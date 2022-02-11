The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
14 best Mother’s Day gift ideas from Amazon that she’s sure to love
Take inspiration from our tried and tested selection of fragrances, books, gins and more
Mother’s Day – which this year falls on Sunday 27 March – is set to be a much more joyous occasion compared to the depths of lockdown last year.
This year’s celebration will see us getting together with loved ones and giving back to the female figure in our life. And while resorting to the classics – be that flowers, a card or a bottle of wine – is all well and good, maybe you’re looking to be a bit more inventive with your gifting this year.
There’s no denying that choosing a present for your mother is a personal process, but if you’re lacking in inspiration for 2022, we’ve got you covered with our Mother’s Day gift guide. The best news? It’s all available to buy on Amazon with just one click.
As with most gifting occasions, Mother’s Day has the tendency to creep up on us with many of us falling prey to frantic last-minute shopping. Thankfully, most of our selection of gifts on Amazon can arrive the next day with the Prime delivery option (you can thank us later).
From some of our favourite tried and tested fragrances, gins and beauty essentials to a top-rated pair of trainers and our 2021 book of the year, all these gifts have been reviewed by us and are certain to wow her.
Read more:
The best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon for 2022 are:
- Best for fragrance lovers – Jo Loves pomelo a fragrance, 100ml: £118, Amazon.co.uk
- Best detoxing gift – Spacemasks box: £20.24, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for fashionable mums – ‘Vivienne Westwood Catwalk’ by Alexander Fury, published by Thames and Hudson: £35.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best beauty gift – Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream: £79.20, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for bookworms – ‘Sorrow and Bliss’ by Meg Mason, published by Orion: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for rose lovers – Minuty prestige 2019, 13%, 75cl: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best investment gift – Veja V-10 leather trainers: £141.79, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for winos – Schott Zwiesel pure sauvignon blanc wine glass, set of 6: £52.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for gin lovers – No. 3 London dry gin: £24.50, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for barista-quality beverages – Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: £110, Amazon.co.uk
- Best beauty essential – Elizabeth Arden eight hour lip protectant with SPF15: £16.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for chocoholics – Tony’s chocolonely milk chocolate five pack: £19.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for unwinding – Neom perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser: £33.05, Amazon.co.uk
- Best culinary gift – One Pot, Pan, Planet’, by Anna Jones, published by Fourth Estate: £17.72, Amazon.co.uk
Jo Loves pomelo a fragrance, 100ml
Best: For fragrance lovers
This signature fragrance has recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, so why not treat your mother this year to the timeless and classic scent from Jo Loves. Taking the crown in our Christmas gift guide for mothers, our writer noticed how “sweetly uplifting the aroma is, without being overpowering.”
The warm, clean and spicy notes are brightened up by citrus ones too, while the main pink pomelo fruit notes are balanced by fresh grass, grapefruit and earthy vetiver. “A small spray goes a long way” and our tester noticed the scent remains for several hours on end.
Spacemasks box
Best: Detoxing gift
For mothers craving quick and easy pampering sessions, allow us to introduce you to Spacemasks. Containing five individually wrapped self-heating eye masks, simply pop it on and use the white ear loops to hold it in place with the heat lasting around 15 minutes.
Our tester recommended the pads in our Christmas gift guide for mothers, praising the lightly soothing jasmine scent. “There’s no tightness or pulling”, they added, “just instant calm from covering our eyes for a moment.” The masks’ wellbeing benefits also stretch to soothing symptoms associated with headaches, hay fever, tiredness and stress.
‘Vivienne Westwood Catwalk’ by Alexander Fury, published by Thames and Hudson
Best: For fashionable mums
The Catwalk collection’s striking Vivienne Westwood edition boasts a bold tartan front cover, helping it earn a spot in our round-up of the best coffee table books. Following the British fashion designers illustrious career from 1981 to the present day, the tome journeys through everything from punkature to the climate revolution.
According to our writer, its captivating and inspirational imagery for each era “will hold the attention of any fashionista for hours, and have them returning to its pages time and time again.” Whether you’ve got a long-standing Westwood fan in the family or just a casual admirer, the coffee table book is a delight for voguish mothers.
Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream
Best: Beauty gift
There’s no better beauty tonic for skin after a long day than a night cream, helping to hydrate, plump and smooth out your complexion. Elemis’s pro-collagen oxygenating product earned a spot in our round-up of the best night creams with our reviewer describing the formula as “luxurious.” Claiming that it “impressively boosts skin moisture levels after just one use”, they added that their complexion was transformed from “dull and lacklustre to firm and bright.”
The blend of marine extracts such as brown algae for aiding hydration and red algae rich in calcium, zinc and magnesium work together with moisturising ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba seed and avocado oil – perfect for spoiling a loved one on Mothers Day.
‘Sorrow and Bliss’ by Meg Mason, published by Orion
Best: For bookworms
One of last year’s most raved about debuts, Meg Mason’s novel follows 39-year-old Martha who by all appearances leads an idyllic life. But we soon learn that her devoted husband has left her, she cannot get pregnant and since childhood, she has been beset with bouts of depression – a subject of which Mason tackles with candour, wit and sensitivity.
Taking the top spot in our guide to the best fiction of 2021, our reviewer said: “It sounds like a truly awful misery read, yet it’s the funniest book of the year.” Alongside the rigorous and ingenious character development, as well as the astute one liners, Mason’s cleverest detail is that she never names Martha’s diagnosis, thereby not allowing it to take centre stage. Instead, “Martha is the star, and how she learns to live with other people is a compelling, kind, and very funny story.”
