Mother’s Day falls on 19 March this year (you’re welcome), and there are millions of mums out there who deserve a big thumbs up and a thank you on this special day.
We could reel off a list of things mums do for their families, but you know yourselves what the maternal figures in your life do. So, instead, we’ve put together a list of the best gifts for mums this Mother’s Day.
Whether you’re gifting for your mum, your children’s mum, your grandmother or someone who is like a mum to you – we’ve got the maternal figure in your life covered in this round-up.
From perfume, make-up and clothing to something boozy or chocolatey, the first rule of gift giving is to consider the giftee’s tastes and interests. Don’t think about what you’d like, or grab something generic. Truly think about what would make them smile, and you’ll be on to a winner.
There’s no one rule for what makes a great gift for Mother’s Day. Personal tokens and practical gifts are all in the running. A meaningful, thoughtful gift can fall into either category and this has very much ruled us while compiling this round-up. You no doubt want to make your leading women feel cherished, so, allow us to be your fairy godmothers and help you do just that.
How we tested
We are practiced Mother’s Day gift givers, with – ahem – several decades of experience. We are also Mother’s Day gift receivers, so we’ve got that side covered too. During testing, we also asked mums we know what they’d like to receive for Mother’s Day, and talked to lots of different generations about what they like to give and receive on Mothering Sunday.
Every single thing on this list has been extensively tested to check it meets our high standards. The process had us sizing up a plethora of gifting options for different mother figures with different interests. Ultimately, we wanted gifts for all budgets that would make the receiver smile. These are the ones that fitted the bill.
The best Mother’s Day gifts for 2023 are:
- Best Mother’s Day gift overall – Posh Totty Designs personalised mini Russian ring necklace: £69, Poshtottydesigns.com
- Best well-being gift – Life Armour drops of slumber+: £25, Lifearmour.co.uk
- Best gift for stationery fans – Papier the jaguar gift set: £49, Papier.com
- Best gift for fussy mums – Don’t Buy Her Flowers sleep well gift box: From £12.50, Dontbuyherflowers.com
- Best gift for bath-lovers – Aromatherapy Associates ultimate bath and shower oil collection: £75, Aromatherapyassociates.com
- Best homeware gift – Oliver Bonas riviera stripe yellow ceramic vase: £38, Oliverbonas.com
- Best gift for music-lovers – Bose soundlink flex Bluetooth speaker: £249, Bose.co.uk
- Best gift for busy mums – Martha Brook happiness weekly planner desk pad: £9, Marthabrook.com
- Best tech gift – The Light Salon boost LED face mask: £395, Harrods.com
- Best gift for less than £10 – Next pink floral printed mug: £7, Next.co.uk
- Best beauty gift – MAC Cosmetics relentlessly red retro matte lipstick: £22, Maccosmetics.co.uk
- Best pyjama gift – Hush Joey printed pyjamas: £65, Hush-uk.com
- Best personalised gift – Meminio memory case: £160, Meminio.com
- Best foodie gift – Brindisa artisan selection box: £95, Brindisa.com
- Best everyday treat – Liv Lindley mulberry silk skinny scrunchies (set of four): £20, Livlindley.com
- Best practical gift – Ninja foodi AF300UK dual zone air fryer: £219.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
- Best gift for gardeners – Bramley Greenhouse: £38, Bramleyproducts.co.uk
- Best breakfast in bed – Fortnum & Mason the sparkling tea breakfast box: £75, Fortnumandmason.com
- Best candle – Neom grapefruit, mandarin and eucalyptus scented candle: £54, Neomorganics.com
- Best gift for book-lovers – Rare Birds Books subscription: £45, Rarebirdbooks.com
- Best cake gift – Luminary Bakery mini cake selection box: £32, Luminarybakery.com
- Best experience gift – SpaBreaks.com voucher: From £10, Spabreaks.com
- Best charity gift – Scamp & Dude charity super scarf: £40, Scampanddude.com
- Best gift for fashion-lovers – Air & Grace camino tan suede and shearling high tops: £199, Airandgracelondon.com
- Best gift for keen cooks – Our Place always pan: £125, Fromourplace.co.uk
- Best perfume gift – Jo Malone rose blush cologne: £82, Jomalone.co.uk
- Best lunch gift – Farmison roast lamb dinner recipe box: £50, Farmison.com
- Best alcohol gift – Chapel Down English rose NV: £26, Ocado.com
- Best afternoon tea gift – Cutter & Squidge afternoon tea: £29.90, Cutterandsquidge.com
- Best chocolate gift – M&S sent with love fizz and chocolate gift box: £30, Marksandspencer.com
- Best photo frame gift – The White Company 15 aperture memories photo frame: £150, Thewhitecompany.com
- Best for active mums – Lululemon align high-rise leggings: £88, Lululemon.co.uk