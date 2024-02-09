The best Valentine’s gift deals and discount codes

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to snap up the perfect present. If you’re worried about finding a Valentine’s gift that doesn’t break the bank, the Independent Voucher team has you covered. They’ve rounded up the best deals and discount codes, ensuring a memorable celebration - without burning a hole in your pocket.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be extravagant to create lasting memories. With most brands offering seasonal sales and promo codes before the 14th of February, sticking to a budget is easier than ever. Whether you want to make memories or exchange lighthearted gifts, there are many affordable options to show your love. From weekends away to candles and flowers, browse the latest deals from top brands, including Neom, boohoo, Prestige Flowers, Gousto, TUI and more.

This article shares the best Valentine’s gift deals for him and her, so you can show your appreciation for a fraction of the cost. After all, it’s the thought that counts. Don’t forget, these promo codes are active for a limited period, so shop quickly. You can also find plenty more Valentine’s Day deals on this dedicated sales page .

Valentine’s gifts for him

Boohoo

A perfect present for men who love fashion. Boohoo has all the latest men’s styles at affordable prices. From gymwear to formal attire, you can elevate your man’s wardrobe without breaking the bank. The extensive sizing range also includes tall and plus-size clothing, so you can rest assured it will fit perfectly. Save 10 per cent on menswear orders, plus £1 next-day delivery, with this boohoo discount code .

Secret Sales

Secret Sales is a great option for those who appreciate designer products. From Gucci to The North Face, browse exclusive offers with up to 80 per cent off the RRP. Treat him to premium fashion pieces for a fraction of the cost - plus you can enjoy a free tastecard with your order. That means enjoying two-for-one date nights at thousands of restaurants across the country. Claim your free tastecard by applying this Secret Sales discount code at checkout.

Valentine’s gifts for her

Neom Wellbeing

Indulge your other half in premium skincare and home accessories with Neom’s wellbeing collection. The range of luxury products includes scented candles, soothing bath oils and mood-enhancing fragrances designed to create a tranquil and uplifting environment. Bestsellers include the wellbeing pod, perfect night’s sleep bath foam and happiness scented candle. Save up to 40 per cent on your Valentine’s Day order with this Neom discount code .

Debenhams

If you’re struggling for ideas, Debenhams is the place to shop. You can browse a variety of departments, including beauty, fashion and homeware, making gift-buying a breeze. From perfume and make-up to shoes and bags, Debenhams is stocked with all the top brands that are guaranteed to impress. There is even a dedicated ‘gifts’ page to assist you with finding that perfect item. Don’t forget to apply this Debenhams discount code when you checkout for free delivery.

Florist by Waitrose & Partners

Make this Valentine’s Day blossom with Prestige Flowers. From traditional bouquets to contemporary floral displays, there are hundreds of arrangements to choose from. Browse the Valentine’s Day Flowers page to see the stunning collection of red roses, hydrangeas, tulips, orchids and more. Enjoy free delivery with all Valentine’s Day flower orders using this Waitrose Florist discount code .

Couples’ experiences

Gousto

So what better Valentine’s gift than creating your own culinary experience at home? Gousto provides all the ingredients you could need for the perfect date night, straight to your door. With 60 per cent off your first box and 20 per cent off the following two boxes, choosing something thoughtful and interactive can also be budget-friendly. Simply redeem this Gousto discount code at checkout to enjoy this offer.

TUI

Why not skip the traditional Valentine’s gift exchange and book a romantic break? Whether it’s an action-packed city escape or a relaxing beach getaway, TUI has hundreds of European and international holiday destinations. From hotel-only deals to all-inclusive package holidays, planning a romantic trip away couldn’t be easier. You can save £150 on bookings over £1000 with this TUI discount code .

Missed out?