Minuty prestige 2019
Best: For rosé lovers
- ABV: 13%
- Size: 75cl
A bottle of rosé never goes amiss on Mothers Day and this bottle of Minuty prestige was praised as “pure class” by our reviewer. “Pale as a sheet, and with a sleek minimalist bottle, it nails the textbook Provençal aesthetic; it wouldn’t look out of place at a beach club in San Tropez or Cannes,” they said.
Beyond its aesthetic, enjoy red and stone fruit notes with fresh acidity and a long finish. The bottle’s premium quality is matched with a premium price tag at just under £20, but it’s a worthy investment for a taste of southern France.
Veja V-10 leather trainers
Best: Investment gift
Upgrade your mum’s kicks game with a pair of Veja’s, the brand that Meghan Markle helped catapult to cult status. These V-10 trainers earned a spot in our round-up of the best women’s white trainers with our writer praising the brand’s sustainable credentials and “full transparency into every stage of its shoe production, from the material used to wages paid.” “With a range of colours to choose from, these feature the signature V logo and are a truly distinctive kick,” they added. For more on the brand, read our Veja buying guide, where we answer all the questions you may have.
Schott Zwiesel pure sauvignon blanc wine glass, set of 6
Best: For winos
Landing a spot in our round-up of the best wine glasses, this glassware was praised as elegant, dishwasher safe and lead-free. The set comes from established brand leader Zwiesel Kristallglas who supply glassware for everything from luxury hotels to prestigious wine competitions. “Using its own Tritan titanium crystal, the hand-blown glasses have laser-cut and polished rims and a protective treatment that strengthens the stems,” praised our reviewer. The design’s angle bowl brings out the best in sauvignon blanc and similar green grape wine, while its shape is both durable and aesthetically pleasing.
No. 3 London dry gin
Best: For gin lovers
- ABV: 46%
- Size: 500ml
If your mother’s drinks cabinet is looking a little empty, help stock it up with this bottle of No.3 London dry gin which took the crown in our round-up of the best gins. Our reviewer had nothing but praise for the tipple, saying: “It’s hard to find a gin simultaneously this archetypal – it’s a classic London Dry – this elegant, and this flavourful (the finish goes on and on).” The perfectly balanced trio of juniper, citrus and spice “hits the mark every time,” making for a memorable taste that “keeps you craving the next sip.”
Hotel Chocolat velvetiser
Best: For barista-quality beverages
Becoming somewhat of a cult classic over the last year, Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser is the ideal gift for hot choc lovers. Working similarly to a milk frother, the appliance simultaneously heats and whisks the milk and hot chocolate together to make a silky smooth drink. In our review of the velvetiser, our tester praised the result as “rich, frothy and really luxurious.” Those craving barista-quality beverages at home will not be disappointed, with our writer saying that “the velvetiser is a fun and opulent way to take your fix from standard to standout.”
Elizabeth Arden eight hour lip protectant with SPF15
Best: Beauty essential
Lip balm is one of the most essential products in our beauty arsenal and as such, it makes for a practical and thoughtful gift come Mother Day’s. Elizabeth Arden’s lip protectant is one of our editors’s favourite balms, highlighted as such in our guide to all the best beauty you can buy on Amazon.
“It’s got cult status for a reason – it’s just so bloody good,” they said. “Designed to be more like a lipstick in shape than other balms, it’s easy to glide on and is super nourishing thanks to the vitamin E.” Able to soothe and hydrate chapped or rough lips within just a day, your mother will thank you.
Tony’s chocolonely milk chocolate five pack
Best: For chocoholics
Mums with a sweet tooth will delight in this Tony’s Chocolonely pack of five chocolate bars. The cult brand’s bars are known for its delicious flavours and unevenly sized shape to reflect the unfair distribution of profits in the chocolate industry. We featured this in our Mother’s Day gift guide last year with our writer saying: “We can’t choose between our favourites (and we doubt your mum will be able to either) so it’s fortunate you can get a bundle of five.”
Neom perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser
Best: For unwinding
Leading fragrance brand Neom knows a thing or two about nailing a scent, so it’s no surprise that its perfect night’s sleep reed diffuser earned the top spot in our round-up of the best reed diffusers. The “spa-like” infusion of English lavender, jasmine and sweet basil helped our tester unwind and dial up the cosiness during winter. “As soon as we walked through the door of our flat, we were greeted with a pleasant scent that wasn’t overbearing, but welcoming and relaxing” they said, adding that Neom’s diffuser “deserves every accolade it gets.” Ideal for gifting your mother a dose of tranquility.
‘One Pot, Pan, Planet’, by Anna Jones, published by Fourth Estate
Best: Culinary gift
Perhaps your mum is looking to widen her cooking repertoire for the new year. If so, pick up this recipe collection from Anna Jones. Taking the crown in our round-up of the best vegetarian cookbooks, One Pot, Pan, Planet focuses on flavour, sustainability and affordability.
Ideal for busy women, our writer says: “The recipes have been designed for modern (read: time-poor, curious and often rut-inhabiting) home cooks, meaning they avoid fuss and complexity and embrace speed and ease.”
While most can be cooked in one pot, pan or tray, there’s also fancier dishes that are sure to impress houseguests. “By looking at the gorgeous photography, you’d never guess these dishes were so low maintenance – and your dinner guests won’t, either,” said our reviewer.
