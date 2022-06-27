Liveupdated1656317759

PS5 stock – live: BT restocks available now – here’s where the console could drop next

Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from AO, Very, Currys and more

Alex Lee
Monday 27 June 2022 09:15
<p>On the hunt for a PS5? Here’s where you can buy it today </p>

Update 27 June: The PS5 is in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. It is also in stock at Studio and Base. Read on for more information.

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.

Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with GameEE and the BT Shop and several independent retailers being in stock for much of the last few weeks.

Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.

If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

The PS5 is in stock at BT

We’ve been reporting this one for over a month now, and we’re still doing it this morning, because as has become common, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop, and it still has the cheapest PS5 bundle around.

While the main Horizon Forbidden West bundle has sold out, the retailer is still stocking the disc edition console with the Forbidden West game and an extra controller, necessary for multiplayer local play on the sofa. It costs £549.87. Bad news? You need to be a BT Broadband customer to get an access code, which can be found on your MyBT portal.

Buy now from BT

Alex Lee27 June 2022 09:15
Where can you buy the PS5 right now?

Gooooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you had a grand weekend and are ready to secure yourselves a PS5 at the best possible price.

It seems like a lot of the retailers with the PS5 in stock on Friday either sold out or unlisted their consoles – Game, for instance, typically takes its bundles down over the weekend, then puts them back online on Monday or Tuesday. So where can you buy a PS5 right now?

Currently, the PS5 is still in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, and is still in stock at both Studio and Base. Nowhere else for now, but stay tuned and we’ll bring you all the restocks in live time.

Alex Lee27 June 2022 08:49

