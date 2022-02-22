Don’t get us wrong, flowers, chocolates and expensive fragrances are not to be sniffed at on Mother’s Day – or on any occasion – however we can all agree these are customary choices, which mean they are all very safe but perhaps not the most inspiring gifts.

There is no harm in going off-piste when it comes to Mother’s Day gifting – particularly if there is something a little more niche out there you think your mum will love.

In this round-up we’ve included homewares, jewellery, artworks and even wine, but all our selections have a twist.

We wanted to find items that you can’t just pick up in supermarkets, that would really speak to an individual, rather than the whole crowd. Things that might, when opened, cause the recipient to beam with gleeful curiosity and ask: “What is it?”

How we tested

Given the items are all completely different it was hard to test ‘“like for like”. So, what we did was ask a couple of simple questions: Is this unusual? Is it special? Is it the kind of thing that won’t appeal to everyone but those to whom it does appeal will absolutely love? And finally, does it have a unique story?

Read more:

Obviously, each of the products needed to be of excellent quality. In fact, only one entry in the round-up is something that cannot be used twice. We were also mindful of price – there are a few things for £20 or under too.

The best unusual Mother’s Day gifts for 2022 are:

Cast heirloom kit Best: Unusual jewellery Rating: 9/10 We defy even the hardest of heart not to soften a bit at the idea of the heirloom kit: it is essentially a set of tools to make a completely individual and personalised piece of jewellery. The process is much more simple than you might expect. Recipients are sent a beautiful box containing instructions and three small balls of wax. The wax, once softened, is used to create a clear imprint on: press anything from seashells and coins to finger prints gently into it before securing it safely in a little tin and sending it back to the specialist silversmiths. From here the company will use the imprint to create pendants in silver or gold that will last a lifetime. Blunt metro umbrella Best: For practical mums Rating: 9/10 Who said umbrellas could not be chic? Certainly not us or the team at Blunt who have designed the slickest, sleekest and most stylish umbrella we have ever seen. One look at this and you'll question why you've put up with cheap, floppy brollies that turn inside out at a mere mention of a wind gust. And you'll want it for yourself. There are a handful of colours to choose from including bright pink, yellow and navy blue. It's perfect for the well-turned-out but practical mum who has everything. La Pochette wet bag Best: For swimmers Rating: 9/10 For mums whose sport of choice is swimming, this is the one. No more soggy swimsuits festering in sweaty plastic bags after the gym or beach. These wet bags wouldn't look out of place as a clutch at a smart party (there are lots of different colourways if your mum isn't one for neon) – but they're more than just good-looking vessels. They offer a triple lock system that makes them watertight, so you can put the pouch into a backpack, handbag or suitcase and know that they definitely won't leak. There is even a small compartment that allows dry things to remain so, while Mums who are eco-conscious will appreciate that these bags are made from recycled plastic bottles. Kalinko zomi tumblers Best: For tablescapers Rating: 9/10 If your mum is particular about creating beautiful, unique and creative tablescapes – look no further than this beautiful set of tumblers. It features four totally individual pieces in the deepest blue, complete with idiosyncratic marks, bubbles and ripples thanks to being hand-blown from recycled glass in rural Burma. They feel weighty and generous – as any decent tumbler should. They look beautiful on any table, in any season, for any occasion, and are a gift that will be used again and again. Saucy Recipe Book by Nina Parker Best: For health-conscious mums Rating: 9/10 Whether your mum is just at the start of a wellness drive or a committed healthy eater, this recipe book by Nina Parker will be a welcome addition to her repertoire. As the name suggests, the focus is on sauces, with the idea being that they are the best way to elevate vegetarian or vegan foods, which can – in the wrong hands – be on the bland side. "My secret to healthy eating is simple," writes Parker by way of introduction. "A great sauce." Parker has taken inspiration from all over the world, borrowing flavours from Japan, Mexico, Portugal and more, and has created a bible of dishes that manage to be both honestly healthy but delicious and exciting too. Kuhn Rikon paring knife Best: For master chefs Rating: 8/10 A knife for Mother's Day might not seem like the most affectionate gift, but wait, have you seen this cute little cutter? It's small, sharp and boasts a rather fabulous leopard print design which makes it a brilliant choice for mums who like to make statements in the kitchen. It's also really inexpensive. Vagabond wine subscription Best: For wine lovers Rating: 8/10 This is just the best idea for wine buffs. It's a subscription box with five different 100ml bottles in each. You choose the frequency of delivery and which wine is included – red, white, rosé – with the chance to change it up with each box. This is a particularly good Mother's Day gift because you can choose the first box based on your mum's preferences, and thereafter she's in control. One of the things we really liked about the smaller bottles is that they are perfect for occasional drinkers, people who live alone, or anyone who fancies a glass but not a bottle. The box itself is lovely and beautifully designed, as are the little bottles. There are plenty of delicious drops to explore but our tip would be the McGuigan Estate bin 9000 semillon. Little Florence family portrait Best: For sentimental types Rating: 8/10 Which mum wouldn't love her very own family portrait? The team at Little Florence enable customers to design their own illustrated portraits from scratch using a super intuitive online service – one that produces surprisingly accurate representations. For anyone less confident in their artistic flair there is also the option to have a bespoke print created for you by the experts at Little Florence – all you need to do is a send a photograph. The finished piece – which can be framed – is guaranteed to be charming and totally unique. This synthetic resin piece is a super ornamental example that manages to be eye-catching, thanks to the shape, and yet because of the muted pale shade, understated too. It can hold four candles. We think this would be a brilliant table centrepiece or perfect for a mantelpiece in the home of a stylish, modern mama. Buy now £ 62.10 , Arighibianchi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

