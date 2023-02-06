16 best Valentine’s Day gifts for her that really show your appreciation

Valentine’s Day is the dedicated calendar date to spoil someone special and shower them with love. Whether that person is your partner, secret crush or best friend, 14 February is an ideal time to show someone you care. Should that be by cooking a delicious dinner, taking them out for the evening or relaxing at home. For parents, that might mean presenting some much-needed peace and pampering.
This annual moment also provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate with pals, and Galentine’s Day – which is classically celebrated a day earlier, on 13 February – has become a popular phenomenon in recent years too. After all, platonic love is just as precious as romantic love.
While Valentine’s Day is synonymous with red roses, that can sometimes feel a bit contrived. So, our expert shopping team here at IndyBest has been working on a few more imaginative ideas. Don’t worry, there’s not a cuddly toy or tacky gift in sight. We’ve got a keen eye on food hampers, fancy jewellery, tasty chocolates, fashion finds, designer perfume and luxurious pyjamas. Our wish list also covers love-themed stationery, candles, make-up, body oil, lingerie and more.
If you’re shopping for a loved one and find yourself stuck for ideas, or fancy self-gifting and buying your own treat, look no further than our guide.
Whatever she likes, you’ll be able to surprise her with something lovely and thoughtful from our list. Read on for our comprehensive tried-and-tested edit of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her.
How we tested
Our reviewer has spent several weeks testing gift ideas, with featured picks covering favourite buys as well as newer finds. We’ve explored gifts to suit everyone’s taste, with products for all budgets.
The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her for 2023 are:
- Best overall – Their Nibs women’s traditional satin pyjama set, warm pink peacock feather: £38, Theirnibs.com
- Best for breakfast in bed – Panzer’s breakfast box: £38, Panzers.co.uk
- Best for stationery-lovers – Papier love tiles notebook: £23, Papier.com
- Best personalised gift – Seol and Gold chunky heart signet ring, sterling silver: £44, Seolgold.com
- Best lingerie set – Boux Avenue Aliyah plunge lingerie set, strawberry: £46, Bouxavenue.com
- Best chocolate gift – Pierre Marcolini heart box: £16.90, Marcolini.co.uk
- Best jewellery gift – Tada & Toy cosmic star hoops, rose gold: £175, Tadaandtoy.com
- Best flower delivery – Bloom & Wild Anoushka bouquet: £36, Bloomandwild.com
- Best for a candlelit dinner – Acqua di Parma oh l’amore candle: £60, Johnlewis.com
- Best for date night – Pat McGrath Labs divine blush duo, night bloom: £30, Patmcgrath.com
- Best fashion gift – Whistles colour block pocket sweater: £109, Whistles.com
- Best hamper – Don’t Buy Her Flowers create a gift box: From £15, Dontbuyherflowers.com
- Best for relaxation – Ren Clean Skincare Moroccan rose otto ultra-moisture body oil: £38, Renskincare.com
- Best perfume – Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine eau de parfum, 30ml: £60, Selfridges.com
- Best luxury gift – The Cambridge Satchel Co. the binocular bag, rose matte celtic grain: £180, Cambridgesatchel.com
- Best for TLC – Soapsmith London lavender hill bath soak: £30, Soapsmith.com