have been sliced in price. Ninja’s sales are among those we always look forward to, but you can also expect to find huge savings at large retailers stocking air fryers (think Very, Argos, Amazon and John Lewis).
We’ve found a January deal on dehumidifiers
Rhino AC9000 portable dehumidifier and air conditioner: Was £349.99, now £314.36, Toolstation.com
Dehumidifiers are hugely popular at the moment, with some retailers completely sold out. There aren’t many deals around, but we’ve managed to find one for a combined dehumidifier and air conditioner from Rhino. Sold by Toolstation, the AC9000 has £30 off. It has three fan speeds, an auto swing function, digital controls with an LED display, and a programmable timer. It consumes up to 2.65kW of power and measures 830 x 443 x 340 mm.
This Salter air fryer is reduced to less than £50
Salter EK2818 3.2l hot air fryer, black/silver: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Robertdyas.co.uk
Reduced to half price, this Salter air fryer will set you back just £49.99. Helping you rustle up healthier meals with little to no oil, the air fryer boasts a generous 3.2l cooking capacity and an adjustable temperature control of up to 200C.
Cook everything from meat, vegetables and homemade chips to spring rolls and much more using the handy adjustable timer control and power-ready indicator light. Easy to clean, there’s a removable cooking basket that’s non-stick, while its compact size (30cm x 30cm x 31cm) means it will slot seamlessly onto your kitchen counter.
The best Nintendo Switch savings in the January sales
If you’ve got a keen eye on snapping up a Nintendo Switch saving, now’s your chance to bag the console.
Whether you’re after the classic neon model or the new OLED, Amazon has knocked a modest amount off both Nintendo devices in its January sale, and Game has an unmissable bundle deal you’ll want to take a look at. Read on to grab a Nintendo Switch sale steal.
Looking for a new mattress? The January sales have you covered
Good-quality sleep will improve your mood and memory, as well as help maintain overall health, weight and energy levels – so a new mattress can be a great investment. Should you be looking to upgrade your current sleeping situation, or you’ve recently moved home and need a new mattress, the January sales can be a good time to score a bedding bargain.
If you’re keen to get your hands on the best mattress deals from the January sales and start the year off sleeping right, we’ve rounded up the top savings below.
Upgrade your tote bag for 2023 with 50% off Coach at John Lewis
Coach market leather tote bag, light brown/1941 saddle: Was £295, now £147.50, Johnlewis.com
This classic Coach leather tote bag is currently reduced by 50 per cent in the John Lewis January sale. A spacious-looking bag for keeping your essentials in, the slim shoulder straps offer an effortless aesthetic. There’s a turn-lock fastening, while the gold-coloured trim is perfectly paired with this timeless light-brown shade. The pebble effect leather looks extra luxe too.
Amazon has slashed 30% off the Apple Watch series 6
Apple Watch series 6 GPS + cellular, 44mm: Was £649.99, now £458.10, Amazon.co.uk
The Apple Watch series 6 has been reduced in the January sales. This is the GPS and cellular model, which means it has wifi, Bluetooth and its own 4G connection for handling phone calls and messages without being hooked up to your iPhone. The series 6 is a couple of generations old now, but still has lots of health and fitness tracking features, an ECG app and fall detection with emergency calling.
Dazzling January sales savings on jewellery, from Missoma to Monica Vinader
Missoma engravable square locket rope necklace: Was £179, now £117, Missoma.com
A piece that looks perfect for stacking, this square locket necklace has seen a £62 price cut in the Missoma jewellery sale. Hanging on a lengthy chain measuring 560mm, the delicate gold plated pendant is finished with a rainbow moonstone placed in the centre. While the option to engrave the pendant for no extra cost lends this piece to thoughtful gifting.
Monica Vinader riva diamond mini huggie earrings: Was £116, now £46, Monicavinader.com
Popular with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, celeb-approved jewellery brand Monica Vinader is holding a winter sale, offering discounts up to 50 per cent and up to 60 per cent off pieces in the flash sale. One such deal is on these mini huggie earrings made with 100 per cent recycled sterling silver. Whether worn on the helix or upper and lower lobe, the white diamond stones are bound to bring sparkle to your jewellery rotation.