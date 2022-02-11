Mother’s Day – which this year falls on Sunday 27 March – is set to be a much more joyous occasion compared to the depths of lockdown last year.

This year’s celebration will see us getting together with loved ones and giving back to the female figure in our life. And while resorting to the classics – be that flowers, a card or a bottle of wine – is all well and good, maybe you’re looking to be a bit more inventive with your gifting this year.

There’s no denying that choosing a present for your mother is a personal process, but if you’re lacking in inspiration for 2022, we’ve got you covered with our Mother’s Day gift guide. The best news? It’s all available to buy on Amazon with just one click.

As with most gifting occasions, Mother’s Day has the tendency to creep up on us with many of us falling prey to frantic last-minute shopping. Thankfully, most of our selection of gifts on Amazon can arrive the next day with the Prime delivery option (you can thank us later).

From some of our favourite tried and tested fragrances, gins and beauty essentials to a top-rated pair of trainers and our 2021 book of the year, all these gifts have been reviewed by us and are certain to wow her.

The best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon for 2022 are:

Best for fragrance lovers – Jo Loves pomelo a fragrance, 100ml: £118, Amazon.co.uk

Best detoxing gift – Spacemasks box: £20.24, Amazon.co.uk

Best for fashionable mums – 'Vivienne Westwood Catwalk' by Alexander Fury, published by Thames and Hudson: £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best beauty gift – Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream: £79.20, Amazon.co.uk

Best for bookworms – 'Sorrow and Bliss' by Meg Mason, published by Orion: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for rose lovers – Minuty prestige 2019, 13%, 75cl: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best investment gift – Veja V-10 leather trainers: £141.79, Amazon.co.uk

Best for winos – Schott Zwiesel pure sauvignon blanc wine glass, set of 6: £52.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for gin lovers – No. 3 London dry gin: £24.50, Amazon.co.uk

Best for barista-quality beverages – Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: £110, Amazon.co.uk

Best beauty essential – Elizabeth Arden eight hour lip protectant with SPF15: £16.95, Amazon.co.uk

Best for chocoholics – Tony's chocolonely milk chocolate five pack: £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

Best for unwinding – Neom perfect night's sleep reed diffuser: £33.05, Amazon.co.uk

Best culinary gift – One Pot, Pan, Planet', by Anna Jones, published by Fourth Estate: £17.72, Amazon.co.uk

