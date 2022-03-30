The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: Argos and AO could restock consoles this week – what to know
Follow along for the latest stock intel from Game, Currys, Amazon and many more
UPDATE: The PS5 could restock at Argos and AO this week. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things have certainly looked up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – thrice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
New PS Plus subscription model – what is included?
One of the big Playstation-related stories yesterday was the news that PS Plus and PS Now would be combined to offer a brand new service!
The all new and improved Playstation Plus will be launching in June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”.
The essential tier will cost the same as the current Playstation Plus subscription and will effectively offer the same service, with access to cloud saves, multiplayer and two free games per month. But the higher tiers will give Playstation gamers access to over 400 titles and more.
Find out more about the new PS Plus subscription and what is included in each tier.
New PS Plus service will include blockbusters like God of War and retro PS1 games
Sony’s new service will phase out the existing packages that are being offered now. Here are the differences between essential, extra and premium tiers
Morning, PS5 trackers
Good morning everybody! We’re back with the PS5 liveblog in full swing!
We’re slowly crawling our way towards the end of the month and we still remain hopeful that we’ll see some new drops from Argos and AO but we’ll be keeping an eye on all the big retailers to see which one will be next to supply the elusive console.
If you’re hoping to get your hands on a brand new PS5 to play games like Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring or Ghostwire: Tokyo, stay with us and we’ll be the first to let you know when they drop.
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
We’re crawling to the end of March now and, cor, hasn’t this week been terrible so far? We haven’t had a single PS5 restock, and we’ve got two days left of the month to go.
But we’re not giving up. No sirree. We’ll be back tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action and we’re praying that we’ll finally get some PS5 stock news to report on. Have a great evening and we’ll chat to you then.
Register your interest at PS Direct
Gamers in the UK can register their interest to buy a PS5 straight from PS Direct. This gives people the chance to receive an exclusive invitation to bag the next-gen console directly from Sony.
All you need is the email address associated with your PSN account and off you go. Invitations are usually sent out at 9am in the morning. Any remaining consoles are made available to everyone else at around 11am.
Frustratingly though, PS Direct drops have slowed to a crawl, and there was only one restock in January, one in February and one earlier this month. You know that if Sony’s own store is having supply issues, things are still seriously bad. Things could start to pick up in April though as we head into the second quarter.
PS Direct is still the best place to buy a standalone PS5 console without any extras, so it’s well worth registering your interest on the site. We received an exclusive invitation earlier this month ourselves, just by entering our PSN credentials into the form.
‘Crusader Kings’ PS5 release time
The long awaited console edition of Crusader Kings III is nearly here with updated versions available on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Game Pass.
Crusader Kings III has been out on PC since September 2020 but the game is now scheduled to be released on 29 March 2022 (today) on both Playstation and Xbox.
According to a page listing on the Playstation Store, Crusader Kings (£44.99, Playstation.com) will be going live at 5pm UK time. Players can download the game to their respective consoles ahead of time but it won’t be playable until it hits that launch time. You can read more about the game below:
Here’s what time you can play Crusader Kings 3 on Xbox series X/S and PS5 today
The grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive is making its way to home consoles. Here’s when Crusader Kings 3 will go live and when you can start playing
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
Where to buy the Xbox series X
It hasn’t been an easy road for Sony fans in the last few months as they watch retailers big and small load up on Xbox series X consoles, so we wouldn’t blame you if you hopped over to the dark side.
If you’re desperately craving a next-gen console, then we’d recommend heading over to our Xbox series X restock guide, where we’ve outlined who has the console in stock right now and where you can buy it at the best price.
These are the best Xbox series X deals to shop today
Wondering where the Xbox series X is in stock in the UK today? Here’s where to find a console and the best deals at Game, Microsoft, Amazon, AO, and more
‘Dying Light 2’ PS5 review
These past few months have been particularly busy for game releases with the launch of Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring. It’s never been a better time to launch your career as a professional PS5 stock hunter.
Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this year that combines parkour with the survival-horror genre.
In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2 is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments.
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”
Read our review of Dying Light 2 in full to find out more.
Dying Light 2 review: Parkour survival horror breathes new life into zombie games
‘Dying Light 2’ is a survival horror game that takes its unique traversal to new heights. We review its story, gameplay, performance and more
Best PS5 games
OK, so you might not have managed to buy the PS5 just yet, but there’s no harm in browsing the games on offer right now. We’ve got a round-up of the best PS5 games for you to peruse.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales game (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, including Deathloop, Hitman and Resident Evil Village
Should you buy the disc or the digital edition console?
There are two versions of the PS5 to choose from: one with a disc drive (plainly called the PS5) and one without (called the PS5 digital edition).
If you don’t own physical PS4 games and you don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, it could be a good idea to plump for the digital edition as it’s slightly cheaper.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. You won’t be able to play second hand games though, which if we’re being cynical is an entirely intended side effect of the shift towards digital-only consoles.
The normal, disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
